Australia vs England: T20 tri-series cricket live scores, blog

Australia welcome England to Blundstone Arena for the second match in the T20 tri-series. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:40pm (AEDT).
This is England’s first game of the series, the Aussies comfortably winning the opening game against New Zealand, with seven wickets in hand.
However, as we saw in the ODIs, England are a very well drilled white-ball team, with variety in their bowling attack and batsmen who can clear the rope at any point.
The Poms had a good hitout against the Prime Minister’s XI a few days ago, where they chased down 136 only two down. There no doubt will be some confidence brewing after such a convincing result.
One thing the home side have going for them is how different a side this is to the one they fielded in the ODI arena. There are some veterans, but what really excites is the added addition of new players.
The likes of D’Arcy Short and Alex Carey will play a vital role in not only this fixture, but also in the country’s resurgence in the international T20 arena.
Prediction
The visitors showed against the Prime Minister’s XI little signs of a drop off in form, despite having already won the ODI series.
England to win.
11:17pm
Ouch said | 11:17pm | ! Report
I’m liking how Maxwell is showing his bosses just how wrong they were.
11:25pm
doogs said | 11:25pm | ! Report
i don’t think he really cares about that. He is probably happy to be in the team and contributing. It’s great to see
11:15pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 11:15pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me tonight guys. I hope you enjoyed the coverage!
12:15am
Simon said | 12:15am | ! Report
Cheers mate
11:14pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 11:14pm | ! Report
Australia have won their second game of the international T20 tri-series. David Warner’s men came out comfortable victors with a five wicket win against England, which included a ton by Glenn Maxwell.
It started ever so well for England when they exploded out of the box. They looked well on track for a score around 200 when Dawid Malan played a great innings of 50. Scores of 22 from Alex Hales and 22 from Eoin Morgan also contributed to the great start, but five wickets between the Aussie spinners Ashton Agar and Maxwell played a massive part in England being restricted to 155.
It didn’t start well for Australia when Warner and Chris Lynn both went out in the first over to David Willey, but Maxwell played one of those innings you will remember, scoring 103 not out to see his side finish 5-161.
The next game of the tri-series is between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Saturday night.
11:12pm
Simon said | 11:12pm | ! Report
Boy howdy this Australian T20 team is exciting, you’ve got hitters, great captaincy, too quality pace/deception/spin. Just a lovely mix of flavours
11:24pm
doogs said | 11:24pm | ! Report
I agree. Nice to see a positive comment from somebody rather than the typical sarcastic one in self interest. It really is a good mix. The timing of this series seemed bad but the selectors are able to pick form players and it is really reaping benefits
11:33pm
Basil said | 11:33pm | ! Report
Are you a self imposed moderator?
11:07pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 11:07pm | ! Report
Maxwell’s last 12 T20s for Australia – 574 runs at 82, with a strike rate of 175.
Nuts.
11:10pm
Peter said | 11:10pm | ! Report
if only he trained better
11:14pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 11:14pm | ! Report
Seriously good player!
11:05pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 11:05pm | ! Report
Awesome from Maxwell, what an incredible T20 cricketer he is.
11:12pm
Basil said | 11:12pm | ! Report
Nah, too funky for my liking. Needs to sharpen up his training techniques.
11:22pm
doogs said | 11:22pm | ! Report
well maybe he did and it helped him. He said he took the advice on board. Good on him. Amazing innings
11:30pm
Basil said | 11:30pm | ! Report
Looks like that bouncer went way over your head.
11:34pm
Don Freo said | 11:34pm | ! Report
Nup. Doogs deflected it with the disdain it deserved. Move on. You are locked in the past.
1:19am
ThugbyFan said | 1:19am | ! Report
1:22am
ThugbyFan said | 1:22am | ! Report
Great inning by Glenn Maxwell, albeit with two dropped catches.
On Smith’s comment re: “training harder and funky shots”, Glenn Maxwell changed his training attitude early last year after being publicly humiliated by S.Smith and Boofhead Lehmann. Everyone knew it at the time including Smith, who sadly seems prone to offer in public negative mutterings about his team mates that he has issues with. Smith even tried to shift blame onto M.Stoinis (87) for the loss in the 5th ODI, conveniently forgetting his own scintillating inning of 12, stumped off the bowling of Moeen Ali. I mean, who the hell gets done by M.Ali?????
In many ways, the T20 side is vastly better off with G.Maxwell in the side and without Test Captain S.Smith.
11:30pm
JoM said | 11:30pm | ! Report
He listened though. Look how well he goes when he puts the trick shots away and plays “sensibly”. Absolutely nailed it.
11:05pm
Big Daddy said | 11:05pm | ! Report
Just hearing Clarke’s voice is the worst thing I have heard all summer.
11:26pm
doogs said | 11:26pm | ! Report
Maybe just enjoy the win. It’s not so hard to do.
12:34am
peter chrisp said | 12:34am | ! Report
& one other commentator not sure if everyone agree Healey is the worst?
11:03pm
Peter said | 11:03pm | ! Report
woof!
11:03pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 11:03pm | ! Report
End of Innings
MAXWELL GETS HIS TON WITH A SIX AND AUSTRALIA WIN BY 5 WICKETS! GREAT FINISH!
Over: 18.3
Score: 5/161
11:02pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 11:02pm | ! Report
Dot ball!
Over: 18.2
Score: 5/155
11:01pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 11:01pm | ! Report
One run needed to win and Maxwell is on 97!
11:01pm
Lachlan Ballingall said | 11:01pm | ! Report
Wood into his final over. Carey gets a single and scores are level.
Over: 18.1
Score: 5/155