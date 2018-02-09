Perth Wildcats vs Cairns Taipans: NBL live scores, blog

The Perth Wildcats will still have their eye on a top-two finish, but things couldn’t be more important when they host the battling Cairns Taipans. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 9:30pm (AEDT).

While the top four is settled and none of Melbourne, New Zealand, Adelaide or Perth can be knocked out of the finals, the jostling for position is still underway.

Melbourne have kicked clear with a two-game advantage at the top, but with a tough draw for New Zealand, and Perth having one more game up their sleeve than Adelaide, the Wildcats will be focused on bettering their percentage and cracking home-court advantage in the semi-finals.

Perth didn’t have home advantage last year and came away with the championship from third place, but they won’t want to take that risk again.

The Wildcats come in off a double-header against Adelaide, and it could bite them hard. They won the first and lost the second on the road, despite having multiple opportunities to pull off the victory.

Emotions spilling over probably didn’t help their cause, with a raucous Adelaide crowd greeting them on Sunday, but it could cost them a home semi-final.

Of course, Perth shouldn’t really be in a scrap for position after losing two games in a week to the bottom-of-the-table Sydney Kings a few weeks ago.

As always, they have been solid on the defensive end, led by captain Damian Martin, but the attack needs to be more consistent.

As for the Taipans, finding ways to lose when they shouldn’t means they are out of finals contention already.

It’s been a frustrating season for the Orange Army after it started with so much promise, but with no one in the top ten for scoring, it’s hardly a surprise to see they have struggled.

The main problem is their defence hasn’t been able to supplement the offensive issues. Aaron Fearne is normally able to get the best out of his sides on the defensive end of the court, but it just hasn’t happened this season.

The men in orange need to turn up with one of their better efforts or it could get ugly.

Prediction

The Wildcats have been strong enough to suggest they will take a win in this one, but they need to make a statement and improve their percentage at the same time. Expect them to come out firing.

Wildcats by 16.

