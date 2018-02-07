 

Australia vs England: T20 tri-series cricket live scores, blog

Lachlan Ballingall Roar Guru

By , 7 Feb 2018 Lachlan Ballingall is a Roar Guru

    Australia v England

    Blundstone Arena, February 7, 2018

    Match 2 - Tri-Series in Australia/New Zealand 2018

    		  
    England 1st Inn 9/155
    Australia 1st Inn 5/161
    Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
    Australia win by 5 wickets
    Australia Over: 18.3  RR: 7.67
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    G.J. Maxwell* 103 58 10 4 177.59
    A.T. Carey 5 5 0 0 100.00
    England
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    M.A. Wood* 3.3 0 26 1 7.43
    T.K. Curran 4.0 0 39 0 9.75
    Last Wicket: T.M. Head, 6 (b. Willey) - 5/127

    Australia welcome England to Blundstone Arena for the second match in the T20 tri-series. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:40pm (AEDT).

    This is England’s first game of the series, the Aussies comfortably winning the opening game against New Zealand, with seven wickets in hand.

    However, as we saw in the ODIs, England are a very well drilled white-ball team, with variety in their bowling attack and batsmen who can clear the rope at any point.

    The Poms had a good hitout against the Prime Minister’s XI a few days ago, where they chased down 136 only two down. There no doubt will be some confidence brewing after such a convincing result.

    One thing the home side have going for them is how different a side this is to the one they fielded in the ODI arena. There are some veterans, but what really excites is the added addition of new players.

    The likes of D’Arcy Short and Alex Carey will play a vital role in not only this fixture, but also in the country’s resurgence in the international T20 arena.

    Prediction
    The visitors showed against the Prime Minister’s XI little signs of a drop off in form, despite having already won the ODI series.

    England to win.

    Join The Roar from 7:40pm (AEDT) to see Australia get their second win of the tri-series, or England continue their dominance with the white ball.

    The Crowd Says (288)

    • 11:17pm
      Ouch said | 11:17pm | ! Report

      I’m liking how Maxwell is showing his bosses just how wrong they were.

      • 11:25pm
        doogs said | 11:25pm | ! Report

        i don’t think he really cares about that. He is probably happy to be in the team and contributing. It’s great to see

    • Roar Guru

      11:15pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 11:15pm | ! Report

      Thanks for joining me tonight guys. I hope you enjoyed the coverage!

    • Roar Guru

      11:14pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 11:14pm | ! Report

      Australia have won their second game of the international T20 tri-series. David Warner’s men came out comfortable victors with a five wicket win against England, which included a ton by Glenn Maxwell.

      It started ever so well for England when they exploded out of the box. They looked well on track for a score around 200 when Dawid Malan played a great innings of 50. Scores of 22 from Alex Hales and 22 from Eoin Morgan also contributed to the great start, but five wickets between the Aussie spinners Ashton Agar and Maxwell played a massive part in England being restricted to 155.

      It didn’t start well for Australia when Warner and Chris Lynn both went out in the first over to David Willey, but Maxwell played one of those innings you will remember, scoring 103 not out to see his side finish 5-161.

      The next game of the tri-series is between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Saturday night.

    • 11:12pm
      Simon said | 11:12pm | ! Report

      Boy howdy this Australian T20 team is exciting, you’ve got hitters, great captaincy, too quality pace/deception/spin. Just a lovely mix of flavours

      Reply

      • 11:24pm
        doogs said | 11:24pm | ! Report

        I agree. Nice to see a positive comment from somebody rather than the typical sarcastic one in self interest. It really is a good mix. The timing of this series seemed bad but the selectors are able to pick form players and it is really reaping benefits

        Reply

        • 11:33pm
          Basil said | 11:33pm | ! Report

          Are you a self imposed moderator?

          Reply
    • Columnist

      11:07pm
      Ronan O'Connell said | 11:07pm | ! Report

      Maxwell’s last 12 T20s for Australia – 574 runs at 82, with a strike rate of 175.

      Nuts.

    • Columnist

      11:05pm
      Ronan O'Connell said | 11:05pm | ! Report

      Awesome from Maxwell, what an incredible T20 cricketer he is.

      • 11:12pm
        Basil said | 11:12pm | ! Report

        Nah, too funky for my liking. Needs to sharpen up his training techniques.

        Reply

        • 11:22pm
          doogs said | 11:22pm | ! Report

          well maybe he did and it helped him. He said he took the advice on board. Good on him. Amazing innings

          Reply

          • 11:30pm
            Basil said | 11:30pm | ! Report

            Looks like that bouncer went way over your head.

            Reply

            • 11:34pm
              Don Freo said | 11:34pm | ! Report

              Nup. Doogs deflected it with the disdain it deserved. Move on. You are locked in the past.

              Reply

          • 1:19am
            ThugbyFan said | 1:19am | ! Report

          • 1:22am
            ThugbyFan said | 1:22am | ! Report

            Great inning by Glenn Maxwell, albeit with two dropped catches.

            On Smith’s comment re: “training harder and funky shots”, Glenn Maxwell changed his training attitude early last year after being publicly humiliated by S.Smith and Boofhead Lehmann. Everyone knew it at the time including Smith, who sadly seems prone to offer in public negative mutterings about his team mates that he has issues with. Smith even tried to shift blame onto M.Stoinis (87) for the loss in the 5th ODI, conveniently forgetting his own scintillating inning of 12, stumped off the bowling of Moeen Ali. I mean, who the hell gets done by M.Ali?????

            In many ways, the T20 side is vastly better off with G.Maxwell in the side and without Test Captain S.Smith.

        • 11:30pm
          JoM said | 11:30pm | ! Report

          He listened though. Look how well he goes when he puts the trick shots away and plays “sensibly”. Absolutely nailed it.

    • 11:05pm
      Big Daddy said | 11:05pm | ! Report

      Just hearing Clarke’s voice is the worst thing I have heard all summer.

      Reply

      • 11:26pm
        doogs said | 11:26pm | ! Report

        Maybe just enjoy the win. It’s not so hard to do.

      • 12:34am
        peter chrisp said | 12:34am | ! Report

        & one other commentator not sure if everyone agree Healey is the worst?

    • 11:03pm
      Peter said | 11:03pm | ! Report

    • Roar Guru

      11:03pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 11:03pm | ! Report

      End of Innings
      MAXWELL GETS HIS TON WITH A SIX AND AUSTRALIA WIN BY 5 WICKETS! GREAT FINISH!

      Over: 18.3
      Score: 5/161

    • Roar Guru

      11:02pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 11:02pm | ! Report

      Dot ball!

      Over: 18.2
      Score: 5/155

    • Roar Guru

      11:01pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 11:01pm | ! Report

      One run needed to win and Maxwell is on 97!

    • Roar Guru

      11:01pm
      Lachlan Ballingall said | 11:01pm | ! Report

      Wood into his final over. Carey gets a single and scores are level.

      Over: 18.1
      Score: 5/155

