 

Perth Wildcats vs Cairns Taipans: NBL live scores, blog

Scott Pryde Roar Guru
 

By , 9 Feb 2018 Scott Pryde is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

153 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated regularly. REFRESH NOW

    Perth Wildcats vs Cairns Taipans

    2017/18 NBL Season, 9 February 2018
    Perth Arena, Perth, WA
    Perth Wildcats Cairns Taipans
    83 SCORE 85
    21 Q1 26
    23 Q2 20
    16 Q3 21
    23 Q4 18

    The Perth Wildcats will still have their eye on a top-two finish, but things couldn’t be more important when they host the battling Cairns Taipans. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 9:30pm (AEDT).

    While the top four is settled and none of Melbourne, New Zealand, Adelaide or Perth can be knocked out of the finals, the jostling for position is still underway.

    Melbourne have kicked clear with a two-game advantage at the top, but with a tough draw for New Zealand, and Perth having one more game up their sleeve than Adelaide, the Wildcats will be focused on bettering their percentage and cracking home-court advantage in the semi-finals.

    Perth didn’t have home advantage last year and came away with the championship from third place, but they won’t want to take that risk again.

    The Wildcats come in off a double-header against Adelaide, and it could bite them hard. They won the first and lost the second on the road, despite having multiple opportunities to pull off the victory.

    Emotions spilling over probably didn’t help their cause, with a raucous Adelaide crowd greeting them on Sunday, but it could cost them a home semi-final.

    Of course, Perth shouldn’t really be in a scrap for position after losing two games in a week to the bottom-of-the-table Sydney Kings a few weeks ago.

    As always, they have been solid on the defensive end, led by captain Damian Martin, but the attack needs to be more consistent.

    As for the Taipans, finding ways to lose when they shouldn’t means they are out of finals contention already.

    It’s been a frustrating season for the Orange Army after it started with so much promise, but with no one in the top ten for scoring, it’s hardly a surprise to see they have struggled.

    The main problem is their defence hasn’t been able to supplement the offensive issues. Aaron Fearne is normally able to get the best out of his sides on the defensive end of the court, but it just hasn’t happened this season.

    The men in orange need to turn up with one of their better efforts or it could get ugly.

    Prediction
    The Wildcats have been strong enough to suggest they will take a win in this one, but they need to make a statement and improve their percentage at the same time. Expect them to come out firing.

    Wildcats by 16.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the NBL from 9:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.

    One of the mainstays of The Roar, Scott Pryde has written over 1,100 articles covering everything from rugby league to basketball, from tennis to cricket. You can follow him on Twitter @sk_pryde.

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    The Crowd Says (153)

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Roar Guru

      11:37pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:37pm | ! Report

      Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2017-18 NBL season. Hopefully you enjoyed both this one and the earlier game between Melbourne United and the New Zealand Breakers.

      We will be back with at least three games in Round 19 as the finals equation sorts itself out.

      Bye for now.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:33pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:33pm | ! Report

      Thoughts on the game Roarers?

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:32pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:32pm | ! Report

      FULLTIME

      Well, the Perth Arena crowd is stunned, Trevor Gleeson is furious and the Wildcats run to the finals and a top two finish goes up in smoke with the Cairns Taipans surprising everyone in the golden west.

      The Wildcats are going to need everything to go right for them now if they are to make the top two and finish with a home semi-final.

      Wildcats – 83
      Taipans – 85

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:31pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:31pm | ! Report

      Q4 0′

      Weigh makes one.

      Trevor Gleeson is absolutely blowing up here.

      Wildcats – 83
      Taipans – 85

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:30pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:30pm | ! Report

      Q4 0′

      The Wildcats wind the clock down here and Cotton takes the three from the right wing. It’s no good and Weigh pulls down the board, getting tackled straight to ground. Unsportsmanlike! It’s been called unsportsmanlike and with under a second to go, Cairns will get it done.

      Wildcats – 83
      Taipans – 84

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:29pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:29pm | ! Report

      Q4 0′

      Tokoto takes on Gliddon, but loses it. Cairns trying to avoid the foul, working it down the floor, but Gliddon has lost it over halfway.

      13 seconds, 1-point game.

      Wildcats – 83
      Taipans – 84

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:27pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:27pm | ! Report

      Q4 0′

      The Taipans with the inbound. It’s Weeks being defended by Martin, then McCarron to Gliddon on the right wing and he sinks a HUGE THREE! Woah!

      Taipans up by 1 with 27 seconds to go. What a shot.

      Wildcats – 83
      Taipans – 84

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:26pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:26pm | ! Report

      Q4 0′

      Timeout for Cairns. Can they get this one back?

      Wildcats – 83
      Taipans – 81

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      11:25pm
      Scott Pryde said | 11:25pm | ! Report

      Q4 0′

      Wagstaff makes both. Huge free throws.

      Wildcats – 83
      Taipans – 81

      Reply
    More Comments »
    Explore:
    , , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion