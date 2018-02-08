AFLW players slam ‘ridiculous’ tweaks

AFLW players have slammed the league over its “ridiculous” demands for clubs to adjust their tactics in the hope of producing higher-scoring games.
AFL football boss Steve Hocking has written to coaches asking them to make immediate changes after a low-scoring start to the women’s season.
A memo to coaches on Wednesday published by Fox Sports News identified congestion around stoppages and defensive flooding as two key issues they should address.
Teams will be required to set up for centre bounces with five defenders, six midfielders and five forwards, preventing them putting extra bodies around the ball as commonly happens in the men’s competition.
A protected area will be introduced for other stoppages while forwards will be asked to hold their place rather than being drawn into the congestion.
Brisbane forward Jessica Wuetschner on Wednesday took to social media to label the modifications “ridiculous”.
“This is my view only but are they bloody serious?” Wuetschner posted on Twitter.
“We are out here to win, whatever it takes.
“If you ask me, I saw some pretty exciting stuff on the weekend and I think this is ridiculous. How many rule changes do you want? Is it even AFL anymore?”
AFL chief Gillon McLachlan on Tuesday said he was comfortable with the standard of play but wanted to see coaches take a more attacking mindset.
Friday night’s primetime season-opener between Carlton and Collingwood at a near-capacity Princes Park proved particularly miserly.
No goals were scored in the entire second half as the Blues, who kept numbers back throughout the match, prevailed 3.4 (22) to 2.2 (14).
Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney shared in the highest-scoring and most entertaining match of the round with the Demons claiming a 7.3 (45) to 6.3 (39) victory.
Carlton skipper Brianna Davey insisted the Blues weren’t instructed to flood their defensive 50, instead suggesting nerves influenced the scoreline.
But while players were conscious of the need for entertainment, Davey said winning games had to remain the priority.
“As players and as teams, we probably don’t really care what it looks like as long as we’re getting that win,” she said.
“We understand from a spectacle point of view, we want people to enjoy watching the game.
“We’ll continue to do that but at the same time … we’re here to win games.”
February 8th 2018 @ 9:13am
jeff dustby said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:13am | ! Report
signs are not good. will all be over by this time next year
February 8th 2018 @ 11:31am
mattyb said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:31am | ! Report
How have you reached that conclusion Jeff?
If your going to make bold predictions let me make mine. In 50 years no current team sport will still be around. We are going to be living in a virtual world where medieval sports are going to again be popular,future generations will be able to play these sports and walk away at the end of the day so they’re going to be far more popular. They will be able to be watched with no moral consequences.
The AFL isn’t in a code war,it’s in a future war. I have serious doubts we will survive,like all sport,but the league is growing the game in the hope that through expansion the uniqueness of our game might be attractive to future generations across a country that is growing.
People who think this is a code war have little idea obviously about the future.
Fight for your sport,inside your sport,would be my bold prediction.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:50pm
Aligee said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:50pm | ! Report
I would probably agree, but we live in the here and now, so we should attempt to enjoy what we have, i am pretty sure some Roman Emperors sat on the throne and thought – ” this is pretty good and it never looks like ending, pass me another peeled grape”
Fact is every empire rises and falls, western civilisation is possibly in decline right now, but that will only be really seen in hindsight.
The reason why AF will survive is because it is a pretty good game at its fundamentals with a huge range of skills, unlike individual sports the mateship factor is a great pull within a team/club ( men and women) and it has a tribal support base, but how long it survives and what forms it takes moving into the future is anyone’s guess.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:34am
TomC said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:34am | ! Report
A bit silly from Steve Hocking. The AFLW season has begun, teams have already picked their lists and developed their structures. It’s clearly not realistic to expect them to change their approach now.
The only sustainable way to improve the spectacle is to keep supporting women’s footy, attract the best athletes, and provide the best development pathways. The AFL tries to do that already, of course, but it’ll take time to show results.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:25am
Kris said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:25am | ! Report
Most of the players will have played under these guidelines in the junior grades. They have been in the junior comps like TAC, SANFL and WAFL for years now.
February 8th 2018 @ 10:53am
TomC said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:53am | ! Report
That’s fine, but if teams have spent their off-season preparing for a structure based on a spare player behind the ball, they now apparently need to change that structure.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:28pm
Cat said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:28pm | ! Report
That’d be true if we were talking about the men, but women haven’t had ‘years’ of continuous development.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:46pm
Penster said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:46pm | ! Report
Until recently there were big gaps between Auskick and teenage age groups. They’re coming fast now, because of AFLW, but no, these players have had nowhere near the experience and development of their male counterparts.
February 8th 2018 @ 1:01pm
Aligee said | February 8th 2018 @ 1:01pm | ! Report
The Sam Kerr factor, played footy until 12/13 or so then gave it away as there were no pathways.
The AFL made the right decision to start a league, although if they were really smart they would have put in pathways earlier, however with no AFLW to aspire to, maybe it wouldn’t have worked and they would be in the position they are in now anyway.
AFLW has really unleashed a tidal wave of girls/women playing the game right around the country, the positives far outweigh the negatives.
February 8th 2018 @ 9:51am
Aligee said | February 8th 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
The real problem is ATM the players fitness, tackling and defensive pressure is not matched by skill with the ball, many players are caught and tackled with the ball as hand to foot is slow or the skill or awareness is just not there.
One side of the game has grown far more than the other, until kids come through from academies etc or have been playing since a young age, this will continue to happen.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:54am
I ate pies said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
Bang on. Congestion isn’t stopping them from scoring; not being able to kick more than 30 metres or being able to hit a target, or take a mark is what is.
The first thing the AFL needs to do is to shorten the ground by a good 40 metres.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:26pm
Dalgety Carrington said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:26pm | ! Report
Such an avid follower as yourself would surely have a gaping hole in your life if they took the AFLW off TV? I take it you watch most, if not all and every, games to justify such sweeping claims?
Shortening the field of play is not that practical, especially when they’re playing 16 a side and the could just add two per side.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:40pm
Jon boy said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
Agree shortening the ground is ridiculous ,adding two players will only benefit ,common sense.
February 8th 2018 @ 1:18pm
I ate pies said | February 8th 2018 @ 1:18pm | ! Report
You two clearly don’t know what you’re watching then. You’re just determined to discount everything I say because you don’t like what I stand for. Try some objectivity in your life. Two extra players won’t make them kick any further.
The average footy field is about 150m – 160m long – the blokes can do it in 3 kicks comfortably. The women, by and large, can only kick 30 metres – that’s 5 kicks end to end. It’s a simple fix too; if they can have a concert on a footy ground on Thursday and play on Saturday they can easily move eight posts and paint some new lines on it. The blokes aren’t playing on the grounds now so they can just move the posts back at the end of the season.
They can do it for cricket, so they can do it for footy.
February 8th 2018 @ 1:22pm
anon said | February 8th 2018 @ 1:22pm | ! Report
Could a solution be to put the goals up wing to wing?
February 8th 2018 @ 10:58am
Penster said | February 8th 2018 @ 10:58am | ! Report
Part time athletes on a minimum wage of $10,500 a season, also holding down full time jobs or study, the fairer sex doesn’t kick as far or run as fast as their male counterparts, a smaller size Sherrin, the league is but 2 years old, most came from other sports, 15 minutes quarters with 2 minutes capped time-on compared to 30 minutes quarters for the men, all this played on the same size field …………… and they’re wondering why the scoring is as low as the men’s comp was at the same stage of it’s development?
The old adage “a woman has to work twice as hard to be considered half as good as a man” is alive and well.
February 8th 2018 @ 11:05am
mattyb said | February 8th 2018 @ 11:05am | ! Report
That’s terrible from the AFL and good on the girls.
The scoring is obviously a huge issue,I’m a big fan of the womans game but am on record as saying I have issues with the scoring and the way the girls are being coached.
But if the AFL are sending letters to the womans sides they need to therefore also send them to the men’s sides?
February 8th 2018 @ 12:16pm
Council said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:16pm | ! Report
The standard and viewing quality of the games are obviously not good enough.
The Afl says please open up and score a few more goals and it makes them the bad guy?
A large part of the problem with viewers for women’s sport is the idea that the sports are made easier for women.
Fewer players, shorter quarters, smaller boundaries etc leads to a feeling of why should we watch half a product.
I don’t watch the aflw, as I’m not much of a Afl fan but I do enjoy watching women’s Rugby and 7s were it is essentially the same sport with no “dumbing down” to make it easier for the girls.
February 8th 2018 @ 12:26pm
Cat said | February 8th 2018 @ 12:26pm | ! Report
The AFL telling coaches how to coach is wrong.