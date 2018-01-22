Demons ‘move on’ from training camp revolt

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his AFL club has “moved on” after a player-led revolt resulted in the last-minute cancellation of a so-called pre-season ‘torture camp’.
After onballer Dom Tyson and forward Christian Salem suffered injury setbacks at the same guerrilla-style 2016 camp, Demons’ players voiced health and safety fears to the AFL Players’ Association about a repeat camp in December.
Despite the group of concerned players bypassing the leadership group, Goodwin rejected the notion it was slap in the face to his authority but admitted he would have liked more notice.
“Obviously the timing (could) have been better,” he told reporters on Monday.
“We would have liked to have known earlier but, in saying that, as soon as we found out, the leaders were fantastic.
“They brought it to the footy club’s attention, they brought it to my attention and … we build programs together.
“So we put it to bed really quickly and we moved on.”
The 41-year-old Goodwin, entering his sophomore season as senior coach after Paul Roos relinquished the reins, was adamant the backflip wouldn’t sidetrack the club’s campaign to play finals for the first time since 2006.
“Two days in a camp isn’t going to define the Melbourne footy club and it certainly won’t define how we go this year,” the second-year coach said.
The Demons fell agonisingly short of breaking their decade-long finals drought last season, shunted out of the top eight on percentage after a shock loss to Collingwood in round 23.
The club’s off-field drama has been compounded by a pending Victoria Police investigation, with an unnamed Demons player accused of sexually assaulting a Melbourne woman while on an end-of-season trip to Bali in September.
With a disappointing end to 2017 in the rear-view mirror, the former Adelaide premiership star backed his side to turn the tide.
“I’ve got complete trust in this playing group,” Goodwin said.
“They’re really unified in building what they’re building and they know the hard work it’s going to take.”
January 22nd 2018 @ 3:14pm
Macca said | January 22nd 2018 @ 3:14pm | ! Report
This issue could have been handled better but the players absolutely did the right thing in refusing to take part.
This style training may be all well and good for the army but it has no place in AFL where it simply doesn’t fit in well with all the other training being done over the pre-season, it seems the equivalent of taking an F1 out on a rally track.
The sleep deprivation and loss of weight and muscle would take weeks to overcome.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:29pm
Cat said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:29pm | ! Report
Melbourne has been seen as a soft club for years now. This just reinforces it.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:35pm
Macca said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:35pm | ! Report
And when was the last time the handbaggers went on such a camp?
Having players sleep something like 30 minutes in 3 days and lose condition that undoes so much of the pre-season hardwork just doesn’t make any sense in today’s AFL.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:38pm
Birdman said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:38pm | ! Report
if that’s what the coach wanted……
soft!
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:45pm
Macca said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:45pm | ! Report
TO me it raises more questions about the coaching staff than the players.
If a player came back from the Christmas break physically exhausted and out of condition (or concussed from dropping a brick on their head) they would be disciplined by the club but apparently it is a great idea for the club to cause such things to happen?
The whole “soft/hard” issue went past its used by date 20 years ago – training has got far more sophisticated.
January 22nd 2018 @ 4:54pm
Macca said | January 22nd 2018 @ 4:54pm | ! Report
Birdman – let me ask you this,
What if you were a player who was about to enter his 4th year at the club and coming into the last year of your second 2 year contract. At you exit interview the “coach” told you he leaves your endeavour, attitude, desire and the fact you always do the team thing but says you really need to bulk up to take the next step.
You put in the hard yards and add 5kg to your frame but last year you lost 3kg on this camp and came back so exhausted you couldn’t train properly for another 3 days after returning leading to further loss of condition – would you be happy to go because “that is what the coach wants” or would you think that going on the camp completely contradicts “what the coach wants” from you specifically based on your one on one discussion in the exit interview?
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:14pm
Harsh Truth Harry said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:14pm | ! Report
Seriously folks Big Harry is back to call it as he sees it. This club has not won a flag since 1964. I’ll do the Math for you blokes, that’s 53 years without a flag. They had 12 flags by 1964, they still have 12 flags.
1964, let Big H put that in perspective for you.
1964
The average house price in Melbourne was $20,000
The average income was AUS$9,000
Elizabeth Taylor married Richard Burton for the first time
The first Beatles record is introduced to the USA
The USA surgeon general reported that smoking may lead to lung cancer.
Sony introduces the first VCR home video recorder.
And so on and so on. WHy the history lesson? Well, let me tell you this, a player led revolt against a club training program and NOT instigated even by the leadership team? Give me a ****ing break. Be prepared to wait another 53 years Melbourne fans, your side has shown disparity, discontent, fractured leadership and yes, a soft underbelly. I am sure my Bombers will remind them of this in the season ahead.
January 22nd 2018 @ 5:29pm
Macca said | January 22nd 2018 @ 5:29pm | ! Report
Here is what your “hard” bombers did on their “rite of passage camp Harry;
“The Rite of Passage Camp involves cultural learning and awareness, history of the club and its relationship with the Tiwi Islands and communities in Darwin, some footy work and some other educational pieces,” Worsfold said.
They also did it tough for three days at “OCEAN GROVE’S multimillion-dollar facilities at Shell Rd”.
January 22nd 2018 @ 6:22pm
Dave said | January 22nd 2018 @ 6:22pm | ! Report
The player led revolt against playing finals is more of a worry.