Australia crash to one-day series defeat

Australia have fallen to their first home one-day series defeat in seven years after a 16-run defeat to England in Sydney on Sunday night.
After a Jos Buttler century powered England to 6-302 at the SCG, Australia struggled to lift the ante when required and ended the chase with four wickets still in the sheds to give the visitors an unassailable 3-0 series lead.
Needing 22 from the final Chris Woakes (2-57) over, Australia scored just three runs off the first two balls before their hopes were dashed when Marcus Stoinis (56 off 43) was caught on the backward square leg boundary.
Tim Paine struggled to find the boundary at the other end, ending the game not out on 31 from 35 balls with just one four as Australia finished at 6-286.
The result gives England their second one-day series win in Australia in 30 years after the pain of this summer’s Ashes, and makes for the Aussies’ worst start to an ODI summer since 2001-02 against New Zealand and South Africa.
Australia have now also lost 10 of their past 11 completed matches, making for the worst such streak in the team’s history.
Sunday’s result was shrouded in controversy, after Steve Smith was given out caught behind trying to drive a Mark Wood (2-46) delivery that went low to wicketkeeper Buttler.
Third umpire Kumar Dharmasena deliberated for just under four minutes, before deciding there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the soft on-field call of out.
Smith had earlier combined for a 69-run stand with opener Aaron Finch, who hit a 53-ball 62 to go with his two centuries to start the series.
Australia could manage just 11 boundaries after Finch’s dismissal, as the game drifted away from Smith’s men.
In comparison, England had no such trouble lifting the run rate late in their innings courtesy of Buttler and Woakes’ 113-run 71-ball stand to end the innings.
Buttler hit the last ball of the English innings for two off Mitchell Starc to bring up his century, while Woakes hit five fours and two sixes in his 36-ball 53.
Australia’s trio of Ashes quicks all went for runs in their first one-day game together since last June, with Starc (0-63) and Pat Cummins (1-67) going at more than six an over and Josh Hazlewood (2-58) also expensive.
January 21st 2018 @ 10:55pm
Dan in Devon said | January 21st 2018 @ 10:55pm | ! Report
Smith dismissal was a blessing. He was driving the run rate up. Australian need to re-evaluate its batting strategy.
January 21st 2018 @ 11:47pm
1st&10 said | January 21st 2018 @ 11:47pm | ! Report
Yes Dan I agree his footwork and timing were nonexistent. Very sloppy batting.
But the point is, he was not out. His performance is irrelevant to the decision
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:04am
Charlie said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:04am | ! Report
I dont get how that wasnt out, there wasnt conclusive proof that the ball bounced and as the original decision was out that removes the batsmen getting the benefit of the doubt. Plus Butlers reaction has to count for something.
January 21st 2018 @ 10:57pm
Ozibatla said | January 21st 2018 @ 10:57pm | ! Report
Its always tough to chase 300 on that sort of deck but bar Finch Australia never looked likely to pull off a win. One could tell from the halfway point of Aus innings that they were falling behind the 8 ball. Truth be told they just arent good enough against a quality England ODI side.
A very puzzling tactic of allowing themselves to fall so far behind the runrate without a superstar ball hitter like Buttler waiting in the sheds. Smith batting at a strike rate below 70, the second half of Marshs dig striking below 75, Tim Paine batting less than a 100 throughout when they needed 8 an over when he strode out to the middle… What did they expect, to just clear the ropes like a Gilchrist classic whenever they desired? Very strange!
January 21st 2018 @ 11:00pm
Baz said | January 21st 2018 @ 11:00pm | ! Report
Agree, Smith brilliant test captain but as one day captain and as a player he is way too conservative
January 21st 2018 @ 11:02pm
Baz said | January 21st 2018 @ 11:02pm | ! Report
Needed more aggression in middle of innngeds when Smith and marsh content with singles and dot balls
January 21st 2018 @ 11:51pm
1st&10 said | January 21st 2018 @ 11:51pm | ! Report
It was very much an 80s one dayer in regards to the middle overs
January 21st 2018 @ 11:02pm
1st&10 said | January 21st 2018 @ 11:02pm | ! Report
Carey in for Paine
Lynne when fit in for the batting bogan, Warner
Stoinis should play as much as possible. Let him develop further
White had his chance about 10 years ago. No more.
Cummins batting will improve
As for the bowling, Lyon must be in for a start. As for the quicks, I shrug my shoulders
January 21st 2018 @ 11:56pm
Don Freo said | January 21st 2018 @ 11:56pm | ! Report
Why Lynn? What has he ever done?
Maxi and Ashton Turner…as well as Ashton Agar…are far more reliable hitters
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:07am
mmacter said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:07am | ! Report
Yesterday you were saying Stoinis is inconsistent.You have changed your mind pretty quickly.
January 21st 2018 @ 11:22pm
Tanmoy Kar said | January 21st 2018 @ 11:22pm | ! Report
Time has come to give rest to Smith, Warner, Starc and Cummins and captaincy may be given to Finch, considering the South Africa tour coming next month.
January 21st 2018 @ 11:34pm
peter chrisp said | January 21st 2018 @ 11:34pm | ! Report
I must admit the players you have mentioned were gr8 during the 5 Test series and have been quite ordinary during the 1 dayers as you say Cameron White has had his days i know it’s not going to happen whether we llike it or not and there are many supporters are on the fence when it comes to Glenn Maxwell
January 21st 2018 @ 11:54pm
1st&10 said | January 21st 2018 @ 11:54pm | ! Report
The Bear’s dropped sitter of a catch seales his fate. Imagine if Imran Khan was the captain ?
January 21st 2018 @ 11:50pm
1st&10 said | January 21st 2018 @ 11:50pm | ! Report
Warner cannot be the captain of any team. He is not a leader. His appointment would stain the honour more than Micheal Bingle Clarke’s appointment
January 21st 2018 @ 11:57pm
Don Freo said | January 21st 2018 @ 11:57pm | ! Report
Your comments are really silly.
January 22nd 2018 @ 1:12am
Charlie said | January 22nd 2018 @ 1:12am | ! Report
How is that silly? I dont see Warner as a leader of men, as the vice captain hell yes few better in the world but he is a follower. Warner is a fantastic Lennie Small, captains are the George Miltons.
January 22nd 2018 @ 2:54am
Don Freo said | January 22nd 2018 @ 2:54am | ! Report
Did you only read half his comnent? Bingle? Clarke? Previous calls for Lynn?
Re your other comment, Warner has proven to be a dynamic leader in his previous goes at national captaincy and in his IPL stints. You can’t do much more than be good at it every time you get a go.
January 22nd 2018 @ 3:45am
Charlie said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:45am | ! Report
I just really dont see him as leader, he doesnt strike me as someone other players stand up and say captain my captain for. He may have a decent cricketing brain but i just dont see him as inspiring in any way.