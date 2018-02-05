Who finishes higher in 2018? Carlton, Brisbane, North Melbourne, Gold Coast

We love to banter and argue in pre-season, but when all is said and done, the question of “who’s going to be better?” is at the heart of every debate.
Over the next five days, we’re going to divide the AFL up into five groups of roughly equivalent teams and ask you that vital question for 2018 – who’s going to finish highest on the ladder of them?
To help you make that decision, our writers are chipping in with an argument in favour of each team we’re looking at.
Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments who of these four teams you think is going to finish higher on the ladder in 2018, and why.
Carlton Blues
Look, they lost Gibbs. And, unfortunately, they’ve lost Sam Docherty for the year, but this is a resilient club, and they’ve got some very exciting youngsters who will be maturing as we head into 2018.
Their defense is strong, they’ve got some big – but not massive – names in their midfield, and while they’ve got a questionable forwardline, we saw Carlton pull off some special wins last year.
The Blues, admittedly, are a bit of an enigma in 2018. Critics will say a low placing finish will validate all their concerns about the pace of the rebuild, but supporters will argue that a finish besting the likes of North, Gold Coast and Brisbane will be a significant step.
While their eventual finish might rely more on the performances of the other trio, there’s no doubt that Carlton will have one of its better seasons in 2018.
Brisbane Lions
Conventional wisdom might say that we should be a bit more cautions about the young Brisbane Lions and let them improve gradually overtime rather than expect big things quickly – but in truth, that is rarely the pace at which football moves.
They had their first year under Chris Fagan last year and, while they finished with the wooden spoon in hand, they probably looked better than they did at any point under Justin Leppitsch.
Consider that the Lions already have two mature A-grade midfielders in the two Daynes, Beams and Zorko, and then factor in just how much young talent they’ve got that could be ready to pop.
I reckon there’s every chance they could be the surprise packet team of 2018, and at the very least, I believe they’ll outpace the rest in this pack and leave the bottom four behind. It’s time.
North Melbourne Kangaroos
Doomsayers be damned. There is plenty of optimism at Arden Street. The Kangaroos have a better list than many give them credit for.
Number four draft pick, Luke Davies-Uniacke is the game-breaking midfielder the Kangaroos have been craving, while youngsters, Jy Simpkin, Kayne Turner and Ryan Clarke look ready to take the next step this season.
Shaun Higgins and Robbie Tarrant are genuine stars, while Ben Brown is still only 25.
Former no.7 draft pick Paul Ahern looks to be on track to make his debut this season and with some better luck on the injury front, Ben Jacobs, Sam Wright, Jamie MacMillan, Mason Wood, Jarrad Waite and Marley Williams will also help to strengthen the line-up.
Gold Coast
Under a fresh, new coach who has plenty of experience with successful clubs (both on the field and off), Gold Coast will enter a new era playing for two-time premiership player Stuart Dew.
Bookended by star co-captains Tom Lynch and Steven May, the Suns have plenty of youth running through the midfield, who will benefit from another pre-season.
While former skipper Gary Ablett has left, the likes of Will Brodie, Jack Bowes, Ben Ainsworth and Callum Ah Chee are the new breed of Suns who will be leading the club up the ladder in 2018.
February 5th 2018 @ 9:21am
TomC said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:21am | ! Report
I’d say Josh B makes the strongest case, but personally I think Carlton will finish highest out of these four teams.
The problem for the Suns is that they always seem to struggle with adversity, and that tough run at the start of the year would test even the better teams. Sometime it’s difficult to recover from a bad run.
Carlton are obviously going to have a task dealing with the loss of Gibbs and the absence of Docherty, but I think they’ve been making smart decisions for a while, building talent all over the ground, and at some point that’s going to pay off.
The Roos aren’t a lock for the wooden spoon like some think, but they’re going to get outgunned by quicker, more potent teams most weeks. This season will probably be a lot like last season, with a lot of honourable losses.
The Lions have an X factor that the Roos don’t, but they also have a lot of holes around the ground. They have one genuine proven KPP in Harris Andrews, and after that it’s a matter of crossing your fingers that they don’t get beaten up too badly in the air. The midfield looks okay on paper, but has underperformed for years. You’d hope though that the depth of talent is such that even if only a handful of them improve this season that’ll lift the team a significant way.
I’d probably chuck Fremantle into this group as well, albeit possibly at the top.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:46am
AdelaideDocker said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:46am | ! Report
Why Fremantle? Just out of genuine curiosity.
Also, I will say that trying to summarise an argument in the 100 words of so is harder than it looks!
February 5th 2018 @ 11:17am
TomC said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
Definitely a skill. I always struggle with a blank page and a word limit.
I could probably fill a page with my thoughts on the Dockers. Broadly, I think their ladder position in 2017 flattered them somewhat, that many of their best performers – such as Walters and Brad Hill – might struggle to repeat their output, that their younger players aren’t progressing quickly enough to match the decline of their older players, and that many of their younger players aren’t necessarily the type who will improve rapidly.
Obviously there are some major stars, like Fyfe and Neale, but overall to me the side looks rather limited. On top of that, I have my doubts about Ross Lyon’s capacity to manage a declining team, and the bits and pieces of news that filter out suggest it’s not an entirely a happy place.
Feel free to come back in seven months and laugh at how wrong I was.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:36am
AdelaideDocker said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:36am | ! Report
Ha, yeah. I’m glad I’ve been given the opportunity to contribute, though – it’s quite fun framing an argument in support of teams.
Those are some good points on Freo, yeah. I won’t try and bombard you with some biased defence of the team, but I will say I politely disagree with some of the points. That’s a discussion for another time, though.
Just out of curiosity, and seeing as we’re on a Brisbane article, what’s your opinion of Hodge to the Lions? I realise you’ve probably shared your thoughts on him ad infinitum, but I can’t recall, sorry!
February 5th 2018 @ 9:46am
Rick Disnick said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:46am | ! Report
Look, I’m going to be *controversial* again, but the reality is: this article is the very reason these teams will remain rubbish, especially if they think like this and associate themselves with last years perennial losers.
There is NO! excuse for any team this year for not believing they can make the eight, none!
This year is going to show up a few clubs along with their leaders. The entire notion of a 5-year rebuild is rubbish and nothing more than an excuse to play horrific football far half a decade like Carlton has done. That’s right, half a decade or more for these “rebuilding” teams!
Alistair Clarkson took a deplorable Hawthorn team in 2004 and turned them around within 3 years making finals. The rest is history. Bolton should be expecting the same along with his players and fans. No more excuses this year for them!
North should be back in the eight. They don’t do rebuilds according to Scott and I expect no excuses from them either.
Gold Coast is like a broken down Bugatti with a scooter mechanic trying to fix it. Hopefully, they have addressed some of the backend issues at the club, especially with the quality acquisition of Stuart Dew, plus their talent is still pretty reasonable. Again no reason why they can’t make the eight.
Brisbane, I believe have the best outlook. They played good offensive football, which is much harder to achieve than defensive football. Fagan has had another preseason to develop his zonal defensive structures and I expect a big improvement from them this year. No reason they can’t challenge for the 8.
No excuses for why your team won’t be the one getting belted by the Cats in the 2018 GF.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:35am
TomC said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report
Nothing wrong with being controversial. Bring it on, Rick.
But it’s not practical to expect every team to turn themselves around as quickly as Clarkson turned around the Hawks. For some teams it takes longer. In addition, Hawthorn had priority picks and didn’t have to fend off trades raids as intense as the current lot of bottom four teams do.
To be fair though, there’ve been several rises up the ladder in recent years. Probably not as many as there were in the first decade of equalisation but it’s still possible if clubs get everything right.
I hope it’s true that Brisbane have done the hard work with their offensive footy, and that they can make big inroads this year. But quite simply to me they look not to have the cattle that most other clubs have. The reason they’ll find it difficult to challenge for the eight is that there are more than eight teams that are better than them.
I’ll hope for a miraculous, Western Bulldogs-style rise up the ladder, but I’ll settle for a year of patient rebuilding.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:45am
AdelaideDocker said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:45am | ! Report
“Gold Coast is like a broken down Bugatti with a scooter mechanic trying to fix it.”
I love that!
You’ve got some good points, Disnick.
Carlton have been building for a little while now, and I reckon it’s the year that they’ll finally reap the benefits of rebuilding.
I can’t see Brisbane challenging for the eight. They’re going to improve heaps, I reckon, but jumping into the ferociously competitive finals is a bridge to far for them. As Tom quite nicely sums up: there’s more than eight teams better than them, and I can’t see them bettering some of the teams that are probably going to land in the midrange – below finals and above bottom four.
Gold Coast and North? Honestly, they could finish in finals and I still wouldn’t particularly care about them. They’ll do some nice things, but I think they’ll struggle for long stretches of the year. The Suns have more upside than the Kangaroos, though. Nonetheless, both will be largely irrelevant players in 2018 in my eyes.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:51am
mattyb said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:51am | ! Report
Nothing controversial there Rick. The controversy should be how willing clubs like Brisbane,GC and Carlton are to accept mediocrity and constantly search for the excuse card.
I’ll separate North as they’re a club that generally punch above their weight and are probably a good example of your philosophies.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:08am
Macca said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:08am | ! Report
“The controversy should be how willing clubs like Brisbane,GC and Carlton are to accept mediocrity” SO you think appointing a new coach (and making significant changes to the coaching structure), head of recruiting & CEO plus turning over more than 40 players in 3 years is accepting mediocrity?
February 5th 2018 @ 9:58am
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:58am | ! Report
Sorry the author states “there’s no doubt that Carlton will have one of its better seasons in 2018.”. No doubt? Really? How on earth do you know? I mean, you can say in your opinion…. but not there’s no doubt, that is ridiculous. A resilient club? They have no choice. Their long suffering supporters are now in a state of lethargic , apathetic denial, building their entire hopes and dreams for their club on the words of SOS and Bolton and the supposed 5 year rebuild.
Harry’s Harsh Truth states that they will be better off in the long term if the finish last and collect yet another Wooden Spoon. At least Bolton, SOS and Co will be then forced into making change or a new group will form and storm the club to sweep through and start again the right way. Brisbane are on the right track. Carlton should look at the Brisbane blueprint now and stop wasting years with this ridiculous building of a young list thinking that will cure all.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:09am
Macca said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:09am | ! Report
Carlton supporters are “lethargic” and “apathetic”? I don’t think we have been more excited since we signed Judd!
February 5th 2018 @ 11:11am
AdelaideDocker said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:11am | ! Report
Well, yes, it’s obviously my opinion.
I don’t understand when you say they’ll be better off in the long term if they finish last? Why? That happened back in ’15, and they’ve been steadily building (albeit pretty slowly) since then.
Of course, I may be wrong. But I genuinely do believe they’re going to have one of their better seasons this year. They won’t be finals bound, but if they continue to develop their players, blood some new youth and win more games than last year, I can’t see how that’ll be anything but a successful year?
February 5th 2018 @ 11:15am
Macca said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:15am | ! Report
I would be more interested in why he thinks the blues should follow Brisbanes blueprint, what are they doing that is better than the Blues?
February 5th 2018 @ 11:20am
AdelaideDocker said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:20am | ! Report
To be fair, Brisbane is doing a lot right – but then again, so are the Blues. I can’t see any discernible evidence that Brisbane is succeeding at rebuilding more than Carlton. They’re quite closely matched, you’d have to admit.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:23am
Macca said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:23am | ! Report
I agree, I think the Lions are doing a great job and I think they blues and them could develop a great rivalry and play some classic games in a couple of years – but I just can’t see how their blue print is significantly different to the blues.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:34am
TomC said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:34am | ! Report
I don’t see it either. I wish the Lions had the capacity to follow the Blues’ path, and recruit as many players out of GWS as Carlton have.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:39am
Macca said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:39am | ! Report
On GWS players – I think Pickett has the potential to significantly alter the blues fortunes this year – he should have gained confidence from his last few games last year, turned up in fantastic shape for what is his first full pre-season n a while (if ever) and has that speed that can both break the lines and apply extreme pressure.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:11am
mattyb said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:11am | ! Report
It’s certainly an interesting issue these clubs,and a good article that they’ve all been lumped together as languishing clubs.
I can see North surprising,not making the finals but not finishing as low as some might predict. North have been enormously successful over the past couple of years making two prelims,in that time they’ve still recruited so we will finally get to see a bit more of those that have been developed at reserve level.
Brisbane I can see hopefully getting out of the bottom section they now regularly occupy. Like North I doubt finals but something from 10-12 would be a great achievement. I’m really sceptical of the Hodge move and think he would have been a far better option purely in a coaching role. I don’t really see the benefit of selecting an old bloke on the field to stand around pointing his finger in such a fast paced game. List spots I still believe are crucial.
Carlton..how far this mighty club has fallen to now be bracketed in with this lot. The blues have really struggled since the league expanded and I’d imagine we will see more of the same old things and excuses. Carlton need to make changes at the top before we see this club going anywhere of significance.
GC I think are in a bit of trouble. Ridding themselves of Ablett is a positive going forward but I can’t see them doing much this year. Developing leadership within the club should probably be the number one priority.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:10am
Macca said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:10am | ! Report
“I’d imagine we will see more of the same old things” And once again you’d be completely wrong.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:17am
AdelaideDocker said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
Good comments, Matty!
See, I reckon North could surprise us as well, but I’m not holding my breath. It’s too premature to proclaim them wooden spooners, and that’s more unlikely than likely anyway, but can’t see them getting close to finals. They’ve got some exciting talent, to be fair. They’ll be largely irrelevant, but at the same time they’ll be interesting to observe. Gold Coast as well, but I can’t expect much from them. Developing leadership, as you say, is imperative for them this year.
Brisbane and Carlton are the two I’m most optimistic about. Of course, for this article I argued Carlton will be ahead of the Lions, but in reality that could go either way. They’ll be closely matched this year, I believe. I think that Brisbane’s Hodge experiment has it’s upsides – he’ll be excellent for experience on field, and invaluable off-field in a coaching role in years to come.
I’ll stay away from your Carlton comments – nothing new there, unfortunately.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:04am
Macca said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:04am | ! Report
Whether the blues finish above these teams or not isn’t a big concern of mine as long as they continue to develop.
All the talk out of the blues camp at the moment is that they are looking to play a more attacking style in 2018 which should be more achievable with the changes and maturation of the list. With C Curnow, J Silvagni and H McKay all going into their third years with more mature bodies we should see an increase in marking power that will reward more aggressive movement and that more aggressive movement should be facilitated by the significant increase in speed the blues have added in the last 2 recruiting periods (Fisher, Garlett, Lang, Le Bois McDaid. Mullett, O’Brien, SPS, Pickett, Polson, Shaw, Schumacher & Williamson).
February 5th 2018 @ 11:46am
Chris said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:46am | ! Report
As a true Maggie I will simply put it to you that Carlton will be just outside the top eight or may even sneak in.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:47am
Macca said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:47am | ! Report
Chris – a lot would have to go right for that to happen I believe, care to explain why you think it is possible?