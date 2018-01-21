Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:
Melbourne City have flexed their premiership credentials against an Adelaide United team that was seeing stars.
Marcin Budzinski grabbed a first-half double to give the home team the comfort of a lead, while Adelaide wasted the only two clear-cut chances on goal they had for the entire match.
While Adelaide were the stronger in the second half, Melbourne were never troubled, as a listless Reds side struggled to get their attack going.
When Apostolos Stamatelopoulos wasted the second one on one, granted with a great Dean Bouzanis save, City weather the loss of Nathaniel Atkinson to an horrific leg break, to not only take the win, but pile on misery.
Dario Vidosic stood up for a second half double, while Ross McCormack struck a blow of such ferocity, AAMI Park will be on the look out for a new net.
Thursday looks sensational now, as City welcome Newcastle, in what promises to be the match of the next round.
Until then, City can soak up a landmark and important win.
Adelaide, meanwhile, will wonder why they left last week’s resolve against Sydney, back home.
Final score
Melbourne City 5
Adelaide United 0
Match preview:
Melbourne City will look to make use of lost points from the top two teams against Adelaide United, in the match of the round that sees fourth play fifth. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match at AAMI Park on Sunday evening from 7pm (AEDT).
This was the match that looked to be the best of the round leading into Round 17, as the race to stay at the top of the table with only ten rounds left starts to heat up. With fourth hosting fifth, there is a fair bit on the line.
However, the A-League is proving to be a somewhat mysterious creature on Saturday in particular, as the Jets lost at home to the bottom-placed Phoenix, and the top-placed Sydney dropping points at home to the Mariners.
So Melbourne, who are fourth on the basis of the Victory’s demolition of the Wanderers, needs this win to maintain their top-two charge.
And the Reds, who would draw a fair amount of confidence from a home-draw against Sydney last round, having fielded one of the younger teams in memory, will travel to Melbourne smelling what on table position would amount to an upset.
Prediction
Melbourne would be wise to draw as many fouls around and in the area as they can, so that their deadball specialist Ross McCormack can do what he does best – score from set pieces.
Melbourne should have the goods, but I can’t discount a Reds team that will welcome back players from international duty, hoping to score a prize away scalp.
And given the top teams, Victory aside, are dropping points, I can see Melbourne maintaining the trend.
Adelaide 2-1.
Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match between Melbourne City and Adelaide United at AAMI Park on Sunday evening from 7pm (AEDT).
11:40pm
Stevo said | 11:40pm | ! Report
Some games you go home happy but some games are a bit more special. This was one of them. The goals were crackers and what a way to finish the game with a McCormack thunderbolt from outside the box. One for the highlights reel. Sad news for Atkinson. Speedy recovery kid.
10:35pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:35pm | ! Report
Appalling wifi all the way from Adelaide to Melbourne and the game tonight was something of a blur. Now I know why I live in Sydney. Is the score for real? Adelaide? Really? After last week? Can i have a summation please, as I missed much of the action.
10:45pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 10:45pm | ! Report
No idea what’s happened Stuart, but my summary has gone AWOL. I can assure you I wrote way more than “FULL TIME – Melbourne City 5 – Adelaide United 0.”
Essentially, Budzinski and Vidosic had doubles (Vids with a goal of the season, Van Basten Euro 88 stylez), and McCormack scored a deadball cracker in open play.
Reds had two one on ones, and butchered them both.
Close until Atkinson double fractured his ankle, then City scored 3. Reds vanished.
10:47pm
Stuart Thomas said | 10:47pm | ! Report
You are teasing me with the Van Basten reference, think I need a cold shower. Hoped to get to the game but cam into town a little late. I’ll try and catch the replay.
10:51pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 10:51pm | ! Report
The Vidosic goal is worth it – last ten minutes, our on the right edge of the penalty area, volleys it, the ball doesn’t land again until it’s hit the back of the net. From an angle of about 30 degrees.
9:08pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:08pm | ! Report
Full Time
Melbourne City: 5
Adelaide United: 0
10:45pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 10:45pm | ! Report
Apologies all. My summary has disappeared. no idea where it went.
9:06pm
Fadida said | 9:06pm | ! Report
Is this the turning point for City? Vidosic making an impact, Budzinski finding his feet
9:26pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:26pm | ! Report
I think it is, but the loss of Atkinson in defence could be telling.
10:14pm
scott said | 10:14pm | ! Report
It will if they revert to Muscat. They also have Pierias as a RB option.
9:04pm
Stevo said | 9:04pm | ! Report
9:03pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:03pm | ! Report
Goal
96‘ – McCORMACK DOES A DEADBALL SPECIAL FROM OPEN PLAY
The ball is like a cannonball into the top left corner. McCormack shows what he can do from range, and Margush can only leap, and imagine the ball hitting the net.
Was that 30 yards? Wow – and that’s why the stoppage time continues I suppose.
Melbourne City: 5
Adelaide United: 0
9:01pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 9:01pm | ! Report
96‘ – Vidosic announced as man of the match. How quickly they forget Budzinski, an entire half of football ago.
Well, we have ten minutes of stoppage time, but is it really necessary?
City v Jets next Thursday, in Melbourne, that should be enticing.
Melbourne City: 4
Adelaide United: 0
8:58pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:58pm | ! Report
Goal
92‘ – VIDOSIC AT THE DOUBLE
And Adelaide have disintegrated.
Vidosic dribbles into the attacking zone. Cuts to his right, places it into the bottom right corner. That is technically perfect.
Superb, sublime, sweet.
Melbourne City: 4
Adelaide United: 0
8:56pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:56pm | ! Report
91‘ – There should be 20,000 in that stadium for a goal like that.
Disgraceful that only a handful of people are there to witness the skill.
10 minutes of stoppage time too.
Melbourne City: 3
Adelaide United: 0
8:56pm
Stevo said | 8:56pm | ! Report
8:57pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 8:57pm | ! Report
Van Basten would have been proud.