Another false alarm as Liverpool resumes normal service

To be a fan of the once mighty Liverpool FC is fast becoming a nightmare. Again.
Knocking off the unbeaten leaders on your home patch and showing the commitment and hunger to force the runaway league leaders into error and panic had pundits, supporters and maybe even bitter rival fans labelling his current side as serious contenders for season 2018/19.
Fast forward to two weeks later and the same old inconsistent form has returned. Let’s look back at what has transpired since the first EPL game of the season.
- Unbeaten run ended by bottom side of the EPL table? Check.
- Usual fourth-round FA Cup upset and exit against another struggling EPL side? Check.
- Sale of best player to a rival with Champions League knockout stages looming? Check.
- Loan of international striker to a side that just dumped you from the FA Cup? Check.
- No goalkeeper in to end the careers of the current keepers? Check.
Why to Liverpool continually shoot themselves in the foot when they show signs of life only to have their fans lining up for admission at the local lunatic asylums wondering why they fell for a potential renaissance again?
Is Jurgen Klopp exhibiting blatant ignorance and stubbornness or the Yanks running the show from across the Atlantic who is to blame for the continual head scratching? Liverpool appears to be a selling club, and the moneyball experts are probably counting the Philippe Coutinho cash with glee.
Is Fenway Sports Group, the American owner of the club, telling Klopp not to make any more transfer deals until after the World Cup, when prices for star performers will be inflated. El Hadji Diouf, anyone?
The next predictable item to be marked off the list is for the club to miss out on a top-four finish. At least fans will have that Manchester City game as a highlight to look back on at season’s end.
So Liverpool rivals have all strengthened in the run home and the Reds have failed to make any further additions, putting instead that it is prudent to blow all the Coutinho cash on stop-gap signings and wait until the summer to sign who they really want. No Champions League football, good luck with that!
Come on, Jurgen – if you’re unhappy with management, speak your mind before the fans start to turn on you. They deserve better.
Start by overhauling your current midfield, which includes the benched captain – who loves nothing more than passing the ball backwards in an attacking position – and other English internationals.
January 31st 2018 @ 2:29am
Mitch said
West brom have actually been a much improved side recently both defensively and offensively. You have key player in Coutinho who has been sold and we also missed a penalty shot against west brom. Once we get a proper goal keeper and Nathaniel Clyne back from injury and a siging of mahrez or insigne plus Kieta comming in later this year we will be guenuine title contenders.
January 31st 2018 @ 7:51am
Kangajets said
Love these annual Liverpool false dawns .
January 31st 2018 @ 8:25am
Buddy said
I am more iclined to suggest that if you over an over 40’s Liverpool fan you have enjoyed seeing a golden period of the club’s history. If you a fan that is under 30 you have heard how great they were just a few years back and you live with the hope that the times will return but as the seasons roll on, the once blind optimism is gradually being replaced with pessimism and sonetimes despair.
Similar things must have happened at other points in history. Blackburn, Burnley an Villa spring to mind as clubs that once dominated the landscape as did Leeds in the late sixties and early seventies. In Italy it was AC Milan who are a shadow of the club that once dominated europe. Maybe Ajax Amsterdam too, the foreign side that I grew to love in the 70’s. The lanscape has changed, structure, money and maybe ambition too. It must be the hardest thing to stay right at the top for any really long period unless there is little to no competition as in Scotland.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:56am
Kangajets said
Buddy
So true
Following Sunderland might be harder or Charlton athletic .
And looks what happened to Coventry City in the 4 th division now with the wrong people in charge . Previously in the top flight for 30 years and f a cup winners .
I remember going to highfirld road and Darren huckerby scored in injury time as Coventry beat man utd 3-2 .
January 31st 2018 @ 9:21am
Buddy said
Yes, Iwas a visitor to Highfield Rd in the days of Willie Carr and co when they were in the top flight. I often look at the league below division 2 ie non league and count the number of grounds I have visited at league level and then the number of clubs I have seen on tv playing in one of the divisions. That tends to give a sense of perspective on how times change just in our lifetime. My only gripe with Liverpool supporters has been that I unearthed a sense of entitlement and self rightousness that was borne from a combination of dominating the Engligh landscape, doing well in europe and then Heysel in 1985 and finally Hillsborough in 1989 and whilst I’m not talking about responsibility or anything along those lines, it just seems that there are fans who feel that as a result of that period, they should be at the top and as we know, the truth is that getting there is one thing, staying is something else and so much harder. Man Utd have been 4-5 seasons now with no epl title and it isn’t getting easier and the stakes get higher, so does the spending. Is it just about money? I don’t believe so although Man City and Real Madrid detractors will say otherwise.