Australia vs England: T20 tri-series cricket live scores, blog

Australia welcome England to Blundstone Arena for the second match in the T20 tri-series. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:40pm (AEDT).

This is England’s first game of the series, the Aussies comfortably winning the opening game against New Zealand, with seven wickets in hand.

However, as we saw in the ODIs, England are a very well drilled white-ball team, with variety in their bowling attack and batsmen who can clear the rope at any point.

The Poms had a good hitout against the Prime Minister’s XI a few days ago, where they chased down 136 only two down. There no doubt will be some confidence brewing after such a convincing result.

One thing the home side have going for them is how different a side this is to the one they fielded in the ODI arena. There are some veterans, but what really excites is the added addition of new players.

The likes of D’Arcy Short and Alex Carey will play a vital role in not only this fixture, but also in the country’s resurgence in the international T20 arena.

Prediction

The visitors showed against the Prime Minister’s XI little signs of a drop off in form, despite having already won the ODI series.

England to win.

Join The Roar from 7:40pm (AEDT) to see Australia get their second win of the tri-series, or England continue their dominance with the white ball.