England vs Wales is poetry in motion

The historical enmity between Wales and England has been shaped by centuries of cultural, political, economic, and most importantly, rugby union-based mistrust and conflict, rendering the Australia versus New Zealand rivalry a primary school sandpit fight in comparison.
Perhaps the most famous and oft-mythologized quote in Welsh sporting, if not overall history, was uttered by fly-half Phil Bennett prior to the clash with England at Cardiff Arms Park in 1977.
“Look what these bastards have done to Wales. They’ve taken our coal, our water, our steel. They buy our homes and live in them for a fortnight every year.
“What have they given us? Absolutely nothing. We’ve been exploited, raped, controlled and punished by the English – and that’s who you are playing this afternoon.”
Clearly not one for a pre-match laugh, this was pretty stirring, heady, serious and loquacious stuff, especially as he was speaking from a position of relative strength due to the famous Welsh teams of the 70s and 80s absolutely battering England, who managed just four victories over Cymru during those two decades. You can only imagine what he might have said about the English if Wales were underdogs!
English dominance was quickly re-established at the onset of the 90s, and with Wales shambolic transition to professionalism it looked like this would be par for the course in perpetuity. Cue the 1999 Five Nations clash at Wembley Stadium, which has now entered rugby folklore due to Scott Gibbs’ dramatic late try denying England the title and handing it to Scotland, arguably kicking off the modern incarnation of the rivalry, whereby classic games between the two are almost the rule, not the exception.
Since ’99, we’ve seen the 2003 World Cup quarter-final in Brisbane (attended by yours truly, with the main image seared in to my brain being a fat English geezer plonking his rod and tackle in the sink right next to me to relieve himself), the out-of-nowhere 2005 Welsh win which kick-started their shock grand slam that year (and mercilessly inflicted the flawed genius, brylcreemed, fake-tanned prototype of Cipriani, Cooper and O’Connor – Mr Gavin Henson on the world), Wales’ first win at Twickenham for 20 years in 2008 and the 2013 title-deciding stunner under the roof.
The 2015 World Cup group game between the two at Twickenham might well be seen as one of the most defining and important junctures in English rugby history, as Gareth Davies’ late Welsh try and Robshaw’s damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t penalty decision sealed a truly epic encounter, and the recriminations, fallout and changes from that fixture have led England to the lofty perch they currently occupy (Sir Alex Ferguson’s quote about Liverpool and perch’s springs to mind).
Watching the game in an Irish pub full of Welsh fans in Munich (due to my extremely important commitments at Oktoberfest) is something that won’t be forgotten soon.
And so to last year’s instant classic, this time viewed on a ridiculously high-quality YouTube stream in an Airbnb in Prague, Wales looking certain to win as they dominated England in most facets of the game. On came Eddie Jones’ ‘closers’, out went the ball to Elliott Daly and he turned on the afterburners to seal victory for England and break Welsh hearts. Equal with the Third Lions Test and the Dunedin Bledisloe for the best match of 2017.
I am once again expecting a pulsating, gripping encounter this Saturday, and the hyperbole and expectation has been ratcheted up a notch since Wales’ pasting of Scotland last weekend.
It’s the El Clasico of Northern Hemisphere rugby, Dylan Thomas vs William Blake, Tom Jones vs Rod Stewart, Catherine Zeta-Jones vs Emily Blunt, Gareth Bale vs Harry Kane and Joe Calzaghe vs Lennox Lewis. Get in.
February 9th 2018 @ 3:07am
Andrew said | February 9th 2018 @ 3:07am | ! Report
FYI hoping this one might be re-posted, as it has been altered quite a bit from what I submitted.
February 9th 2018 @ 3:42am
Harry Jones said | February 9th 2018 @ 3:42am | ! Report
Juicy stuff!
What would a pre-match English rant sound like?
Do they talk filthy about Prince William?
Dylan Thomas 6 William Blake 8
Tom Jones 5 Rod Stewart 0 (Scottish)
Catherine Zeta-Jones 5 Emily Blunt 8
Gareth Bale 8 Harry Kane 0
Joe Calzaghe 6 Lennox Lewis 9
February 9th 2018 @ 7:52am
Highlander said | February 9th 2018 @ 7:52am | ! Report
Gee Harry, have to strongly suggest a change Catherine ZJ (Darling Buds of May era) 10.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:47am
Harry Jones said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:47am | ! Report
Depends on the era!
February 9th 2018 @ 9:01am
Andrew said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:01am | ! Report
Harry Kane a 0 – tough crowd!
February 9th 2018 @ 4:02am
Taylorman said | February 9th 2018 @ 4:02am | ! Report
Well let’s hope it’s got better because to this day the most boring test I have seen was this matchup in 87 WCup quarter final, when everyone else was getting into the spirit of the tournament these two plodders didn’t get the memo and limped to a result.
This round looks promising after the Wales win and the way England finished at Italy but the Twickers factor seems to intimidate some sides enough that England will probably get through this comfortably enough.
So far the best two sides in the comp. that may change next round for one of them.
February 9th 2018 @ 5:02am
Poth Ale said | February 9th 2018 @ 5:02am | ! Report
You hope it’s got better because of a match you watched 30 years ago??
Your references are a bit of whack there, Tman.
Have you not watched any matches between them since then?
February 9th 2018 @ 6:13am
Ken Catchpole's Other Leg said | February 9th 2018 @ 6:13am | ! Report
Poth, we should just be grateful that he didn’t slip in a refence to the All Blacks when he popped by.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:47am
Jerry said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:47am | ! Report
Says the guy who dredges up ancient emnity with NZ every time he posts…..
February 9th 2018 @ 5:22am
FunBus said | February 9th 2018 @ 5:22am | ! Report
‘Well let’s hope it’s got better because to this day the most boring test I have seen was this matchup in 87 WCup quarter final, when everyone else was getting into the spirit of the tournament these two plodders didn’t get the memo and limped to a result.’
By all accounts, the Wales and England players arrived drunk in 1987 and stayed that way. No-one knew what the RWC was going to become so many treated the first one as a holiday away from the missus.
February 9th 2018 @ 6:57am
richard said | February 9th 2018 @ 6:57am | ! Report
You might be onto something here.My memory of England in the 1987 RWC was just how mediocre they were.The only English player anyone noticed was Dean Richards.As for the Welsh,they were only marginally better
.The Eng-Wales game was easily the worst in the whole tournament.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:09am
MH said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:09am | ! Report
Yeah that really seems a highly credible story
serious question – do you feel comfortable besmirching the names of players who were chosen to respresent their country
February 9th 2018 @ 10:01am
FunBus said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
What a pompous post. The ‘story’ comes mostly from players own accounts.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:22am
MH said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:22am | ! Report
Pompous, maybe – but definitely not as gullible as some
February 9th 2018 @ 11:24am
Jak said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:24am | ! Report
Pretty gullible to believe that.
Just an excuse in an attempt to justify how poor they were.
February 9th 2018 @ 1:41pm
taylorman said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:41pm | ! Report
With Wales at 52-3 and 54-9 the next year in 1988 it seems the binge was still going.
I see why they called the AB’s semi professional back then compared to others then, because being professional actually meant not being tanked up with beer before during and after International matches. Makes sense now.
Can also see why the 80’s and 90’s 6N matches were slow dour, they were all leaning on each other all around the park recovering from hangovers or looking for their next drink.
February 9th 2018 @ 12:48pm
Rugby Fan said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:48pm | ! Report
The players said so themselves.
Only last week, Jason Leonard said the 1993 Lions tour was almost constant drinking. He wan’t boasting about it, just remarking on how differently rugby players used to behave. He was in the starting XV
February 9th 2018 @ 10:34am
Taylorman said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:34am | ! Report
Yes fb, the excuse summarised eternally by the missing memo.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:17am
FunBus said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
???
February 9th 2018 @ 1:35pm
taylorman said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:35pm | ! Report
” …these two plodders didn’t get the memo and limped to a result.” because I knew you would post the above.
Try to keep up please…
February 9th 2018 @ 12:43pm
Poth Ale said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:43pm | ! Report
FunBus – I’ve always enjoyed the players stories of the RWC in 1987.
The players were largely on the lash, and playing matches as normal. One of my favorite storytellers is Neil Francis who penned an enjoyable article in 2015 about the first WC. https://m.independent.ie/sport/rugby/world-cup/neil-francis-if-the-1987-team-were-prepared-in-todays-conditions-we-would-have-given-the-current-lot-a-good-match-31522442.html
It gives a good glimpse into how shambolic the whole preparation was – from initial selection to training, nutrition, exercise, etc. Only one or two teams seemed to take it seriously and the score lines reflected that.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:26am
Neil Back said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:26am | ! Report
1987. Now that’s much better. Finally warming up.
You’re right, one team will walk away deflated after Saturday – but only one will likely feel particularly inflated after a win, and if the Welsh were to pull it off, they’d be back to their unbearable selves. A juicy fixture just got juicier after their win against the Scots.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:43am
FunBus said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:43am | ! Report
‘Back to their unbearable selves.’
They’re not waiting for the match, Neil. The Welsh have been insufferable on every British rugby blog since the final whistle against Scotland, explaining in great detail the fate that is to befall England next Saturday. You’d think they’d just beaten the ABs by 60 points at Eden Park. If the English had come out with half the stuff they’ve been spewing we’d have a dozen ‘English arrogance’ stories in the rugby world press.
It’s been a while since I wanted to win a game so badly.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:49am
Fionn said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:49am | ! Report
Has the game against New Zealand this year taken up any extra importance after your discussions with a certain few Kiwis on here?
February 9th 2018 @ 9:06am
FunBus said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:06am | ! Report
Not really. It won’t be a shock to you, Fionn that I’ve never been a huge fan of how NZ rugby has gone about its business, but I’m a great admirer of the quality of the team. Of course, it would be great to win in November, but there’s something tribal about Saturday’s match that’s been amplified by the Welsh attitude since last Saturday. The last time I felt a real ‘stick it up ‘em lads’ like this was the last England tour to Oz. Not because of a particular dislike of the WBs or Aussie rugby fans, but because of the Fox Promo which really got up my nose.
February 9th 2018 @ 10:39am
Taylorman said | February 9th 2018 @ 10:39am | ! Report
Yes that was due to the devastating effect that the World Cup had on certain bird species I’m sure. How it resurrected as a bus must be worth an article surely? Perhaps they’re more macho?😂😂😂😂
February 9th 2018 @ 11:22am
FunBus said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:22am | ! Report
You seem weirdly obsessed with my whereabouts T-Man. As I think I mentioned to you before I moved abroad and had rather a lot on my plate, though why you should be remotely interested, God knows.
It really wasn’t fear of the ‘razor sharp wit’ and ‘cutting jibes’ of a bunch of thin-skinned Kiwis on an Aussie rugby blog.😉
February 9th 2018 @ 11:51am
aussikiwi said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:51am | ! Report
TM, when you say Bus is more macho, I assume you had Priscilla Queen of the Desert in mind? Good Aussie movie that.
As for the rebranded Funless one, calling others thin skinned could only be self parody. Oh so outraged by a few “insufferable” Welsh fans “spewing” stuff. Maybe he has a well disguised sense of humour after all.
February 9th 2018 @ 11:58am
FunBus said | February 9th 2018 @ 11:58am | ! Report
Hi AK, always a tremendous pleasure to read your hilarious contributions. Like most of the Kiwis on here you continually remind me of Oscar Wilde at the peak of his literary powers.
I’m fairly glad there’s 12000 miles between us, though, as you’ve got a number of the classic traits of a potential stalker.🤪🤡🤪
February 9th 2018 @ 12:20pm
aussikiwi said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:20pm | ! Report
Flattering yourself as usual Funless. Its just that your ubiquitous rants are unavoidable.
February 9th 2018 @ 2:10pm
Taylorman said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:10pm | ! Report
Ha ha yes great movie. The biggest and brightest funbus of all!
February 9th 2018 @ 12:33pm
Jacko said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
‘razor sharp wit’ and ‘cutting jibes’ of a bunch of thin-skinned Kiwis on an Aussie rugby blog.
Yes we certainly never get Razor sharp wit from you funbus. Generally far dimmer than Razor sharp….
February 9th 2018 @ 2:05pm
rebel said | February 9th 2018 @ 2:05pm | ! Report
The man taking offence to a review of a match in 87 is calling others thin skinned.
The king of the “you are’ arguement.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:26am
Neil Back said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:26am | ! Report
To be honest I always really want to beat the Welsh – and take their coal, water, and steel. Must be genetic. Not keen on living there though, even for a couple of weeks. Now that really was hyperbole from Phil.
Know what you mean though.
February 9th 2018 @ 9:54am
Goatee said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:54am | ! Report
@ Neil
‘One team will walk away deflated after Saturday – but only one will likely feel particularly inflated after a win…’ 👍
Gold!
February 9th 2018 @ 4:44am
English twizz said | February 9th 2018 @ 4:44am | ! Report
Been a england fan all the others country’s bar Italy hate us in the six nations wait till we play Scotland up north
February 9th 2018 @ 5:04am
Poth Ale said | February 9th 2018 @ 5:04am | ! Report
Hate England? Nope – best fans of the lot.
February 9th 2018 @ 4:56am
P2R2 said | February 9th 2018 @ 4:56am | ! Report
Rod Stewart is Scots…..
February 9th 2018 @ 8:27am
Neil Back said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:27am | ! Report
Thank the Lord
February 9th 2018 @ 8:52am
Uncle Eric said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
Born and raised in London though and by all accounts still lives there.
February 9th 2018 @ 8:56am
Andrew said | February 9th 2018 @ 8:56am | ! Report
Yeah his parents were Scottish and I know he’s obsessed with Celtic Football Club but definitely thought he was London born and bred.
February 9th 2018 @ 6:18am
Dan54 said | February 9th 2018 @ 6:18am | ! Report
As someone who doesn’t really understand all the England hate (or get into it, I actually like most Englishmen I have met) etc, I really looking forward to this test, have to think English would be favourites just with home ground, but be geez have a look at the Welsh backline , it looks pretty reasonable, and with the likes of Alun Wynn Jones etc in the forward pack, i think we have a test well worth getting up for!!
February 9th 2018 @ 9:03am
Andrew said | February 9th 2018 @ 9:03am | ! Report
Nick Bishop posted yesterday what a full-strength Welsh backline would look like including subs – scary stuff!
February 9th 2018 @ 12:35pm
Jacko said | February 9th 2018 @ 12:35pm | ! Report
The back line was scary or Nick was scary?
February 9th 2018 @ 1:02pm
Council said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:02pm | ! Report
I agree with you bro, I’ve yet to really meet an English man, or woman that I dislike.
The Irish on the other hand I’ve only met four girls who have been tops. The Irish blokes here in Perth all seem to become a bit…. Full of themselves after a few beers.
That may be a Perth-Irish thing though.
February 9th 2018 @ 1:07pm
piru said | February 9th 2018 @ 1:07pm | ! Report
Council I’ve found the same thing, possibly a result of all the attention the Perth ladies give them due to that brogue