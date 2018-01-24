Why the days of the galactico are over

Here is the recipe for today. First, take your basic ingredients: Bismarck du Plessis, Marcel van der Merwe, Juandré Kruger and Duane Vermeulen from South Africa, and Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbé and Facundo Isa from Argentina.
When they are available, add Bismarck’s brother Jannie, Samu Manoa and a generous spoonful of Georgian international forwards for extra flavour.
Now add the icing on the cake: Ruan Pienaar, JP Pietersen, Frans Steyn and Jan Serfontein from the Republic, Aaron Cruden, Ma’a Nonu and Luke McAlister from New Zealand, and Jesse Mogg and Joe Tomane from Australia. Toss in Malakai Fekitoa and Bryan Habana if you have them in your cupboard.
To finish, add some garnish from the Pacific Islands in the back three – Nemani Nadolo, Timoci Nagusa, Josua Tuisova and Semi Radradra.
Bake for 35 minutes and there you have it – your first ‘galactico’ confection. You can expect instant success when you unveil it at your next dinner party!
What do all the above Southern Hemisphere ‘names’ have in common? They were all in action for their two French clubs, Montpellier and Toulon, in the European Rugby Champions Cup (ERCC) over the weekend.
The only hitch was the dinner party was not the unqualified celebration it was supposed to be. Montpellier were beaten by Leinster at home and are out of the competition; Toulon lost to the Scarlets in South West Wales and scraped through to the knockout stages as one of the best losers.
With Montpellier currently sitting atop the French Top 14 league and Toulon having won three of the last five Champions Cup tournaments, it is unlikely that this is a conclusion their wealthy benefactors, Mourad Boudjellal and Mohed Altrad, would have envisaged when they ploughed their millions into the large-scale purchase of blue-chip Southern Hemisphere talent.
The foreign imports in the squads of their conquerors, Leinster and Scarlets, are far more modest. In West Wales, two ex-Bulls forwards whose services were no longer required in Super Rugby (Werner Kruger and David Bulbring), an ex-Canterbury winger (Johnny McNicholl) and an Australian sevens player (Paul Asquith). In Dublin, it was ex-Maori and Chiefs wingman James Lowe, second-string Hurricanes scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, and Wallaby international Scott Fardy, although he wasn’t playing on Saturday.
Of those players, only McNicholl and Fardy are nailed-on starters when everyone is fit and firing at their regions.
When the English and French clubs held the (then) Heineken Cup to ransom back in 2014, it was with a view to furthering their own financial interests.
In England, Premiership Rugby cut its own TV deal with BT Sports valued at £152m to include both domestic and European competition, Ligue Nationale de Rugby sold the European rights to BeIn sport in France, and between them, the clubs leveraged the right to organise the tournament themselves. Previously it had been run by the home unions.
They also increased their own representation in the cup from 12 out of 24 to 12 out of 20, while reducing the number of qualifiers from the Celtic-based Pro 12 league.
The tournament designed by the privately-owned English and French clubs was in essence protectionist, and in its first three years it achieved its aim. Ever since the takeover in 2014-2015, all three Champions Cup finals have been contested by English and French teams loaded with imported talent.
But now it appears the hypnotic Anglo-French cycle of buying success is in real danger of being broken. Three of the four group winners in this year’s tournament who have earned themselves home ties in the quarter-finals of the Cup are from the Pro 14. Only one English side scraped qualification via the back door, and that is the current champion Saracens.
All three of those Pro 14 teams are finding a way to win with an overwhelming base of home-grown talent and only minor additions from abroad.
Only four of Leinster’s 44-man senior squad are not currently IQPs (Ireland-qualified players – 91 per cent), and captain Isa Nacewa has been living and playing in Ireland for so long he qualifies as an honorary Irishman in any case (93 per cent).
At Scarlets, the ratio is 92 per cent, allowing for the return of international back-rower John Barclay to Scotland and second-rower Tadgh Beirne to Ireland at the start of next season. At Munster, all but one player in 44 are, or will become, an IQP (97 per cent).
The last great ‘galactico’ squad in Wales folded its hand when entrepreneur Mick Cuddy stepped down as managing director of Ospreys in 2012. The squad he built included Southern Hemisphere luminaries like Jerry Collins, Justin Marshall, Marty Holah, Filo Tiatia, Stefan Terblanche and George Stowers as well as Northern Hemisphere stalwarts like Irish winger Tommy Bowe and Nikki Walker of Scotland.
Since the collapse of private ownership in Wales, those household names have been replaced by ‘no names’ like Kieron Fonotia, Jeff Hassler and Dmitri Arhip, and all but six of the regular playing squad are Welsh-qualified. The drain on Southern Hemisphere manpower, at least among the Celtic nations, is somewhere between minimal and non-existent.
While Ireland offers a passable comparison to the super-efficient rugby ecosystem in New Zealand, Welsh rugby has been forced to go back to the future. It has experienced the traumatic failure of big private money and is now advancing beyond it. Its overseas choices tend to be few and far between and set well within tight budgetary constraints.
Its selection of overseas coaches is shrewd. There are no big coaching galaticos in Wales, but there are coaches below that level, like Kiwi Wayne Pivac at Scarlets, who are conscious of their responsibility to return Welsh rugby to its roots.
Ironically, Pivac preceded a galactico coach at the Auckland Blues back in the late 1990s, one Graham Henry, and now he is one of the positive forces at work dragging Welsh rugby out of the power-oriented Warren Gatland era. Alongside his influential assistant Stephen Jones – surely a Wales coach of the future – Pivac is helping engineer a return to a skill-based movement game, complete with breathless offloads and counter-attack from deep positions.
It is here the fusion of the two hemispheres appears to work best – not in the acquisition of star coaches or players in whose abilities all your hopes and aspirations are invested (Graham Henry was hailed as the “Great Redeemer” when he arrived in Wales), but in the steady production and contracting of home-grown talent, alongside more humble background assistance from the men in the south.
Perhaps the best illustration of this fusion at work occurred in the Round 5 ERCC encounter between English giants Bath and the Scarlets. Bath, coached by galactico New Zealander Todd Blackadder and his assistant Tabai Matson, were comprehensively undone by 35 points to 17 by a Scarlets side forced into an awkward late reshuffle in four backline positions, and missing some of their biggest names – including McNicholl and Lions man-of-the-series Jonathan Davies.
This is our template – the sort of spectacular try of which Wales were capable in their glory days back in the 1970s
In the early 70s, Wales were based around a nucleus of players from Llanelli (the core club for Scarlets) and London Welsh, so it is entirely appropriate that the counter-attack should be started by a London Welshman, Gerald Davies, and finished by the Scarlets maestro, outside-half Phil Bennett.
Now, let’s take a look at two of the Scarlets’ efforts a couple of weeks ago. Their first try came from a kick fielded by fullback Rhys Patchell back on their own 22-metre line.
The whole sequence lasted 50 seconds and featured 14 passes – including five by the forwards – and a massive seven offloads in contact. Here are some of the key moments:
Vision
The start point is a realisation – an understanding that attacking from your end in an unstructured situation presents a real opportunity, regardless of position on the field. As the camera shot widens, it is evident that there are only three Bath backs defending half the width of the field if the Scarlets can move the ball towards the far side within their own 22.
The defensive line-spacings are not easily manageable:
There is too much daylight between Jonathan Joseph and Ben Tapuai (gap one) and Tapuai and Matt Banahan (gap two), so Llanelli centre Hadleigh Parkes can pick his spot – eventually he chooses gap one. But it is the original offload in contact from the kick receiver Rhys Patchell and the long pass by second row David Bulbring which got the ball there.
Continuity
In the second phase of the attack, forwards play an essential role in continuity. If they cannot pass and make decisions, the attack is dead in the water.
In the clip, the other Scarlets second-rower, Tadhg Beirne, is acting halfback at the base and it is number six Aaron Shingler who spots the gap before offloading from the ground to Beirne’s second-row partner Bulbring. As a result of their actions, the tempo of the counter remains high and Bath don’t have a chance to reset their defence.
Finish
When Parkes gets his hands out of the tackle for a second time in the movement, the player on the end of the offload is none other than Beirne himself.
With Bath fullback Anthony Watson in front of him, instead of blundering straight into contact in time-honoured second-row tradition, Beirne produces a step off his right foot which is worthy of an outside back to add the finishing touch.
It would be wrong to present this try as a one-off. The Scarlets maintained this level of attacking performance throughout the first half, even when they were down to 14 men on a yellow card.
Their second try lasted for eleven phases and almost two minutes of possession with their number eight John Barclay off the field:
As in the first score, the Scarlets look for every opportunity to avoid allowing the defence to reset around the stopping point represented by a ruck, popping the ball off the deck and moving it on swiftly in contact.
The ball skills of their big men – Bulbring, Beirne and Shingler – are once again crucial to the tempo and continuity of play:
When the finish comes, it is delivered with precise handling performed right on the advantage line:
If the key Llanelli passer (no.15 Patchell) cannot attract the circled defender (Aled Brew), there will be no overlap to exploit on the touchline:
Patchell has to fix Brew in place and take a step out of his ability to drift out, and he can only achieve his aim by taking the ball to the line and making the pass in the teeth of the defence:
Summary
The success of teams from the Pro 14 in the pool stages of the European Champions Cup has given the lie to the story that you need Southern Hemisphere stars (either coaching or playing) in order to succeed.
None of Leinster, Munster or the Scarlets have any big-name players or coaches from the Southern Hemisphere – except maybe for Scott Fardy, who was no longer wanted by the Wallabies.
The Southerners in those regions are either absorbed as project players or fit around a firm policy of home growth. They provide a different IP but are there as much to learn about the game as they are to teach it – just ask James Lowe!
This model represents the true, sensible future for rugby union in terms of co-operation between the hemispheres.
It is no coincidence that the current Aviva Premiership champions, the Exeter Chiefs (the only club who are currently in the financial black in their league), also espouse a version of the same policy.
There were only two Southern Hemisphere players (Nic White and Lachie Turner) in their regular match-day 23 for ERCC pool games.
Organic, home-based growth is the only way forward for the game as a whole. Hopefully one of the Pro 14 sides will be able to nail that point to the mast indelibly by winning the whole thing when the tournament reaches its climax at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on 11 May.
John said | January 24th 2018 @ 4:18am
Hi Nick, thanks as always.
You’ve laid out what is happening but not why. So at Toulon, I wonder whether its as simple as they have the same amount of talent and paying the same for it, but without Wilkinson or Giteau they just haven’t taken off.
Is it that simple?
January 24th 2018 @ 4:35am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 24th 2018 @ 4:35am
Hi John – I think there more teams in the market for the very highest level than there were in France (and in England for that matter) at the time Toulon won their championships. So the spread of that talent is wider than it was.
But the underpinning reality is that squads that look underfunded in terms of top SH imports – La Rochelle in France, Scarlets in Wales, Leinster and Munster in Ireland, Glasgow in Scotland, Exeter in England – are the ones rising to the highest level. It’s an eye-opening lesson.
Leinster have for example just completed the double over a Montpellier that has more stars in it… and I don’t think Montpellier presented us with the stiffest challenge in the group.
January 24th 2018 @ 4:37am
Taylorman said | January 24th 2018 @ 4:37am
Well for one if our guys are ‘failing’ then perhaps they’ll stop overpricing them. Going from the very tight structure of NZ rugby to the very casual French club scene on holiday mode probably isn’t going to get the best out of them, chasing trophies that they’ve never even thought of until they arrived in town.
These guys are laughing all the way to the bank😂 and good on them.
January 24th 2018 @ 4:45am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 24th 2018 @ 4:45am
They are playing within structures that don’t benefit them Tman. Aaron Cruden is playing with a set of predominantly South African backs at Montpellier, Ma’a Nonu is usually partnered by Matthieu Bastareaud (not Conrad Smith) in the Toulon centres.
It’s not the same as playing with team-mates all brought up to be on the same wavelength! Sometimes it’s easy to see their frustration (and Vern Cotter’s on the side-line for that matter)….
January 24th 2018 @ 4:52am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | January 24th 2018 @ 4:52am
Good evening NB.
Having a slight case of insomnia down in Thailand and have tried to cure it with documentaries about Kim Philby and Winston Churchill (gotta learn to pick less interesting “subjects” when the aim is to sleep). And on top of that, I find your new weekly piece (and I had a strong hunch you would write about Scarlets in some form, and you did not disappoint at all).
Scarlets is a real revelation and their rise from “low-mid-table-land” is a thing of beauty. Let’s not forget they won the Pro12/14 last year after beating both Irish giants (away) in the playoffs. And they beat them in style. They are an absolute joy to watch.
Bar the All Blacks is Scarlets the only team I have seen that can hammer opponents even with a guy in the sin-bin. Almost looks like they try even harder to attack and throw the pill around when down a man.
But short-term I can see that Scarlets success can be a potential ill-smelling bomb, hence how is Gatland gonna use this “new capital” in Welsh rugby? He could build on Scarlets foundation (and selections) and just spice it up with a couple of top names from other clubs/regions. That might not be enough to win the 6N, but it would guarantee good, positive and spirited rugby, and that is the tonic I believe that Wales rugby needs more than anything right now. But I seriously doubt that Gatland will build on this, but I wonder what your thoughts are on this matter?
Overall I gotta say that the last two rounds of the Champions Cup were brilliant. Almost all the teams were still in contention (14 of 20 teams had a shot at a QF spot on the last day) and the quality of the rugby has been great.
The QF matchup between Leinster and Saracens is as good as it gets. Can’t remember the last time I was so excited – 10 weeks in advance – for a non-Test.
January 24th 2018 @ 5:12am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 24th 2018 @ 5:12am
WG showed some tactical flexibility in the Lions series that most did not expect NV… They thought he’d turn up with ‘Warrenball’ and that would be that, but it didn’t turn out that way – especially after he selected a team for the second Test that I’d foreseen (mostly!) as the Lions best combination many months before https://www.therugbysite.com/blog/news-opinions/have-england-lost-their-majority-vote-on-the-lions-trip-to-new-zealand
I think Wales will try to expand their play in the 6N but they are behind both Ireland and Scotland in their development (not to mention England).
January 24th 2018 @ 4:55am
MH said | January 24th 2018 @ 4:55am
Bit confused here – you don’t count someone like Parkes as a SH import
January 24th 2018 @ 5:06am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 24th 2018 @ 5:06am
No MH, he’s served his time as a ‘resident’ in Wales and he wasn’t a top NZ player when he left. On top of that, I don’t think he’ll be starting in the Scarlets midfield once Davies gets back from injury…
January 24th 2018 @ 5:26am
Taylorman said | January 24th 2018 @ 5:26am
Think your splitting hairs with that sort of thing Nick. He left as a rugby professional. He’s playing to a level that is still keeping potential local professionals out of the squad.
So in terms of his representing local rugby that’s hardly the case. It just makes your numbers look better. He was a pro, still is, what’s changed?
Same with Nacewa, he was definitely All black material and wanted that but had unwisely played one early test for Fiji which ruled him out. And he could have been a great All Black.
He was born in Auckland, attended Auckland grammar and llearned his craft and starred for the Blues.
No way you can call him a local, no matter how it’s dressed up or how honorourary you want to make it. Northern rugby is not capable of easily producing players like Nacewa. They’d be a dime a dozen here at the time, though Nacewa was particularly good.
January 24th 2018 @ 5:50am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 24th 2018 @ 5:50am
Parkes was a journeyman when he left Tman- he’d jogged around between the Blues, the Canes and the Eastern Prov Kings. He went to Wales at the invitation of Wayne Pivac when he took up his coaching role at Scarlets.
– And sorry to disappoint, but Wales need all the decent guys they can get to populate their four pro teams, so he’s not keeping anyone out of the squad! I doubt Parkes is really Test class despite his excellent performance so far, but he adds something at regional level for sure.
Nacewa has been in Ireland since 2008 so it doesn’t need dressing up – he’s played more than two thirds of his pro career in the NH and he chose not to play any more matches for Fiji when invited to do so by voluntary choice.
The point is that both Parkes and Nacewa have gone North because they weren’t really needed down South – Nacewa because he’d already played that one Test for Fiji back in 2003 and Parkes because he was a fringe player without a guaranteed SR contract in New Zealand.
January 24th 2018 @ 6:16am
Machpants said | January 24th 2018 @ 6:16am
One swallow doesn’t make a spring, i.e. One poor cashed up club season didn’t make it the end of their dominance. English clubs, less foreign star studded than the French, seem to be struggling more with burn out, esp amongst their lions stars. I should imagine similar too much rugby problems apply to France, tho I don’t watch as much French rugby.
Still I hope your right tho and they stop sucking up our players and use home grown!
January 24th 2018 @ 6:28am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | January 24th 2018 @ 6:28am
There is a lot of spin on the argument/explanation that the English Lions players are fatigued. From what I have seen, on average, the English Lions players have approx played twice as many matches than the Welsh and Irish Lions since they returned from NZ.
January 24th 2018 @ 6:31am
Fionn said | January 24th 2018 @ 6:31am
Hey Nick, fantastic article, as per usual.
One thing I wonder though, given that French and English sides loaded with foreign talent have won for most of the last 5-6 years, could it not simply be that this year is the exception as opposed to a new rule? In 2014 Stan won the Australian Open and Cilic won the US Open and we suddenly had everyone wondering if it was the end of the era of the ‘big four’. In the end, however, the big 4 re-asserted their dominance and simply added Stan to their ranks (incidentally, at his best I think Stan is the best player in the world – better even than Fed and Djok at their best).
If 2017-18 does make a new rule, why has the French/English system of buying lots of SH players stopped being effective?
Cheers again