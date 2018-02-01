 

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Big Bash League semi-final cricket live scores, blog

    Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes

    Optus Stadium, February 1, 2018

    Semi Final 1 - KFC T20 Big Bash League 2017/2018

    		  
    Hobart Hurricanes 1st Inn 4/210
    Perth Scorchers 1st Inn 0/21
    Perth Scorchers won the toss and elected to bowl.
    Perth Scorchers need 190 runs to win from 17.2 overs
    Perth Scorchers Over: 2.4  RR: 9.00
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    M. Klinger* 15 10 1 1 150.00
    S.E. Marsh 4 6 0 0 66.67
    Hobart Hurricanes
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    T.S. Rogers* 1.4 0 7 0 4.20
    R.P. Meredith 1.0 0 13 0 13.00

    The Hobart Hurricanes will have to overcome a poor record and the most professional team in the Big Bash League when they travel west to take on the Perth Scorchers in the first semi-final. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).

    The Scorchers themselves are in unfamiliar territory, moved from the WACA to the new Optus Stadium, which made its cricket debut on Sunday during the fifth ODI between England and Australia.

    What the Scorchers may lose in familiarity to the conditions they will make up for in support, with upwards of 50,000 fans expected to pack into the venue.

    Perth are the best team in the Big Bash League’s history by a considerable distance. In six seasons, they have won three premierships and only ever missed one grand final.

    It’s hard to see them missing another one here either. Despite missing plenty of talent through injury and Australian selection, players like Ashton Turner and Hilton Cartwright have carried the defending champions.

    However, their bowling attack has been decimated. Andrew Tye has been their best, but is with the Australian T20 squad, as is Ashton Agar, while David Willey is in the England side.

    That will transfer plenty of pressure onto the shoulders of Mitchell Johnson and Jhye Richardson, who have bowled well but inconsistently this season.

    Perth do get Shaun and Mitchell Marsh back though, which is a huge boost for the men in orange.

    Hobart have been up and down during the season and fell into the finals as the Brisbane Heat faltered against the Melbourne Renegades during the last match of the season.

    If there was ever a record not suiting the Tasmanians, it’s the fact they haven’t won a single one of their last six matches against the Scorchers. Despite winning their first two games against the Perth-based franchise, they haven’t been cited on the winner’s list since.

    The Hurricanes finished their season with three straight losses, falling to the Stars, Scorchers and Strikers. The performances were a far cry from when they sat in the top two, but most of that was on the back of D’Arcy Short, who has also been called up to the Australian T20 squad.

    Without Short, Alex Doolan and George Bailey need to stand up with the willow.

    Prediction
    The Scorchers might be away from the WACA, but the Hurricanes were lucky to scrape into the finals as it was and don’t stand much of a chance.

    Scorchers to advance easily.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Big Bash League semi-final from 7:10pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.

    • Roar Guru

      9:39pm
      Scott Pryde said | 9:39pm | ! Report

      The next is pushed to mid on by Klinger. No run for that with Rogers pushing it up nice and full.

      Over: 2.4
      Perth Scorchers: 0/21
      Required score: 211

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:38pm
      Scott Pryde said | 9:38pm | ! Report

      Marsh with an inside edge this time to fine leg. Good bowling from Rogers.

      Over: 2.3
      Perth Scorchers: 0/21
      Required score: 211

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:37pm
      Scott Pryde said | 9:37pm | ! Report

      Good line from Rogers here, into the body and cramping Klinger up for room. He grabs a single to mid on.

      Over: 2.2
      Perth Scorchers: 0/20
      Required score: 211

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:37pm
      Scott Pryde said | 9:37pm | ! Report

      Full ball outside the off stump from Rogers to start his second over. Marsh grabs a single behind point.

      Over: 2.1
      Perth Scorchers: 0/19
      Required score: 211

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:36pm
      Scott Pryde said | 9:36pm | ! Report

      FOUR

      Kinger is underway here! Full ball outside the off stump this time and Klinger has taken one step away, then gone into the ball and smacked it away through the covers.

      Over: 2
      Perth Scorchers: 0/18
      Required score: 211

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:35pm
      Scott Pryde said | 9:35pm | ! Report

      SIX

      What a catch.. In the crowd at fine leg. Short from Meredith,hitting the pitch hard there and Klinger has hooked it very nicely into the crowd. A bloke hanging over the fence to make the catch.

      Over: 1.5
      Perth Scorchers: 0/14
      Required score: 211

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:35pm
      Scott Pryde said | 9:35pm | ! Report

      Into the pads this time and Marsh works it through square leg for an easy single.

      Over: 1.4
      Perth Scorchers: 0/8
      Required score: 211

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:34pm
      Scott Pryde said | 9:34pm | ! Report

      Yes, no, sorry, misfield and they grab a single. Well hit to mid off there by Klinger.

      Over: 1.3
      Perth Scorchers: 0/7
      Required score: 211

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      9:33pm
      Scott Pryde said | 9:33pm | ! Report

      Meredith bowling around the wicket at Marsh. Back of a length, into the body of Marsh and he defends off the back foot, dropping it away for a single.

      Over: 1.2
      Perth Scorchers: 0/6
      Required score: 211

      Reply
