AFL must respect tradition over the twilight zone

For over 150 years, Australian Rules Football has been one of the most romantic games in the world. But AFL football is not what it used to be.
In an era where ‘spectacle’ and ‘ratings’ have become buzzwords in the headquarters of elite sporting codes around the land, the essence of what the fans buy their tickets to see is missing: the game itself.
We’re living in a world where people want to see fast-paced sports, resulting in the evolution of Twenty20 cricket, rugby sevens and Fast4 tennis.
The spectacle of these games and their resulting spike in crowds and TV ratings is pushing the AFL to go where every other sporting code has gone – not an abridged version of the game, like they are doing with AFLX, but playing the grand final under lights.
The spectacle would be great, there is no denying that, but the day the AFL decides to play the grand final at twilight or night time is the day the grand final becomes bigger than the game.
Look to the Super Bowl and the performance and production are brilliant. The dollars spent and the star power available allows them to splash the cash and put on a show. But, unlike the AFL, the Super Bowl isn’t all about the teams playing in it.
Many argue the Americans are more worried about the halftime show and TV commercials, both of which get scrutinised more than the game itself.
Entertainment is a factor in Australia and it is slowly improving every year – we had Ed Sheeran in 2014, Bryan Adams and Ellie Goulding in ’15, Vance Joy and The Living End in ’16 and who could forget the stunning performance of The Killers last year, with a dose of Jack Riewoldt?
It’s not Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé or Lady Gaga keeping everyone in their seats to be a part of the spectacle, but the traditional fans know exactly what the day is all about: the two best teams of the season, fighting it out at 2:30pm at the home of football.
It’s the force driving every player who pulls on a jumper, hoping one day they will get their day on the dais receiving their medallion. The game is about them, their teammates and their opponents, not who will appease the crowd around the actual game.
The AFL has expanded rapidly in the past decade to become one of the leading industries in Australia. The introduction of free agency, the broadcasting rights deal, and the collective bargaining agreement allows players more freedom to move around, while receiving a bigger chunk of the pie.
Sponsorships for both the clubs and code flood the ground, while the AFL carefully doctor the fixture to ensure the best-looking games and teams are set aside for prime time television to maintain ratings and keep the revenue piling up.
At its core, Australian football is still that traditional game for the fans, and historically, it was played on a Saturday afternoon. While that is not possible in this day and age, with an 18-team competition and the will and the want to broadcast every game live, traditionalists hope that the one thing that remains is the biggest day on the football calendar staying a daytime match.
While it may seem exciting, for the sake of the tradition of our great game, we should stay far away from the twilight zone.
February 7th 2018 @ 8:29am
Leonard said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:29am | ! Report
When asked about the ‘Grand Final entertainment’, my Pavlovian response is always “Isn’t the Grand Final the ‘entertainment’?”
Changing to a night GF just because the halftime show would look better is degrading the event down to a song-and-dance extravaganza bookended by some annoying sporty thingy. It’s not just cart-before-horse, it’s the horse crapping in the change-rooms.
February 7th 2018 @ 11:49am
Dalgety Carrington said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:49am | ! Report
The half-time entertainment isn’t the reason they’d be changing it. It’s to reach a wider TV audience. When the draw comes out the biggest non-partisan interest is in who gets the Friday night games, they also tend to place the perceived bigger drawing games on a Saturday night over the Saturday afternoon now too. It seems consistent, if nothing else, to do that with the biggest game of the year.
February 7th 2018 @ 8:30am
andyl12 said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:30am | ! Report
If it ain’t broken, why fix it? All of the NRL fans I know wish their code still did a daytime Grand Final and resent these claims that moving the timeslot will somehow make Coldplay want to come every year or that a later timeslot actually brings any new fans to the game.
No doubt Mr McLachlan stands to get a much bigger pay packet if he pleases the TV networks, but it will be all of the game’s true fans who lose out.
February 7th 2018 @ 11:51am
Dalgety Carrington said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:51am | ! Report
So you never ask for a pay rise or apply for a job with a better salary/conditions, because you seem to be doing ok with your current pay and “it aint broke”?
February 7th 2018 @ 12:24pm
andyl12 said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:24pm | ! Report
I wouldn’t take a job whose salary & conditions were unknown, if I already had the best salary & conditions in the country.
Yet that’s exactly what the AFL wants to do and what they’re asking all football fans to accept.
February 7th 2018 @ 1:04pm
Dalgety Carrington said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:04pm | ! Report
How do you know they’re the best if you don’t explore the options?
February 7th 2018 @ 1:27pm
andyl12 said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:27pm | ! Report
Name a bigger day on the Australian sporting calendar.
February 7th 2018 @ 12:53pm
Jack Russell said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
What a terrible argument.
You’ve never bought a bigger TV even though your old one works fine?
February 7th 2018 @ 8:35am
Mat said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:35am | ! Report
I think Silly Gilly has jumped the shark with his AFLX freak show. Not only is it getting slammed everywhere it’s sucking life out of the AFLW which itself is getting roundly panned for it’s poor standard & soft reporting.
Maybe Gil should get back to his core business and leave the circus acts to Barnum and Bailey.
February 7th 2018 @ 8:49am
Milo said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:49am | ! Report
Long may we rail against it, but sooner or later and it may be 2018, the AFL Grand Final will be played at twilight. Get used to it.
Im really not sure about the Superbowl being all about the half time entertainment especially if you ask an NFL fan. What the NFL does with that, as does well, is try and attract new fans both local and importantly outside the US borders to the product. Superbowl LII was a fantastic game as was LI. There have been many.
A key question will be how are you going to last the day if you continue to kick off your GFBBQ at 12noon?
February 7th 2018 @ 9:42am
Wayne said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report
The traditional AFL Grand Final Day BBQ Lunch and start drinking would mean most people are written off my time game starts if the game doesn’t start until much later.
February 7th 2018 @ 11:53am
Dalgety Carrington said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:53am | ! Report
I think people will adjust. It’s what we do (if we’re healthy).
February 7th 2018 @ 9:42am
Gyfox said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report
Milo – I have been in the US for 2 weeks now. The Superbowl 1/2 time entertainment & adverts were as much in the news as the game itself – both last week & since Monday. Also in the news was concussion & the declining numbers of youth playing football.
I agree 100% with Jono.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:06am
Milo said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:06am | ! Report
Trust you’re enjoying it Gyfox.
I don’t think your points detract from what I was saying. The NFL is trying to grow its ‘Product’ especially given the points you raise.
No doubt the AFL will be flogginig a later game on similar grounds to grow the ‘Product’, locally and internationally. Don’t be surprised to see them wheel out the old ‘more Asia-friendly time zone’ as well.
Personally Id prefer the 2.30pm start but Ive given up thinking it wont change. With broadcasters and sponsors putting in huge money and wanting their ‘Product’ (gees im over that term) in a perceived better timeslot I just think its inevitable.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:49am
Reservoir Animal said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:49am | ! Report
Do you think that when GilMac does give in the $ he’ll at least admit that that’s his motivation? He’s claimed in the past that any decision would be based solely on what is a bigger spectacle and not on what makes certain parties rich. Surely nobody will believe him if he maintains this line.