Five A-League standouts from Bert van Marwijk’s trip Down Under

As Bert van Marwijk departs Australia, who will be in his thoughts as he heads back to Europe ahead of the March friendlies?

Here are five players from the games Van Marwijk took in live that could make his list.

1. Josh Brillante

A key part of why Sydney has been so good these past two seasons, Brillante returned to the A-League after an unsuccessful attempt to break into the Serie A with Fiorentina, yet Graham Arnold is bringing the best out of him.

Creating two goal-scoring opportunities and achieving a 94 per cent passing accuracy should have caught Bert’s eye.

2. Dimi Petratos

Who’d have thought Dimi Petratos would come into the Socceroos selection frame 12 months ago? In 12 months, he’s gone from Brisbane to Ulsan Hyundai in Korea and back again, only to sign for Newcastle for the 2017-18 season.

Under Ernie Merrick’s tutelage, he has seven goals in 18 games, showing consistency, which has been his biggest issue previously.

An assist and the creation of two clear-cut chances for teammates on the weekend puts Petratos in the mix.

3. Alex Wilkinson

Wilkinson’s experience at the 2014 World Cup will come in handy if he is selected for the trip to Russia.

Alex has been the best defender in the league over the last two seasons, making Sydney’s defence the best in the league when he is marshalling it.

Accurate passing and nine clearances will have shown Van Marwijk why he should take him for a second tournament.

4. Jack Duncan

Australia is well resourced between the sticks but Duncan’s performance on Saturday evening was worthy of attention. Talk about jumpin’ Jack flash, Duncan was superb in keeping a clean sheet.

Two point-blank saves in the first half against Besart Berisha and Kosta Barbarouses were the picks of his performance.

5. Josh Hoffman

Hoffman has been outstanding, with four goals and one assist from right back – a problem spot for the Socceroos – at Newcastle this season.

Van Marwijk is expected to revert to a back four, meaning a specialist right-back will be required.