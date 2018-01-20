Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:
If A-League punters could pick a team most likely to trouble all-conquering Sydney FC, not many would have selected stragglers Central Coast.
Final score
Sydney FC 1
Central Coast Mariners 1
Match preview:
Sydney FC will be out to avenge their only loss of the A-League season in Graham Arnold’s 200th match as manager when they host the inconsistent Central Coast Mariners. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEDT).
When the sides met in Gosford during Round 6, the Mariners pulled off a shock 2-0 win on the back of goals from Andrew Hoole and Jake McGing.
Since then though, it’s been all one-way traffic for Sydney. Arnold’s side have won eight of their last ten, having to settle for two draws in the last three weeks against the Newcastle Jets and Adelaide United last week.
While the draw against second-placed Newcastle wasn’t a huge surprise, the fact they couldn’t get a goal against Adelaide in a scoreless game was a surprise.
Of course, their defence has been impeccable, the side only letting in seven goals across their last ten games, but their attack didn’t quite get off the ground during those two games and they will look to make an example out of the Mariners here.
Brazilian striker Bobo has been their key man, sitting on 15 goals for the season, he has had plenty of support in a star-studded front line and it’s shown, the side racking up 38 goals in 16 games.
They are the stats which will worry the Central Coast ahead of this game. The Mariners best attribute has been their defence this season, but they have been leaky on a few occasions, like when they let five in against Newcastle or last week against Melbourne City in a 2-all draw.
If teams like City are able to run up, there’s little doubting the sort of scoreline the men in Sky Blue could paste on them tonight.
While their defence might be able to hold out Sydney for a period of time, the chance of them scoring any appears slim. They have the worst attacking record in the competition despite picking up two last week and more often than not their front line looks lost.
Creative players in the middle of the field like Asdrubal, Tom Hiariej and Kwabena Appiah just haven’t done their job well enough and opportunities up front have been few and far between.
Finding them against the sharp Sydney defence will be an even bigger ask, but one the Mariners undoubtedly need to answer. They sit in ninth, already four points out of the top six and with only ten rounds to go, more losses will not leave them in a good position.
Prediction
Sydney have already lost once to the Central Coast this year, but back at home they should run up plenty here. This could be over by halftime.
Sydney FC 4 – Central Coast Mariners 0.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Round 17 A-League match from 7:50pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
11:06pm
punter said | 11:06pm | ! Report
Sydney FC were dreadful & relied on Ninkovic & Adrian to get them out of trouble. Worst game I have seen both Brillante & O’Neill play.
CCM were a very pleasing on the eye, played out from the back much more then Sydney.
9:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:57pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2017-18 A-League season as the Mariners drew against Sydney.
Hopefully you enjoyed the call.
More A-League awaits tomorrow, while you can also catch our call of the summer of tennis and the third ODI between England and Australia.
Bye for now.
10:00pm
Stevo said | 10:00pm | ! Report
Thanks for your ‘call’ Scott. Good game but CCM could have gone home with all three points if just a touch more clinical. And that miss by Wales! Come on fella, you can’t put it over the bar from less than a few metres. Can you??
11:42pm
Midfielder said | 11:42pm | ! Report
I did once and I was closer and not only over the bar but over the sideline….
9:53pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:53pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the match Roarers?
10:05pm
Lionheart said | 10:05pm | ! Report
Mariners threw that one away.
9:51pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:51pm | ! Report
FULLTIME
That’ll do us. The Mariners had one last ditch effort through Roux, but they work it back to halfway, control the ball and then go all the way back to Kennedy who clears to Redmayne who then clears again and the whistle goes.
Pretty surprising that. Sydney won’t be happy with that at all as Sydney are held to their second draw in as many weeks. Great effort from the Mariners, but they cough up the lead and probably should have won that.
Good game in the end.
Sydney 1
Mariners 1
9:50pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:50pm | ! Report
90 + 3′
One minute to go. Nothing happening here but Sydney starting to push back onto the attack.
Sydney 1
Mariners 1
9:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:49pm | ! Report
90 + 2′
The corner was pretty ordinary, but a ball went back down the right hand side and Hoole put a dangerous ball across the box for Skapetis, but Redmayne shuts it down.
Sydney 1
Mariners 1
9:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:48pm | ! Report
90 + 1′
Sydney, for the first time in quite a while are on the attack. Nice ball into the box from Buijs, but that comes to nothing and Skapetis takes it away through the midfield, putting the Mariners back on the attack.
Now it’s Roux down the right-hand side and he wins a corner.
Sydney 1
Mariners 1
9:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:47pm | ! Report
90 + 1′
FOUR MINUTES STOPPAGE TIME
Sydney 1
Mariners 1
9:46pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:46pm | ! Report
90′ – Lovely curling cross from Gelic and Redmayne flies ahead, punching it away. A shot comes in from outside the box from De Silva and that’s a wrong option, but goes over the crossbar.
Sydney 1
Mariners 1
9:45pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:45pm | ! Report
89′ – Hoole wins an important ball on the edge of the box there, but then sends a ball over the byline instead of trying to link up with Roux.
The Mariners win the corner though.
Sydney 1
Mariners 1
9:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:44pm | ! Report
88′ – The Central Coast turn it over on the attack here, but Sydney again can’t get forward from the throw-in with Skapetis looking dangerous.
SUB, Mariners: Blake Powell (off), Storm Roux (on)
9:43pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:43pm | ! Report
87′ – SUB, Sydney: Bobo (off), Charles Lokolingoy (on)
Sydney 1
Mariners 1