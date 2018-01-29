The football is fine, but all anyone cares about is the VAR

Football in Australia is cursed. How else can we explain the pouring rain on a public holiday for a game that might otherwise have drawn a capacity crowd?
When something can go wrong in the A-League, it usually does. And not for the first time, the weather played a huge role in keeping fans away from one of the competition’s high-profile fixtures.
That 21,000 fans turned out in steady rain to watch Sydney FC down Melbourne Victory 3-1 at AAMI Park on Australia Day is testament to the fact plenty of people still want to watch the A-League.
But just when the competition could really have used a positive headline – say, for example, by attracting a full house – the heavens open and we’re left to ponder what might have been.
How often can we say that about the A-League?
At least we’ve reached Round 19, because now Football Federation Australia’s desperately needed marketing campaign ‘for the final third of the season’ will finally kick into gear.
Should we brace ourselves for an avalanche of TV ads and radio promotions, outdoor signage and targeted digital offerings across the spectrum of A-League fandom?
Or maybe not? Having had the entire season to advertise the A-League, opting to spend the majority of their marketing budget on the final third of the season sounds like a colossal waste of time.
Is any fan who might be inclined to attend an A-League game not already aware that the competition is on?
The Big Blue aside, crowds and TV ratings were poor once again this weekend, although at least there were plenty of talking points.
Starting with the VAR. Could it be argued the system worked in Perth Glory’s 3-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers?
Referee Jonathan Barreiro had already waved away claims for a penalty in Perth’s fast start against Western Sydney, only for the VAR to intervene and hand Glory a penalty – and Wanderers youngster Keanu Baccus a straight red card.
Fair call? It was hardly the smartest challenge by Baccus.
And when Liam Reddy tripped Oriol Riera inside the penalty box a short time later, Barreiro didn’t hesitate to award a penalty – and a yellow card to Reddy – which Riera duly converted.
So was it appropriate to send off Baccus but not Reddy? Did the VAR do its job?
In the case of the Glory game, it felt like both of those early decisions were ultimately the right ones.
And in that regard, the VAR could be said to have worked.
But the problem is – and will always remain – twofold. Firstly, VAR decisions take away from the spontaneity of the action.
When a goal is chalked off or awarded by VAR, it robs fans of the spontaneous joy of the act and replaces it with trial by video.
And, as we saw in the Glory game, these incidents are still open to human interpretation – as the decision to send off Baccus but not Reddy suggests.
Yet perhaps the strangest use of the VAR came in stoppage time of Brisbane Roar’s gutsy 2-1 win over the Central Coast Mariners.
Firstly, it’s about time the cult of playing out from the back at all costs ended up costing a team three points, as it did the Mariners.
And secondly, why did referee Adam Kersey hesitate to send off Mariners midfielder Wout Brama for his horrific challenge on Corey Gameiro?
Brama should be ashamed of himself following one of the worst tackles ever seen in the A-League.
Yet when Kersey looked set to deservedly hand the Dutch midfielder a red card – with the referee seemingly having the entire situation under control – he hesitated and deferred to the VAR.
So rather than empowering the referee, the VAR is instead making them more indecisive.
Not to mention slowing down the game considerably.
It’s more trouble than it’s worth. But just like dodgy weather and dubious marketing, it looks like it’s here to stay.
January 29th 2018 @ 7:22am
Waz said | January 29th 2018 @ 7:22am | ! Report
You nailed it right at the end; the VAR has changed the nature of refereeing. The Glory penalty would have been awarded without it but instead he let his mate upstairs decide for him, same with the offside goal. And it’s an embarrassment to the game that Brama’s tackle wasn’t an instantaneous red given the position of the referee (but if anything is more embarrassing it’s Paul Okon having a go at Gameiro after the game over goodness knows what, did he think he simulated nearly having his leg broken??).
January 29th 2018 @ 7:26am
Waz said | January 29th 2018 @ 7:26am | ! Report
And yeah, the marketing bus has left and it’s all going to be too little, too late. Average crowds are 11,101 for the season and are condemned to finish somewhere between 10,500 and 10,800; a similar fall off next season may well make the competition unviable and the rumours that Adelaide and CCM are creaking financially may just bring thise two to breaking point. But hey, let’s not blame those running the competition…let “The Chase” begin lol
January 29th 2018 @ 7:42am
Buddy said | January 29th 2018 @ 7:42am | ! Report
VAR is getting a bad rap wherever it is being used globally. However, before it arrived, the referee and assistants got a bad rap week in and week out so all that has happened is a change of emphasis and an opportunity to advertise more on TV.
The weather though is amusing. We play in the summer and fans don’t turn up in the heat, the sun, the wind, the rain, the games are never scheduled right is all I hear. I am beginning to really understand the meaning of the expression “fair weather supporter”.
January 29th 2018 @ 7:52am
Nemesis said | January 29th 2018 @ 7:52am | ! Report
“before it arrived, the referee and assistants got a bad rap week in and week ”
Spot on, Buddy.
Before VAR, Mike Tuckerman wrote articles complaining about human referees:
“Refereeing errors are a blight the world over”, by Mike Tuckerman (27 Sep 2010)
http://www.theroar.com.au/2010/09/27/refereeing-errors-are-a-blight-the-world-over/
In fact, I highly recommend people browse the headlines for Mikes 670 articles over the past 9 years.. a huge body of work. Very revealing about how he views football. He’s certainly no “glass half full” football fan.
January 29th 2018 @ 7:43am
Nemesis said | January 29th 2018 @ 7:43am | ! Report
“Average crowds are 11,101 for the season and are condemned to finish somewhere between 10,500 and 10,800”
Let’s calmly analyse if this is likely to occur
Current:
Matches: 89
Total crowd: 987,991
Average: 11,101
To finish with 10,500 to 10,800 season average crowds, means the season total (135 matches) would be 1.41-1.46 million
Which would require the average crowd for the final 46 matches this season to be 9.3k-10.2k.
Could it happen? Anything can happen.
January 29th 2018 @ 8:01am
Waz said | January 29th 2018 @ 8:01am | ! Report
You have been in denial on this topic all season, which is fine, it’s just a difference of opinion. But this is one opinion that gets tested against the facts of reality as time progresses and where we end up in 9 weeks time will become a fact so let’s see.
This morning, we’re at 11,101 as an average – is it going up from there? Not a chance. And with the number of 5k crowds were getting even the final derbies/big blue can’t stop it slipping below an 11k average.
A complete disaster matched only by a collapse in FTA viewing and worse still, a massive fall in Fox Sports viewing. Any one who suggests crowds and tv viewing figures are not of serious concern is in denial.
January 29th 2018 @ 8:23am
Nemesis said | January 29th 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
I’m not in denial. I just don’t get hysterical about such stuff.
Crowds are down. My team is playing badly. WSW, the other big supported team, is playing badly. BRI who pulled fantastic crowds last season is playing badly.
But, the smaller markets: Newcastle, Perth, Adelaide, Gosford are all doing pretty well.
The BBL which has been the stand out benchmark for crowds & TV ratings has experienced % fall in crowds just as severe as ALeague, with H&A season average down 17%. And, their season only went for 7 weeks over school holidays.
Our crowds are down & we know that there are issues that need to be resolved.
I’d be far more concerned if crowds are down when nothing can be fixed. Imagine if the media support for ALeague were as strong as it is for BBL and crowds still fell 17%. What happens then? What can you do to increase interest when you have everything going well?
January 29th 2018 @ 8:27am
Post_hoc said | January 29th 2018 @ 8:27am | ! Report
The issue is not the VAR, me personally I don’t think we need it, I don’t want it in the game, much rather having a referee make mistakes in real time which is human error, but now we have endless replays slow motion etc. I would rather a better informed crowd and pundits that understand mistakes happen in real time.
Now we have the farce that was the game last night. The first penalty was soft, he went down very easy, but the VAR went was called and ruled against Wanderers. Now a few weeks before Santalab is elbowed in the face, whilst in the box drawn blood, VAR not bothered with that, weeks before that Riera rugby tackled in the box the player literally has both arms around him dragging him down as they were going for the ball, VAR ignores that. The VAR has seen all of it, but the people adjudicating it are not up to scratch, they are not competent enough. So what happens, bad mistakes continue to be made because they are simply not good enough.
I would like to know why the first penalty wasn’t reviewed for being offside, if he was offside which i suspect he was, then no penalty, no red card.
How was Reddy not a red card, he didn’t get the ball, in fact he did a studs up tackle knee high, so no where near the ball, the ball had gone past when he slid studs up at the knee.
Again bad mistakes compounded.