Crawford won’t underestimate Horn: Rushton

Glenn Rushton doesn’t expect Terence Crawford’s team will make the same mistake a litany of other boxers have when they’ve stepped into the ring with Jeff Horn: underestimating him.

Rushton, Horn’s trainer, believes his counterpart Brian McIntyre will have learned from the errors of Freddie Roach and Manny Pacquiao and won’t leave the door ajar for an upset by taking him lightly in any way.

Horn returned to training on Monday ahead of what looms as by far the biggest test of his career – his mooted WBO welterweight title defence against Crawford on April 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 29-year-old on Monday blew out some Christmas cobwebs on the heavy bags at Rushton’s gym in the southern suburbs of Brisbane after a long holiday break and the birth of his first child, Isabelle.

“Everyone’s got to go back to work and everyone knows how hard that can be,” Horn told reporters.

Rushton said he was 80 per cent of the way through his analysis of Crawford, the unbeaten American superstar who was installed as Horn’s mandatory challenger after unifying the entire junior welterweight division.

Crawford’s speed, precision and technical ability is unlike anything Horn has faced before.

Most US-based experts are anticipating a full-blown bloodbath and a quick victory for the Omaha, Nebraska native, who has won by knockout in 23 of his 32 fights.

Horn admitted he will have to outbox Crawford – something nobody has ever done before – and use his size to his advantage to stand any chance.

Rushton said there is zero margin for error given the “analytical” nature of Crawford’s corner – particularly McIntyre, who has been by his side since his amateur days.

“I deeply respect the Crawford team. Brian McIntyre his coach has been with him since he’s a kid,” Rushton said.

“I respect that, the fact they’ve built that bond over time.

“Knowing McIntyre and the way their team and the professionalism of the team, they saw what happened with Freddie Roach and Manny Pacquiao when they underestimated us.

“I do not believe that McIntyre will make the same mistake. I think he will be very well prepared.”

Rushton is still awaiting final paperwork for the fight but does not forsee any last-minute hiccups.

“I wish it was signed today,” he said.

“The sooner the better.”