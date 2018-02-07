Five A-League standouts from Bert van Marwijk’s trip Down Under

As Bert van Marwijk departs Australia, who will be in his thoughts as he heads back to Europe ahead of the March friendlies?
Here are five players from the games Van Marwijk took in live that could make his list.
1. Josh Brillante
A key part of why Sydney has been so good these past two seasons, Brillante returned to the A-League after an unsuccessful attempt to break into the Serie A with Fiorentina, yet Graham Arnold is bringing the best out of him.
Creating two goal-scoring opportunities and achieving a 94 per cent passing accuracy should have caught Bert’s eye.
2. Dimi Petratos
Who’d have thought Dimi Petratos would come into the Socceroos selection frame 12 months ago? In 12 months, he’s gone from Brisbane to Ulsan Hyundai in Korea and back again, only to sign for Newcastle for the 2017-18 season.
Under Ernie Merrick’s tutelage, he has seven goals in 18 games, showing consistency, which has been his biggest issue previously.
An assist and the creation of two clear-cut chances for teammates on the weekend puts Petratos in the mix.
3. Alex Wilkinson
Wilkinson’s experience at the 2014 World Cup will come in handy if he is selected for the trip to Russia.
Alex has been the best defender in the league over the last two seasons, making Sydney’s defence the best in the league when he is marshalling it.
Accurate passing and nine clearances will have shown Van Marwijk why he should take him for a second tournament.
4. Jack Duncan
Australia is well resourced between the sticks but Duncan’s performance on Saturday evening was worthy of attention. Talk about jumpin’ Jack flash, Duncan was superb in keeping a clean sheet.
Two point-blank saves in the first half against Besart Berisha and Kosta Barbarouses were the picks of his performance.
5. Josh Hoffman
Hoffman has been outstanding, with four goals and one assist from right back – a problem spot for the Socceroos – at Newcastle this season.
Van Marwijk is expected to revert to a back four, meaning a specialist right-back will be required.
Fadida said | February 7th 2018 @ 7:35am | ! Report
And there’s the problem with using stats. The Hoff has barely looked like an A-League footballer, (this season is the anomaly) let alone an international one. 3 of his 4 goals have come from being a right sided attacker.
I don’t think BVM would have learnt anything from the 2 Sydney players in the game he saw, though I’m sure they’ll have been plenty of words in his ear about the credentials of the 2. Of the Sydney players on display I think Brosque and Zullo would have caught his eye more, not that either should be selected.
Let’s hope he wasn’t impressed by Boogaard’s 20 headed clearances and goal!
I imagine Matt the Axe Simon has played himself in for sure.
February 7th 2018 @ 8:31am
Kangajets said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:31am | ! Report
Boogard
Hoffman
Duncan
Petratos
Especially Hoffman
Nabbout
Nts.
Take all the jets to Russia.
On a serious note ….
I want to see how Riley Magree progresses . His off the ball running is very intelligent, 2 cameos off the bench have been terrific.
I do think Brilliante should get a chance for Australia and Zullo has had an excellent season .
And that Arzani kid looks pretty good .
February 7th 2018 @ 9:16am
Fadida said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:16am | ! Report
McGree looks very promising
February 7th 2018 @ 7:57am
Matt said | February 7th 2018 @ 7:57am | ! Report
Hope he takes Brillante, it would take a few games to realise his influence.
Also hope he takes Dimi.
Tough job for Bert.
February 7th 2018 @ 8:50am
Square Nostrils said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:50am | ! Report
Maybe not the same system as they will play under Bert ,but the players who took Australia to the World Cup know each other, have developed a rapport over many hard matches in trying conditions.
Bringing in players from outside that circle is taking a huge risk IMO for a coach with limited time to gel a team together.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:24am
Kangajets said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:24am | ! Report
S M
Probably a chance for about 2-3 players to break into the team , but certainly not a massive overhaul .
February 7th 2018 @ 9:07am
Nemesis said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:07am | ! Report
To be an ALeague stand-out you must dominate this competition every week – be the best player for your team & contribute to the team’s success. And, you need to be better than the options available overseas.
That’s why guys like Aaron Mooy, Mark Milligan, James Troisi were picked by Ange.
Brillante definitely passes this Test. Maybe, even Wilkinson. Petratos does not & neither to any of the other names.
But, I think BvM will not think Brillante or Wilkinson is any better than the options who were in the WCQ squads and playing overseas.
These guys are consistently playing well for their teams and, in my opinion, they provide better value right now than the incumbents in that position:
RB: Luke Wilkshire, Ivan Vujica
DM: Rhys Williams
AT: Arzani
February 7th 2018 @ 1:01pm
Fadida said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:01pm | ! Report
Vujica is a left back
February 7th 2018 @ 10:22am
Kangajets said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:22am | ! Report
Vujkica is an interesting choice . He has had a fine season , ….
however Arzani tore him apart 2 weeks ago and he was dropped for Lachy Jackson , who manned up in barbarouses against victory.
Petratos is having a very consistent season , but you are correct that he isn’t able to dominate games.
I am impressed with Wilkinson still .
Rhys Williams is very good at times , reminds me a bit of Ned Zelic, who could bring the ball out of defence with elegance.
February 7th 2018 @ 11:47am
Nemesis said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:47am | ! Report
The beauty of Rhys Williams is that he is extremely versatile.
He played Right Back for AUS in the final WCQ vs Japan at the MCG under Verbeek in 2009. Pretty sure he also played RB in Ange’s first match as coach in 2013 vs Costa Rica (friendly).
He’s currently playing Central Defender.
And, from what I’ve been told by Middlesbrough fans, he was outstanding as DM.
In fact, if he is picked, I see BvM using him as a DM.
February 7th 2018 @ 1:04pm
Fadida said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:04pm | ! Report
Williams is a red card in waiting. Why? Physically he has never recovered from his awful Achilles injuries. He never looks fit enough as I suspect his body only allows him to play at 80%. The result is frustrated, wild tackles on a regular basis.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:23am
LuckyEddie said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:23am | ! Report
I’m facinated by the stat in regard to Brillante of 94% passing accuracy. It really does depend on what the passes were i.e. were they backwards, sideways etc. It really is a false stat. He tried Europe and failed and is at best a good HAL player.
February 7th 2018 @ 12:10pm
punter said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:10pm | ! Report
Massive Brillante fan, is work rate is just out of this world, but it’s passes under pressure that is the worry. Very similar to our current Socceroos captain, but without the leadership or presence of Jedinak.
February 7th 2018 @ 1:06pm
Fadida said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
Agree Punter, but he deserves a chance to try and prove that he can.
He could be another James Holland though, industrious but not quite good enough.
February 7th 2018 @ 1:20pm
Kangajets said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:20pm | ! Report
Brilliante has done enough for selection in the friendly matches
… he can compliment the more creative players like Luongo Mooy and Rogic in the middle
As for defensive mids… is Jedinak playing at Villa or injured again ??
Is Milligan any better then brilliante.. ???not this season .