Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Big Bash League semi-final cricket live scores, blog

The Hobart Hurricanes will have to overcome a poor record and the most professional team in the Big Bash League when they travel west to take on the Perth Scorchers in the first semi-final. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).

The Scorchers themselves are in unfamiliar territory, moved from the WACA to the new Optus Stadium, which made its cricket debut on Sunday during the fifth ODI between England and Australia.

What the Scorchers may lose in familiarity to the conditions they will make up for in support, with upwards of 50,000 fans expected to pack into the venue.

Perth are the best team in the Big Bash League’s history by a considerable distance. In six seasons, they have won three premierships and only ever missed one grand final.

It’s hard to see them missing another one here either. Despite missing plenty of talent through injury and Australian selection, players like Ashton Turner and Hilton Cartwright have carried the defending champions.

However, their bowling attack has been decimated. Andrew Tye has been their best, but is with the Australian T20 squad, as is Ashton Agar, while David Willey is in the England side.

That will transfer plenty of pressure onto the shoulders of Mitchell Johnson and Jhye Richardson, who have bowled well but inconsistently this season.

Perth do get Shaun and Mitchell Marsh back though, which is a huge boost for the men in orange.

Hobart have been up and down during the season and fell into the finals as the Brisbane Heat faltered against the Melbourne Renegades during the last match of the season.

If there was ever a record not suiting the Tasmanians, it’s the fact they haven’t won a single one of their last six matches against the Scorchers. Despite winning their first two games against the Perth-based franchise, they haven’t been cited on the winner’s list since.

The Hurricanes finished their season with three straight losses, falling to the Stars, Scorchers and Strikers. The performances were a far cry from when they sat in the top two, but most of that was on the back of D’Arcy Short, who has also been called up to the Australian T20 squad.

Without Short, Alex Doolan and George Bailey need to stand up with the willow.

Prediction

The Scorchers might be away from the WACA, but the Hurricanes were lucky to scrape into the finals as it was and don’t stand much of a chance.

Scorchers to advance easily.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Big Bash League semi-final from 7:10pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.