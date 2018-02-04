Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:
The Western Sydney Wanderers have enjoyed the fruits of a dominant first half to leave Gosford with the three points, thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Central Coast Mariners.
Final score
Central Coast Mariners 1
Western Sydney Wanderers 2
Match preview:
The Central Coast Mariners are once again at Gosford, with the Western Sydney Wanderers coming to do battle, as both teams continue the scrap for that sixth spot. Join The Roar live from 5pm for coverage of the match.
Central Coast, it is safe to say, are not having the season that they originally would have hoped to have.
Early signs were something of the Jekyll and Hyde variety (a thumping at the hands of local rivals Newcastle, a stunning win over Sydney), but ultimately, their last five have been the fairer indicator of their form: winless.
Paul Okon has huffed and puffed and blown all and sundry down in his press conferences, but ask any follower of football, and they will tell you that ultimately one thing always triumphs over any other factor: results. For Okon, as his team languishes in 9th spot, the results have been poor.
The added difficulty also being the issues surrounding Andrew Hoole, in the stands last week, and offerings from Sydney FC, not making life easy for anyone.
And while Central Coast are having their own problems, what to make of the Wanderers is anybody’s guess. For me, Gombau has done a solid job of putting together starting 11s with players not of his choosing.
Yes, a lot can be made of the hammering his side received at the hands of Sydney in the derby, but otherwise, the performances have not been as bad as the RBB would have you believe.
They were unlucky to a certain extent last week against Perth, in that the Bacchus red card might easily have stayed yellow in any other circumstances, and 11 v 11 is always a different game.
Ultimately, Gombau is still an impressive coach, who knows formations, tactics, and football better than most. It may ultimately be that edge that helps the Wanderers away from home.
Prediction
Both teams need a win. The Wanderers have that game in hand, yes, but now is the time to start running into form if you are even going to play finals.
With these last nine games, teams will not want to just be scraping into the finals, they will want to be there with an ability to make some noise.
However, I am going to give the Central Coast some credit here, and they should put up a fight at home, and while I can’t see them finishing the match riding on horses, I would expect they will come out strong, and take the game to the visitors.
Draw 1-1
7:04pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 7:04pm | ! Report
Full Time
Two first half goals to Jaushua Sotirio and Oriol Riera were ultimately enough for the Wanderers to bank the three important points, and put them back into the top six.
The Mariners were disjointed at best, disinterested at worst, in the first half, and you wondered if they were aware that their season was indeed still alive. The Wanderers were pressing in attack, solid in defence, and alive in the middle, to create enough chances to win at least two games.
When Sotorio volleyed home a corner, and Riera shot a bullet header for the first two goals of the game, the lack of response from the home side would have been concerning to Okon.
Things did not look much better in the second half for the Mariners, though they eventually lifted to get into the game. When Blake Powell made way for Petros Skapetis, the impact was immediate, as Skapetis headed home for the Mariner’s opening goal, to make it an exciting finish.
Mariners continued to press, as the Wanderers appeared to stop, however the finishing simply was not there for the Mariners, highlighted by Trent Buhagiar shooting from a gettable area int he last minute of the game, but failing to hit even the target.
A deserved win ultimately for the Wanderers, and with that game in hand, if they can grab those points, might even see them shoot up the ladder. For the Mariners however, yet another week of soul searching, to try and find a way to get this season on some sort of track.
7:03pm
Melange said | 7:03pm | ! Report
Thanks for the commentary Karlo. On to the next game!
7:06pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 7:06pm | ! Report
My pleasure Melange – and now for another game.
When is there ever enough football?!
7:01pm
Melange said | 7:01pm | ! Report
Glad CCM came back, boys against men in the first half. I’d rather see them win though. It’s been a long time since we’ve heard The Horses sung!
6:56pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 6:56pm | ! Report
94‘ – BUHAGIAR CHANCE – out left, takes a touch – puts his boot through it – it goes wide!
That will do it I reckon.
6:56pm
Stuart Thomas said | 6:56pm | ! Report
WOW…….there it was.
6:56pm
Melange said | 6:56pm | ! Report
We’ve seen nothing from their corners.
6:55pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 6:55pm | ! Report
94‘ – All Wanderers here.
Now they are happy to have some possession.
Janjetavic on the ball – that was a big drop in possession.
Wanderers caught offside – this is it Mariners fans!
6:55pm
Stuart Thomas said | 6:55pm | ! Report
Great to see Skapetis having some fun out there. I think he is quality, had no luck in his career so far. Good on him.
6:54pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 6:54pm | ! Report
92‘ – Mariners with a corner here, and Llorente has copped a ball in the nether regions, and while he’s gone down, and the crowd aren’t happy, I highly doubt he’s making that one up. The ref assists him to his feet.
Corner comes in, but Golec mets it, can’t get it on target.
Skapetis watches it out for a throw in.
6:53pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 6:53pm | ! Report
91‘ – And we are into stoppage time. 4 minutes of it.
Mariners are trying to lift here. What can they do? Can they get something out of this?
6:51pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 6:51pm | ! Report
89‘ – Hoole needed to be better there.
He was released, but he lost possession, when Skapetis was the option.
6:50pm
Karlo Tychsen said | 6:50pm | ! Report
Yellow Card
87‘ – Mariners are hurried into an error getting out of defence, and Wanderers have found a bit of a lift.
Mariners on the prowl though – oh it’s broken down, instead Ikonomidis on the attack.
Card for Buhagiar, for a bad challenge on Ikonomidis.
