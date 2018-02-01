The door isn’t entirely shut on Quade Cooper, but Brad Thorn says it will take an unprecedented injury crisis for him to play Super Rugby this season for Queensland.
Speaking publicly for the first time about his “tough” decision to move on fan favourite Cooper, Thorn said the Reds would not stand in his way if he found a new club.
The former Wallabies’ five-eighth still has two more years to run on his Reds’ contract but was told late last year by Thorn his services wouldn’t be required in 2018.
The 29-year-old has not trained with the Reds since and, unless another team from overseas comes calling, he’s likely to play out the season in Brisbane club rugby.
“It’s just a change of direction,” Thorn told reporters on Thursday.
“I thought Quade last year … the team struggled, his game management, his attack, his defence (struggled).
“I’m in this role – sometimes you’ve got to make tough decisions.”
Thorn said letting Cooper take up another contract was “the least we could do” for such a loyal clubman.
“I played against him as a Crusader, as an All Black. He’s played over 100 games for this club – he’s had success here,” he said.
“He’s a guy who’s served this club really well.
“Respect to the guy, but we’re just going in a different way.”
Asked if there was any way Cooper could change his mind, or if he would turn back to him if injuries struck down his other playmaking options, Thorn said: “We’re doing what we’re doing now. But he’s part of the squad.
“He’ll be trying his best with his club rugby and it’s a tough old season, isn’t it?
“At the moment, we’ve got some depth around that position – Hamish Stewart coming through, Jono Lance, Ben Lucas can play there.
“There’s a bit of stuff there.
“It’s competitive, which is what I’m getting a little bit excited about – I’m liking the competition in most positions and I feel like maybe that hasn’t been here.”
February 1st 2018 @ 3:59pm
Train Without A Station said | February 1st 2018 @ 3:59pm | ! Report
“We’ve got 3 guys. None of which have played more than 15 games of Super Rugby at 10…”
February 1st 2018 @ 6:31pm
Jacko said | February 1st 2018 @ 6:31pm | ! Report
Better to have 3 possibles than a definately not, but Cooper is still a Reds player is he not? Plus DP has played 10 for Aus but not at Super level so thats another option
February 1st 2018 @ 6:39pm
Fionn said | February 1st 2018 @ 6:39pm | ! Report
If they do well as a team and are directed well at 10 then hats off to Thorn, but if they struggle on direction from 10 then on Thorn’s head be it.
February 1st 2018 @ 7:22pm
Taylorman said | February 1st 2018 @ 7:22pm | ! Report
Cheika did the same…his heads intact isn’t it?
February 1st 2018 @ 8:23pm
Ruckin Oaf said | February 1st 2018 @ 8:23pm | ! Report
Did Cheika take over from McKenzie or from Stiles ?
Is it easier to find a new international coach or provincial coach ?
Would the Wallabies appoint another Kiwi as coach ?
February 1st 2018 @ 8:41pm
Fionn said | February 1st 2018 @ 8:41pm | ! Report
You’ve spent the last 2 years arguing with me about Foley’s quality TMan, you can’t have it both ways.
Quade has a proven track record guiding the Reds. In 2017 they were so much worse without him, he proved his worth. Thorn has fired one of the key players, and if he suffers from it he has to take the consequences.
And Cheika should have faced the consequences. The fact he has gotten off Scott free doesn’t make it right, and that the same luxury should be afforded to Thorn.
February 1st 2018 @ 4:09pm
Jacko said | February 1st 2018 @ 4:09pm | ! Report
there are 2 very telling comments from Thorn there. Firstly he didnt think much of Quades game management, attack or defence from last year and the 2nd one is that he believes he has depth at 10 with Stewart, Lance and lucas. That tells me Quade wont be back barring massive injury crisis, no matter how good he is going at club level
February 1st 2018 @ 4:18pm
Die hard said | February 1st 2018 @ 4:18pm | ! Report
It all just sounds so harsh for me. After spending years in ambivalence for him I became a supporter of his after the last wc.
Good luck in the future both to Cooper and the Reds. They probably both need it
February 1st 2018 @ 4:23pm
Fionn said | February 1st 2018 @ 4:23pm | ! Report
Clearly Thorn won’t stand in the way.
He’s clearly hoping that Quade will leave and they will find the pressure on the Reds’ salary cap relieved.
February 1st 2018 @ 5:27pm
Bfc said | February 1st 2018 @ 5:27pm | ! Report
Yeh…”the organisation screwed you…but could you help us out by leaving so we have some salary cap space…”
February 1st 2018 @ 6:44pm
Cuw said | February 1st 2018 @ 6:44pm | ! Report
@ Fionn
Coops is in the same boat as JAMES HASKELL!!
Wasps have decided not to renew his contract after 12 seasons with them – becoz of salary cap issues .
both have been great servants of their club n country
times are tough
but ii remember one match he played – against the Crusaders that Reds almost won.
perhaps the story of him and them 😀
February 1st 2018 @ 4:40pm
Morsie said | February 1st 2018 @ 4:40pm | ! Report
Force should grab him……..oh wait a second……….
February 1st 2018 @ 5:20pm
ads2600 said | February 1st 2018 @ 5:20pm | ! Report
If Quade leaves, do the reds have to pay the remainder of his contract out? If not, I’d just stay for the money.