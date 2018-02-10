2018 Brisbane Tens Day 2 live scores, blog

The first day of 2018 Brisbane Tens showcased all that’s good about tens rugby, and finals day promises to be just as thrilling. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of day 2, starting from 2pm AEDT.
What a first day we were in for. Women’s rugby, Wild Knights, Carlos Spencer – it was all happening!
Here’s all the results from the first day.
Pool A
Wild Knights
Game 1: Won, 19-17 against the Rebels.
Game 2: Lost, 47-10 against the Blues.
Still to come: Reds.
Pool position: Third.
Rebels
Game 1: Lost, 17-19 against Wild Knights.
Game 2: Won, 21-17 against the Reds.
Still to come: Blues.
Pool position: second.
Reds
Game 1: Lost, 29-7 against the Blues.
Game 2: Lost, 21-17 against Rebels.
Still to come: Wild Knights.
Pool position: Fourth.
Blues
Game1: Won, 29-7 against Reds.
Game2: Won 47-10 against Wild Knights.
Still to come: Rebels.
Pool position: First.
Pool B
Pau
Game 1: Lost, 31-10 against Waratahs.
Game 2: Lost 31-7 against Chiefs.
Still to come: Highlanders.
Pool position: Fourth.
Highlanders
Game 1: Lost, 17-12 against Chiefs.
Game 2: Won, 12-10 against Waratahs.
Still to come: Pau.
Pool position: Third.
Waratahs
Game 1: Won, 31-10 against Pau.
Game 2: Lost, 12-10 against Highlanders.
Still to come: Chiefs.
Pool position: Second.
Chiefs
Game 1: Won, 17-12 against Highlanders.
Game 2: Won, 31-7 against Pau.
Still to come: Waratahs.
Pool position: First.
Pool C
Fiji
Game 1: Lost, 17-12 against Brumbies.
Game 2: Lost, 12-5 against Hurricanes.
Still to come: Crusaders.
Pool position: Fourth.
Brumbies
Game 1: Won, 17-12 against Fiji.
Game 2: Lost, 31-7 against Crusaders.
Still to come: Hurricanes
Pool position: Third.
Hurricanes
Game 1: Lost, 22-0 against Crusaders.
Game 2: Won, 12-5 against Fiji
Still to come: Brumbies
Pool position: Second.
Crusaders
Game 1: Won, 22-0 against Hurricanes.
Game 2: Won, 31-7 against Brumbies.
Still to come: Fiji.
Pool position: First.
On Day 2 each team will play their final pools match to determine which teams will make it through to the finals, which are then played tonight.
Join us on The Roar for the blog of Brisbane Tens Day 2 from 2pm AEDT.
3:44pm
Thomas English said | 3:44pm | ! Report
Full Time
5‘ – Taqele Naiyaravoro is in for the Tahs!
Conversion unsuccessful.
Waratahs: 5
Chiefs: 5
3:42pm
Thomas English said | 3:42pm | ! Report
Conversion unsuccessful.
3:41pm
Thomas English said | 3:41pm | ! Report
Full Time
3‘ – The Chiefs strike first and the try goes to Jonathan Taumateine!
Waratahs: 0
Chiefs: 5
3:38pm
Thomas English said | 3:38pm | ! Report
Waratahs v Chiefs Kickoff.
3:37pm
Thomas English said | 3:37pm | ! Report
Full Time
Pau 22 defeat Highlanders 7.
Pau: 22
Highlanders: 7
3:35pm
Thomas English said | 3:35pm | ! Report
Pau could do the ‘Tahs a favour with another try or 2 here.
3:34pm
Thomas English said | 3:34pm | ! Report
Waratahs v Chiefs straight after this game. Can’t wait.
3:33pm
Thomas English said | 3:33pm | ! Report
18‘ – Try Pau!
Frank Halai is in!
Conversion missed, still ahead by 15.
Pau: 22
Highlanders: 7
3:29pm
Thomas English said | 3:29pm | ! Report
15‘ – 5 gone, 5 left 2nd half.
Still Pau by 10
Pau: 17
Highlanders: 7
3:26pm
Thomas English said | 3:26pm | ! Report
Yellow Card
12‘ – Richard Buckman is unstoppable!
Try and conversion, Highlanders within 10 points.
Pau: 17
Highlanders: 7
3:25pm
Thomas English said | 3:25pm | ! Report
Yellow Card
10‘ – Another yellow.
That’ll be the 3rd today.
Its Adrien Plante who has been carded.
Pau: 17
Highlanders: 0