Australia vs England: T20 tri-series cricket live scores, blog

Match result:
Australia defeated England by seven wickets with 33 balls to spare in the final match of the summer on Australian soil, and in the process secured a spot in the tri-series final.
Final score
England 7/137
Australia 3/138
Match preview:
The end of the summer of cricket is nigh, as Australia host England at the MCG in the last international match on the continent for eight months. Join The Roar for all the action from 7:20pm (AEDT).
Australia’s current ranking of seventh in the world in T20 – only above Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the top tier of Test-playing nations – is an embarrassing statistic for the proudest cricketing nation of all, but two comfortable victories over New Zealand and England have given hope that the side has turned a corner.
Minus captain Steve Smith (and some would argue because of his absence) the hosts have looked far more settled than in the ODIs, with Glenn Maxwell’s brilliant batting perfectly complementing a strong bowling line-up, spearheaded by pacy beanpole Billy Stanlake and the wily Andrew Tye.
Two unbeaten knocks, the latest a spectacular century, plus some excellent Big Bash results has Maxwell as the world’s most in-form T20 batsman, and he shapes as the key wicket.
With a T20 World Cup victory in 2010 and a runner-up gong in 2016, England have enjoyed plenty of success in the shortest format over the years, and while they were more than competitive in defeat to Australia earlier in the week, they’ll be ruing a lacklustre finish with the bat.
Minus important batsman Joe Root, who was a central figure in their ODI success, the line-up looked a touch light after an impressive start, with Dawid Malan’s the only innings of note.
But the English boast some serious firepower, with the likes of Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and David Willey all capable of a match-turning innings. If one or more of them fires, it might be enough to swing the balance of power the visitors’ way.
Prediction
Australia can secure a place in the tri-series final with a win, but the batting has been very Maxwell-centric this tournament. If he fails, and you’d have to say he can’t keep churning out big scores forever, then Australia are far less imposing.
England to win by four wickets or six runs.
10:38pm
Tim Miller said | 10:38pm
That’s it from me tonight. Australia secure a spot in the tri-series final with a comprehensive 7-wicket win over England. Thanks for your company, and goodnight!
10:38pm
mrrexdog said | 10:38pm
After 40 years, could this be the end of cricket on channel 9?
10:40pm
Tim Miller said | 10:40pm
@mrrexdog It’s set to be a fascinating off-season on that score, particularly with companies like Facebook and Amazon looking into live-streaming the Test series. My gut feel, though, is that it’ll stay with 9. The cricket is their centrepiece, and has been for nearly four decades. They won’t want to lose it without a fight.
10:35pm
Tim Miller said | 10:35pm
Australia defeat England by 7 wickets, with 33 balls to spare in the final match of the summer on Australian soil, and in the process secure a spot in the tri-series final. An excellent team effort with the ball restricted England to just 137, a total that never felt like enough, and some fireworks from Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short and, finally, Aaron Finch made light work of it. England’s bowlers looked short of a gallop, but there wasn’t a lot they could do.
From the moment David Warner caught the in-form Dawid Malan short with a brilliant throw from mid-on, and probably before that, too, it’s been Australia all the way. The way they’re playing is such a far cry from the squad that hobbled their way through the ODI series. The bowling attack is perfectly balanced, from the raw pace of Billy Stanlake to the slower balls of Andrew Tye and Marcus Stoinis to the wily spin of Ashton Agar, all spearheaded by Kane Richardson, tonight’s Player of the Match. Together, they cut off England’s head in the opening overs, suffocated them in the middle, and prevented a blowout late when Jos Buttler, Sam Billings and David Willey were swinging for the fences. And the fielding, led by Warner, was nearly perfect, too.
Then, buoyed by a deep batting line-up and with a small total to chase, the top order ran amok. Lynn was at his destructive best, Maxwell continued his stirring form, and to wrap things up nicely, Aaron Finch came out and bludgeoned two sixes and two fours for a five-ball 20, including the winning runs. David Willey tried hard, and was particularly dangerous to the left-handers with some away swing, but 39 runs in two overs from the spin twins, Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson, effectively ensured their would be no late blip on the radar.
England sorely missed the composure of Eoin Morgan in the middle overs, with Buttler and Billings tied down for too long with dot after dot. Liam Plunkett’s wily changes of pace would also have been handy, though he couldn’t have done much on a night like this. But the rested Joe Root has proved the biggest hole in the side. His absence, particularly after a dominant ODI series, has drastically thinned out England’s batting dependability, with Roy, Hales, Buttler, Billings and Willey all very much hit-and-miss. Without him and Morgan, England’s batting, remarkable for a side with all-rounders down to nine, looked a touch thin.
For Australia, there’s only one concern, but it’s a big one; David Warner’s form with the bat. His captaincy and brilliant run-out showed what he brings to the table in the field, but he’s there to make runs, and his 2 tonight was his third straight score of below 10 this series. It’s a serious problem for the brains trust, not least because an upcoming tour of South Africa is a bad time for a batsman of the calibre of Warner to be out of nick. But also, in the lead up to the 2020 T20 World Cup, Warner is, for just about the first time in his career, not an automatic selection in the side.
10:32pm
Mr.Media said | 10:32pm
Great game of Cricket, deserved win by the Aussies. No dodgy umpire decisions like last time which is something. Boring commentary though, especially yakking about Rugby League which is baby rugby for players who can’t play Rugby Union properly …!!!
2:55am
Simon said | 2:55am
SOMEONE’s a rah rah
10:25pm
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | 10:25pm
What could have been if some of these blokes were in the one day team. The selectors have found some great balance with this T20 team. Everyone apart from Dave Warner is playing their part. Mind you Warner has copped a couple of rippers early from David Willey. Might be time to bat Warner down the order and have Short and Carey open. Great to see the Aussies enjoying themselves after a pretty dour one day tournament.
10:49pm
spruce moose said | 10:49pm
Way to excuse Warner….
10:23pm
jamesb said | 10:23pm
Good win by Australia. I just heard channel nine say that it’s their final night. What about the rest of the series?
10:37pm
Tim Miller said | 10:37pm
@jamesb Don’t quote me on it, but I believe they’ll be on Fox Sports with the New Zealand commentary team.
2:58am
Simon said | 2:58am
Yeah the NZ leg is on Fox Sports. A weird one
10:20pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 10:20pm
Dominant again by Australia, they’re bossing this tri-series
10:20pm
Tim Miller said | 10:20pm
14.3, Willey to Finch, SIX RUNS, Finch finishes in style! Short from Willey, but he makes the mistake of offering plenty of width outside off. Finch throws the kitchen sink at it and carves it over third man and into the stands again! Australia seal an emphatic victory with some Finchy fireworks!
Australia win by 7 wickets (with 33 balls to spare).
10:20pm
Perry Bridge said | 10:20pm
Gee – the Aussies have put on a bit of a clinic – Lynn got everyone talking and then Maxwell took over and Finch seemed to have very little scope to top them but 20 off 5 to wrap it up.
Kinda felt like there was an internal book running on the best or longest 6 hit.
10:21pm
Tim Miller said | 10:21pm
@Perry Bridge As clinical as you can get from Australia. Lynn started it, Maxwell continued and Finch finished off, with D’Arcy Short anchoring the innings alongside them all. Plenty to like about the composition of the side as well- the way they’re playing now, they’re nowhere near the 7th best side in the world.
10:18pm
Tim Miller said | 10:18pm
14.2, Willey to Finch, SIX RUNS, EEEEEEEENORMOUS!Right in the slot from Willey, Finch clears the front leg and sends it high, and handsome, for a huge six over long on! That went a million miles in the air, and almost as far back! Six to win now.
(AUSTRALIA 3/132)
10:18pm
Sandy said | 10:18pm
Wow, good crowd.