Who finishes higher in 2018? Carlton, Brisbane, North Melbourne, Gold Coast

We love to banter and argue in pre-season, but when all is said and done, the question of “who’s going to be better?” is at the heart of every debate.

Over the next five days, we’re going to divide the AFL up into five groups of roughly equivalent teams and ask you that vital question for 2018 – who’s going to finish highest on the ladder of them?

To help you make that decision, our writers are chipping in with an argument in favour of each team we’re looking at.

Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments who of these four teams you think is going to finish higher on the ladder in 2018, and why.

Carlton Blues

AdelaideDocker

Look, they lost Gibbs. And, unfortunately, they’ve lost Sam Docherty for the year, but this is a resilient club, and they’ve got some very exciting youngsters who will be maturing as we head into 2018.

Their defense is strong, they’ve got some big – but not massive – names in their midfield, and while they’ve got a questionable forwardline, we saw Carlton pull off some special wins last year.

The Blues, admittedly, are a bit of an enigma in 2018. Critics will say a low placing finish will validate all their concerns about the pace of the rebuild, but supporters will argue that a finish besting the likes of North, Gold Coast and Brisbane will be a significant step.

While their eventual finish might rely more on the performances of the other trio, there’s no doubt that Carlton will have one of its better seasons in 2018.

Brisbane Lions

Josh Elliott

Conventional wisdom might say that we should be a bit more cautions about the young Brisbane Lions and let them improve gradually overtime rather than expect big things quickly – but in truth, that is rarely the pace at which football moves.

They had their first year under Chris Fagan last year and, while they finished with the wooden spoon in hand, they probably looked better than they did at any point under Justin Leppitsch.

Consider that the Lions already have two mature A-grade midfielders in the two Daynes, Beams and Zorko, and then factor in just how much young talent they’ve got that could be ready to pop.

I reckon there’s every chance they could be the surprise packet team of 2018, and at the very least, I believe they’ll outpace the rest in this pack and leave the bottom four behind. It’s time.

North Melbourne Kangaroos

Johnathan Thompson

Doomsayers be damned. There is plenty of optimism at Arden Street. The Kangaroos have a better list than many give them credit for.

Number four draft pick, Luke Davies-Uniacke is the game-breaking midfielder the Kangaroos have been craving, while youngsters, Jy Simpkin, Kayne Turner and Ryan Clarke look ready to take the next step this season.

Shaun Higgins and Robbie Tarrant are genuine stars, while Ben Brown is still only 25.

Former no.7 draft pick Paul Ahern looks to be on track to make his debut this season and with some better luck on the injury front, Ben Jacobs, Sam Wright, Jamie MacMillan, Mason Wood, Jarrad Waite and Marley Williams will also help to strengthen the line-up.

Gold Coast

Josh Barnstable

Under a fresh, new coach who has plenty of experience with successful clubs (both on the field and off), Gold Coast will enter a new era playing for two-time premiership player Stuart Dew.

Bookended by star co-captains Tom Lynch and Steven May, the Suns have plenty of youth running through the midfield, who will benefit from another pre-season.

While former skipper Gary Ablett has left, the likes of Will Brodie, Jack Bowes, Ben Ainsworth and Callum Ah Chee are the new breed of Suns who will be leading the club up the ladder in 2018.