 

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: A-League live scores, blog

By , 21 Jan 2018 Karlo Tychsen is a Roar Guru

    Melbourne City vs Adelaide United

    A-League 2017-18 season
    AAMI Park
    Melbourne City Adelaide United
    5 SCORE 0

    Match result:

    Melbourne City have flexed their premiership credentials against an Adelaide United team that was seeing stars.

    Marcin Budzinski grabbed a first-half double to give the home team the comfort of a lead, while Adelaide wasted the only two clear-cut chances on goal they had for the entire match.

    While Adelaide were the stronger in the second half, Melbourne were never troubled, as a listless Reds side struggled to get their attack going.

    When Apostolos Stamatelopoulos wasted the second one on one, granted with a great Dean Bouzanis save, City weather the loss of Nathaniel Atkinson to an horrific leg break, to not only take the win, but pile on misery.

    Dario Vidosic stood up for a second half double, while Ross McCormack struck a blow of such ferocity, AAMI Park will be on the look out for a new net.

    Thursday looks sensational now, as City welcome Newcastle, in what promises to be the match of the next round.

    Until then, City can soak up a landmark and important win.

    Adelaide, meanwhile, will wonder why they left last week’s resolve against Sydney, back home.

    Final score
    Melbourne City 5
    Adelaide United 0

    Match preview:

    Melbourne City will look to make use of lost points from the top two teams against Adelaide United, in the match of the round that sees fourth play fifth. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match at AAMI Park on Sunday evening from 7pm (AEDT).

    This was the match that looked to be the best of the round leading into Round 17, as the race to stay at the top of the table with only ten rounds left starts to heat up. With fourth hosting fifth, there is a fair bit on the line.

    However, the A-League is proving to be a somewhat mysterious creature on Saturday in particular, as the Jets lost at home to the bottom-placed Phoenix, and the top-placed Sydney dropping points at home to the Mariners.

    So Melbourne, who are fourth on the basis of the Victory’s demolition of the Wanderers, needs this win to maintain their top-two charge.

    And the Reds, who would draw a fair amount of confidence from a home-draw against Sydney last round, having fielded one of the younger teams in memory, will travel to Melbourne smelling what on table position would amount to an upset.

    Prediction
    Melbourne would be wise to draw as many fouls around and in the area as they can, so that their deadball specialist Ross McCormack can do what he does best – score from set pieces.

    Melbourne should have the goods, but I can’t discount a Reds team that will welcome back players from international duty, hoping to score a prize away scalp.

    And given the top teams, Victory aside, are dropping points, I can see Melbourne maintaining the trend.

    Adelaide 2-1.

    Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match between Melbourne City and Adelaide United at AAMI Park on Sunday evening from 7pm (AEDT).

    The Crowd Says (85)

    • Roar Rookie

      11:40pm
      Stevo said | 11:40pm | ! Report

      Some games you go home happy but some games are a bit more special. This was one of them. The goals were crackers and what a way to finish the game with a McCormack thunderbolt from outside the box. One for the highlights reel. Sad news for Atkinson. Speedy recovery kid.

      Reply
    • Columnist

      10:35pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 10:35pm | ! Report

      Appalling wifi all the way from Adelaide to Melbourne and the game tonight was something of a blur. Now I know why I live in Sydney. Is the score for real? Adelaide? Really? After last week? Can i have a summation please, as I missed much of the action.

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        10:45pm
        Karlo Tychsen said | 10:45pm | ! Report

        No idea what’s happened Stuart, but my summary has gone AWOL. I can assure you I wrote way more than “FULL TIME – Melbourne City 5 – Adelaide United 0.”

        Essentially, Budzinski and Vidosic had doubles (Vids with a goal of the season, Van Basten Euro 88 stylez), and McCormack scored a deadball cracker in open play.

        Reds had two one on ones, and butchered them both.

        Close until Atkinson double fractured his ankle, then City scored 3. Reds vanished.

        Reply
        • Columnist

          10:47pm
          Stuart Thomas said | 10:47pm | ! Report

          You are teasing me with the Van Basten reference, think I need a cold shower. Hoped to get to the game but cam into town a little late. I’ll try and catch the replay.

          Reply
          • Roar Guru

            10:51pm
            Karlo Tychsen said | 10:51pm | ! Report

            The Vidosic goal is worth it – last ten minutes, our on the right edge of the penalty area, volleys it, the ball doesn’t land again until it’s hit the back of the net. From an angle of about 30 degrees.

            Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:08pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 9:08pm | ! Report

      Full Time

      Melbourne City: 5
      Adelaide United: 0

      Reply

    • 9:06pm
      Fadida said | 9:06pm | ! Report

      Is this the turning point for City? Vidosic making an impact, Budzinski finding his feet

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        9:26pm
        Karlo Tychsen said | 9:26pm | ! Report

        I think it is, but the loss of Atkinson in defence could be telling.

        Reply

        • 10:14pm
          scott said | 10:14pm | ! Report

          It will if they revert to Muscat. They also have Pierias as a RB option.

          Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      9:04pm
      Stevo said | 9:04pm | ! Report

      Wow

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:03pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 9:03pm | ! Report

      Goal
      96‘ – McCORMACK DOES A DEADBALL SPECIAL FROM OPEN PLAY

      The ball is like a cannonball into the top left corner. McCormack shows what he can do from range, and Margush can only leap, and imagine the ball hitting the net.

      Was that 30 yards? Wow – and that’s why the stoppage time continues I suppose.

      Melbourne City: 5
      Adelaide United: 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:01pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 9:01pm | ! Report

      96‘ – Vidosic announced as man of the match. How quickly they forget Budzinski, an entire half of football ago.

      Well, we have ten minutes of stoppage time, but is it really necessary?

      City v Jets next Thursday, in Melbourne, that should be enticing.

      Melbourne City: 4
      Adelaide United: 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:58pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 8:58pm | ! Report

      Goal
      92‘ – VIDOSIC AT THE DOUBLE

      And Adelaide have disintegrated.

      Vidosic dribbles into the attacking zone. Cuts to his right, places it into the bottom right corner. That is technically perfect.

      Superb, sublime, sweet.

      Melbourne City: 4
      Adelaide United: 0

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:56pm
      Karlo Tychsen said | 8:56pm | ! Report

      91‘ – There should be 20,000 in that stadium for a goal like that.

      Disgraceful that only a handful of people are there to witness the skill.

      10 minutes of stoppage time too.

      Melbourne City: 3
      Adelaide United: 0

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      8:56pm
      Stevo said | 8:56pm | ! Report

      Now that is a goal 🙂

      Reply
