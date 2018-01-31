Another false alarm as Liverpool resumes normal service

To be a fan of the once mighty Liverpool FC is fast becoming a nightmare. Again.

Knocking off the unbeaten leaders on your home patch and showing the commitment and hunger to force the runaway league leaders into error and panic had pundits, supporters and maybe even bitter rival fans labelling his current side as serious contenders for season 2018/19.

Fast forward to two weeks later and the same old inconsistent form has returned. Let’s look back at what has transpired since the first EPL game of the season.

Unbeaten run ended by bottom side of the EPL table? Check.

Usual fourth-round FA Cup upset and exit against another struggling EPL side? Check.

Sale of best player to a rival with Champions League knockout stages looming? Check.

Loan of international striker to a side that just dumped you from the FA Cup? Check.

No goalkeeper in to end the careers of the current keepers? Check.

Why to Liverpool continually shoot themselves in the foot when they show signs of life only to have their fans lining up for admission at the local lunatic asylums wondering why they fell for a potential renaissance again?

Is Jurgen Klopp exhibiting blatant ignorance and stubbornness or the Yanks running the show from across the Atlantic who is to blame for the continual head scratching? Liverpool appears to be a selling club, and the moneyball experts are probably counting the Philippe Coutinho cash with glee.

Is Fenway Sports Group, the American owner of the club, telling Klopp not to make any more transfer deals until after the World Cup, when prices for star performers will be inflated. El Hadji Diouf, anyone?

The next predictable item to be marked off the list is for the club to miss out on a top-four finish. At least fans will have that Manchester City game as a highlight to look back on at season’s end.

So Liverpool rivals have all strengthened in the run home and the Reds have failed to make any further additions, putting instead that it is prudent to blow all the Coutinho cash on stop-gap signings and wait until the summer to sign who they really want. No Champions League football, good luck with that!

Come on, Jurgen – if you’re unhappy with management, speak your mind before the fans start to turn on you. They deserve better.

Start by overhauling your current midfield, which includes the benched captain – who loves nothing more than passing the ball backwards in an attacking position – and other English internationals.