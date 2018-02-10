2018 Brisbane Tens Day 2 live scores, blog

The first day of 2018 Brisbane Tens showcased all that’s good about tens rugby, and finals day promises to be just as thrilling. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of day 2, starting from 2pm AEDT.

What a first day we were in for. Women’s rugby, Wild Knights, Carlos Spencer – it was all happening!

Here’s all the results from the first day.

Pool A

Wild Knights

Game 1: Won, 19-17 against the Rebels.

Game 2: Lost, 47-10 against the Blues.

Still to come: Reds.

Pool position: Third.

Rebels

Game 1: Lost, 17-19 against Wild Knights.

Game 2: Won, 21-17 against the Reds.

Still to come: Blues.

Pool position: second.

Reds

Game 1: Lost, 29-7 against the Blues.

Game 2: Lost, 21-17 against Rebels.

Still to come: Wild Knights.

Pool position: Fourth.

Blues

Game1: Won, 29-7 against Reds.

Game2: Won 47-10 against Wild Knights.

Still to come: Rebels.

Pool position: First.

Pool B

Pau

Game 1: Lost, 31-10 against Waratahs.

Game 2: Lost 31-7 against Chiefs.

Still to come: Highlanders.

Pool position: Fourth.

Highlanders

Game 1: Lost, 17-12 against Chiefs.

Game 2: Won, 12-10 against Waratahs.

Still to come: Pau.

Pool position: Third.

Waratahs

Game 1: Won, 31-10 against Pau.

Game 2: Lost, 12-10 against Highlanders.

Still to come: Chiefs.

Pool position: Second.

Chiefs

Game 1: Won, 17-12 against Highlanders.

Game 2: Won, 31-7 against Pau.

Still to come: Waratahs.

Pool position: First.

Pool C

Fiji

Game 1: Lost, 17-12 against Brumbies.

Game 2: Lost, 12-5 against Hurricanes.

Still to come: Crusaders.

Pool position: Fourth.

Brumbies

Game 1: Won, 17-12 against Fiji.

Game 2: Lost, 31-7 against Crusaders.

Still to come: Hurricanes

Pool position: Third.

Hurricanes

Game 1: Lost, 22-0 against Crusaders.

Game 2: Won, 12-5 against Fiji

Still to come: Brumbies

Pool position: Second.

Crusaders

Game 1: Won, 22-0 against Hurricanes.

Game 2: Won, 31-7 against Brumbies.

Still to come: Fiji.

Pool position: First.

On Day 2 each team will play their final pools match to determine which teams will make it through to the finals, which are then played tonight.

Join us on The Roar for the blog of Brisbane Tens Day 2 from 2pm AEDT.