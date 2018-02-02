FFA should learn from Van Marwijk and stick to the actual football

Try to stay calm, football fans, because tonight is the first game of The Chase – and presumably the most thrilling finish in A-League history.
It was interesting to watch Bert van Marwijk’s first press conference as Socceroos coach yesterday – and a big thanks to Football Federation Australia for streaming it live – because it was an exercise in hearing from a man who cares about football, and football only.
Van Marwijk said all the right things about the task ahead of him in Russia, not least about qualifying for the second round, and he paid short shrift to any trivial questions thrown his way.
He even seemed to have the FFA second-guessing the prospect of a farewell encounter, telling the assembled media he preferred training to friendlies.
And he dead-batted a question about whether he’d like to be referred to as “Aussie Bert” – shrugging his shoulders and looking suitably baffled – before replying curtly that he would answer “one time” a question about how to pronounce his surname.
The uproar over those questions – asked by an ABC sports reporter, according to some quick-to-anger Twitter sleuths – says much about where football fans in Australia would like the game to be.
And the fact it was asked by a sports reporter from the national broadcaster says much about where the game actually is.
We would all like football to be taken more seriously in Australia – and in van Marwijk, the Socceroos have clearly got the right man for that particular job.
But in launching a crusade against a reporter who happened to ask a couple of inane questions, some football fans – not for the first time – underscored just how insecure we collectively are about the game’s overall standing.
Which brings us, in a roundabout way, to the way sports are being marketed in this country.
An American friend of mine recently moved to town, and to show her a quintessential slice of Australia, last week my fiancé and I took her to a Big Bash League game.
I know, I know… hopefully I don’t end up on Malcolm Conn’s Christmas card list!
And while the cricket itself was entertaining enough, the experience of being there was sheer torture – all screaming kids and bucket-wearing adults and music blaring at a billion decibels.
At one point a fielder dropped a catch in the deep when it looked like he hadn’t noticed the ball had been smashed in his direction – not surprisingly since there was still music blasting over the PA system when the ball was bowled.
It seemed an apt metaphor for the BBL as a whole – great for small children, fast food addicts and anyone with the attention span of a goldfish, but not so enjoyable if you happen to want to watch some actual cricket.
So let’s cut to The Chase. Naff nonsense or inspired sports marketing?
We see a lot of sports marketing these days – I’m tempted to call it ‘sportsing’ – and mostly it seems dreamt up by faceless employees with a Bachelor of Business and a deep-seated hatred of genuine sporting contests.
And when you’re trying to justify drawing a salary from a competition that should arguably sell itself, perhaps it’s no surprise to see a few of the zanier ideas sneak through the sign-off process.
But I just wonder if, were they offered the chance again, FFA would announce The Chase amidst the current football climate.
Not because making the ten A-League clubs all face each other once over the final nine rounds of the season is an inherently bad idea.
But mainly because, aside from adding nothing more than a bizarre name to the final third of the season, this “thrilling new twist to the draw” is something that should have been done since Season 1.
Being an armchair critic might be the easiest job in the world – I should know – but the FFA could learn something from Bert van Marwijk.
Like maybe, just for once, concentrating on the football?
February 2nd 2018 @ 7:39am
monday QB said | February 2nd 2018 @ 7:39am | ! Report
Agree, really liked the press conference yesterday, it set the tone for what to expect. Although the response online to the light hearted questions was way over the top…perhaps some of ‘please take us seriously’ brigade protesting a little too much!!
February 2nd 2018 @ 7:56am
Grobbelaar said | February 2nd 2018 @ 7:56am | ! Report
Don’t be too hard on aussie reporters wanting to know how to pronounce his name, when it comes to foreign languages, anglo-celt aussies can be pretty hopeless.
Even on this forum, it always surprises me that aussie football fans don’t quite appreciate that English is not the main football language of the world. To be a real fan of the World Game, it pays to have a good knowledge of Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and even a smattering of Italian, Catalan and Dutch doesn’t go astray.
The IJ diphthong can be difficult for English speakers to get their head around, invariably, in Australia, it is pronounced incorrectly (which is surprising, because the broad Australian pronunciation of “wake” come very close to the pronunciation of “wijk”, noting that Dutch “w” is like English “v” , although when unstressed the IJ sound is more like “erk”).
In the case of Bert’s name, the “Mar-“, is similar to English Mar, it’s a short vowell, with the “R” being heavily aspirated before it meets the “W”. So the pronunciation is roughly: MaR-vake.
The Dutch diphthong “UI” and consontants G/CH are probably the hardest of all for English speakers.
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:46am
Stevo said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:46am | ! Report
That’s a good overview 🙂
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:52am
punter said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
Yeah never understood how Aussie reporters have no trouble with Nic Naitanui or Virender Sehwag or Jason Taumalolo but have trouble with Ange Postecoglou.
One day Mr AFL you may be able to explain.
February 2nd 2018 @ 9:48am
chris said | February 2nd 2018 @ 9:48am | ! Report
Yes I was thinking the same thing. Only in sokkah do they suddenly get these “i dont know anything because you are foreign”.
Ace reporter sent to unveiling of new coach and his priceless question is….wait for it…”how do you pronounce your name”?
You couldn’t write this stuff it’s so bad.
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:45am
Stevo said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:45am | ! Report
‘The Chase’, that’s news to me 🙁 I must be living in some hovel. If this is where the FFA has been hiding its marketing $$$$ then Lord help us. Mike, I was at the BBL recently watching the 2 Melbourne teams and I agree completely with your comments. But it draws the spectators so the marketing ppl at CA must be pretty chuffed.
February 2nd 2018 @ 9:03am
Atawhai Drive said | February 2nd 2018 @ 9:03am | ! Report
‘The Chase’ is also news to me. If it has been mentioned previously this season, I must have missed it.
Tonight at Allianz, I’ll ask my Sydney FC-following companions if they are aware of The Chase.
Thanks to Grobbelaar for setting us all straight on how Aussie Bert pronounces his surname. Mispronunciations have a prominent place in the sporting landscape in Australia. Rugby league broadcasters rarely if ever got Tony Iro’s name right.
February 2nd 2018 @ 9:21am
Nemesis said | February 2nd 2018 @ 9:21am | ! Report
@Stevo
I presume you attended the BBL in Melbourne?
Crowds for both Melbourne teams were down this season by 36% for Stars (MCG) & 6% for Renegades (Etihad).
The final home match for Stars they had 19k crowd in a 100k stadium.
What happens now? If the marketing is perfect & crowds are down by 36%, what happens next?
And, do you think the marketing would pull in huge crowds over 7 months of competition?
February 2nd 2018 @ 9:30am
Christo the Daddyo said | February 2nd 2018 @ 9:30am | ! Report
The Stars have been perennial semi-finalists. This year they finished at the bottom of the table. Hardly surprising their crowds suffered.
How were the Scorchers crowds? Strikers? Heat?
February 2nd 2018 @ 9:15am
Nemesis said | February 2nd 2018 @ 9:15am | ! Report
Mike Tuckerman suggesting the FFA & football community might be better served focusing more on the actual Game, rather than the issues surrounding the Game.
It must be Irony Friday.
February 2nd 2018 @ 9:40am
Mahler said | February 2nd 2018 @ 9:40am | ! Report
Beautiful…