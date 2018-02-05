BBL07 Final: Adelaide Strikers take their maiden BBL title in style

A superb Jake Weatherald century and an inspired spell of bowling from former Australian quick Peter Siddle has delivered the Adelaide Strikers a maiden Big Bash League championship, after they beat the Hobart Hurricanes by 25 runs in the final at the Adelaide Oval.
Winning the toss and batting for the sixth time in BBL07, Weatherald and new Australian limited overs keeper-batsman Alex Carey got the Strikers off to a cautious start, so much so that it wasn’t until the fifth over that the boundary was found more than once. But that also coincided with Carey chopping Jofra Archer onto his stumps for the first wicket of the match, just as it looked like they were getting ready to put the foot down.
Weatherald stuck with the plan and did all the accelerating for the Strikers himself, to the point that by the end of the ninth over, with the Strikers 1/90, the partnership with skipper Travis Head was already worth 49, of which Head had contributed just four. Weatherald was past 50 and had already claimed the record for the most sixes in an innings in a BBL Final.
Weatherald was dropped on 65 in the tenth over, a sharp caught and bowled chance off Tom Rogers that resulted in three overthrows after Jofra Archer was caught out reacting to the missed chance and not the ball that raced past him after a throw at the stumps. Head was dropped next over in another sign that this was not the Hurricanes’ day.
The opener raised his century in the 16th over from just 58 balls, with the Strikers on track to post 200, but Weatherald was also showing signs that he wasn’t completely healthy after a long innings.
A skied catch to Hurricanes captain George Bailey at cover saw Dan Christian remove Weatherald for 115 – the first ever century in a BBL Final – but that just removed the shackles from Head, who combined with South African Colin Ingram to add 21 off the last ten balls, with the Strikers posting a commanding total of 2/202 from their 20 overs.
In reply, the Hurricanes lost Tim Paine in the first over, before Bailey and D’Arcy Short consolidated and quickly had the visitors ticking along at the required ten-an-over through the powerplay.
But the introduction of Siddle and young leggie Liam O’Connor really put the breaks on the Hobart run-chase. At the start of the seventh over, the Hurricanes needed 143 from 84 balls; by the start of the 13th over, it had blown out to 108 from just 48 balls and a required run rate of 13.50 per over.
Bailey went in the middle of all that, only adding to the growing scoreboard pressure. Short brought up his 50 in the 14th over, with the Hurricanes still needing 87 to win, but then Ben McDermott and Short went within 13 balls of each other, leaving the Hurricanes needing 58 from the last three overs.
Matthew Wade didn’t open, but then also continued to slide down the order under mysterious circumstances. When he finally came out to bat in the 18th over, he was run out without scoring. From there, the impossibility of a Hobart win only grew; 51 needed from the last 12 balls, and then 39 from the last over after Dan Christian teed off in the penultimate over.
Ben Laughlin conceded 12 off the first three balls of the last over, but then just one from the last three, including another batsman air-swing off the last ball to confirm the 25-run win and Adelaide’s maiden BBL title in their first ever appearance in the decider.
The turning point
Easily the Strikers’ bowling after the powerplay, where, between the start of the seventh over and the end of the 12th, they conceded only 35 runs. By the end of the 15th over, Hobart had still only added 60 since the end of the powerplay, as Siddle finished with the outrageous figures of 4-1-17-3 – including 15 dot balls. In 43 BBL games this summer, only eight maiden overs were bowled, and Siddle pulled one out (his second for BBL07) when it mattered the most.
O’Connor conceded just 27 from his four overs, and with 11 of those coming from his last over.
All up, the Strikers bowled 40 dot balls for the innings; nearly seven overs where the Hurricanes didn’t score in an innings they needed to go at more than ten an over from the outset.
Strikers defeated Hurricanes by 25 runs
Adelaide Strikers 2/202 (20 overs): Weatherald 115 (70 balls – 9 fours, 8 sixes), Head 44 no (29), Carey 18 (16), Ingram 16 no (6); Christian 1/38 (4 overs), Archer 1/48 (4).
Hobart Hurricanes 5/177 (20 overs): Short 68 (44), Bailey 46 (33), Christian 29 no (19); Siddle 3/17 (4 overs, 15 dots), Head 1/30 (3).
Player of the Final
A pretty easy choice in Jake Weatherald, whose incredible knock set up the Strikers’ biggest score of BBL07, which in turn was always going to be big enough for their very capable bowling unit to defend. Siddle’s spell was amazing, and might’ve featured in discussions for the sake of having a discussion about the award, but Weatherald was always the clear Man of the Match.
February 5th 2018 @ 7:08am
BA Sports said | February 5th 2018 @ 7:08am | ! Report
Weatherald was obviously the standout talking point.
But other than that it was the continuation of too much sub-first class standard fielding and the inability of the 2nd best team in the competition to hit a 33 year old medium fast paced bowler (who hasn’t played a ODI or T20 international in over 7 years) off the square on a flat lifeless track.
February 5th 2018 @ 8:44am
Cat whisperer said | February 5th 2018 @ 8:44am | ! Report
Sub standard it has been.
February 5th 2018 @ 9:03am
Brett McKay said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:03am | ! Report
I think that’s rather drastically underselling Ben Laughlin’s death bowling strengths just a touch BAS! He didn’t finish with 16 wickets for the BBL for no reason!
February 5th 2018 @ 11:41am
The Bush said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:41am | ! Report
I think he’s referring to Siddle?
February 5th 2018 @ 12:29pm
Brett McKay said | February 5th 2018 @ 12:29pm | ! Report
Then he’s definitely underselling how well Siddle bowled!
February 5th 2018 @ 8:42am
spruce moose said | February 5th 2018 @ 8:42am | ! Report
You have to question the Hurricanes batting tactics chasing such a large total.
Why on earth did they decide to have Tim Paine open? This is a man who has rapidly lost the ability to clear the fence, and in fact a man who’s frankly not in good enough touch to be hitting boundaries at the rate necessary for such a chase and yet he opened?
February 5th 2018 @ 9:04am
Don Freo said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:04am | ! Report
Hmmm! Hardly a significant issue. That didn’t lose the game.
As George Bailey said, this is about what Adelaide did well.
February 5th 2018 @ 9:08am
Brett McKay said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:08am | ! Report
That’s not giving Adelaide’s bowling any credit at all, Spruce. Hobart were 1/61 at the end of the batting powerplay, needing 10/over from the outset. They were on track until the Strikers dried the runs up so spectacularly.
And Paine has opened a fair bit for Hobart in recent years, too. In fact it was basically his opening the batting last summer that won him a recall to the Australian T20 side, from which everything else flowed for him this summer.
If one of him or Wade had to bat down the order, it made more sense to me that it was Wade – though quite why Wade came in so low yesterday is not so clear…
February 5th 2018 @ 9:49am
spruce moose said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:49am | ! Report
Not at all, Adelaide bowled superbly well and were the difference.
But, none of that changes the fact that Hobart didn’t give themselves the best chance of overhauling the target from ball one.
Wade should have opened for 3 reasons
1. Paine played one T20 innings before the final, and did poorly
2. Presently Paine is in less than spectacular form. Watching his inability to score quickly at the death – 3 times – during the ODI series was painful. Watching him live at Sydney completely unable to even middle the ball was worse.
3. Wade came off an excellent half century in Perth and of the two was in the superior form.
Hobart picked a man to open based on what he used to do instead of what he is currently doing.
And yes, why Wade came in as low as 6 was a real mystery.
I concur Adelaide would still have won, but it’s just weird to see a team not use it’s best assets straight away with such a large chase.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:04am
Brett McKay said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:04am | ! Report
Yeah, I don’t disagree with any of that, but I still think Hobart batted Paine in the only spot they could really – and for the reasons you highlight. They wanted/needed him to be the anchor for Short to go at the other end, which is the role he’s done in the past.
Wade as you say has a bit more versatility about his game, but he should definitely have come in sooner. Bailey, McDermott, and Christian could all have done the same job they did one spot further down…
February 5th 2018 @ 9:13am
JamesH said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:13am | ! Report
I don’t understand why there is no mention of the Hurricanes’ horrendous bowling. Full credit to Weatherald but if you had asked him before the game where he wanted Hobart to bowl, he probably would have asked for a mix of short stuff and wide stuff, and even a combination of the two. Hobart delivered in spades.
The biggest difference between the sides was length. The Strikers bowled a lot of full deliveries, playing to the long straight boundaries and the flat wicket. Hobart bowled like they were still in Perth and paid dearly. It was so painful to watch.
Choosing Meredith over Boyce was insane, too.
February 5th 2018 @ 9:45am
Brett McKay said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:45am | ! Report
Yeah, there’s no doubt Adelaide had better control over their target lines and lengths, James. It took Short a fair while to get going all because the Strickers bowled so tight to him. I thought Hobart did a pretty reasonable job of containing Carey early, but one Weatherald got a few boundaries away after Carey was out, the pressure stated mounting on on the Hurricanes bowlers…
February 5th 2018 @ 10:22am
JamesH said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:22am | ! Report
I even feel they got a bit lucky to Carey, Brett. The round the wicket line makes no sense to a guy whose strength is pulling the ball between mid-wicket and square leg.
I didn’t mind that angle to Weatherald, they just didn’t get the lines and lengths right. He simply never had to hit down the ground.
February 5th 2018 @ 9:31am
jeff dustby said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
i think by Wednesday no one will remember who won. Big bash cant even get prime time final because people want to watch z grade celebrities in a jungle
February 5th 2018 @ 9:41am
Brett McKay said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:41am | ! Report
What about if people do remember Jeff? Then you’ll have wasted your time making this comment?!
February 5th 2018 @ 11:43am
The Bush said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:43am | ! Report
I thought it was great having it during the day. Probably one of the best Sunday afternoons you’ll have all year!
February 5th 2018 @ 12:19pm
spruce moose said | February 5th 2018 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
Agreed.
I loved the timing.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:16am
Big Daddy said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:16am | ! Report
Brett,
I think Adelaide were deserved winners but that lbw decision was one of the worst umpiring decision’s I’ve ever seen.
They still would have won but it didn’t help the chase.
Not a hurricanes supporter.
The Sydney Sixers women were outstanding.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:27am
Christo the Daddyo said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:27am | ! Report
Yeah, agree on the LBW. It didn’t even look close live, let alone on replay. I wonder if someday we’ll have the ability of a third umpire to reverse howlers like that. It was so obvious it could have done it before the batsman was halfway to the rope…
February 5th 2018 @ 12:31pm
Brett McKay said | February 5th 2018 @ 12:31pm | ! Report
yeah, it wasn’t great, was it. Reckon it was hitting the outside of a fourth stump – at best…
February 5th 2018 @ 10:55am
Paul D said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:55am | ! Report
Bowling Siddle at D’Arcy Short was a masterstroke – he hits very straight down the ground, so Siddle’s full balls were very difficult for him to get at. I mentioned on the live blog too that for most of Siddle’s overs he was bowling with the sun casting the shadow of the grandstand across the pitch and the bowling crease, so he was coming out of the shade, bowling half in sun/shad and the ‘Canes batsmen were trying to play ramps. Not sure that was the right option.
Was umpiring cricket yesterday so only caught the second half – would love to know what the problem was with Wade, he must have had gastro or something to be out of action for so long.
Also, that lbw decision was absolutely bloody terrible. I almost fell off my couch when the umpire put his finger up