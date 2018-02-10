Melbourne Demons vs Adelaide Crows: AFLW live scores, blog

Match result:

Melbourne have put an exclamation point on their status as AFLW premiership contenders with a comfortable 32-point win over last year’s champs.

Final score

Melbourne 8.8 (56)

Adelaide 4.0 (24)

Match preview:

The two teams touted as favourites to make the grand final go head-to-head when the Melbourne Demons host the Adelaide Crows at Casey Fields. Join The Roar for all the action from 5:05pm (AEDT).

It’s only the second round of the AFL Women’s season, but this is a must-win game for an Adelaide side looking to defend their crown.

After going down to Brisbane at home last week, they now have to make the trek out to Casey Fields and face maybe the best side in the competition.

Unfortunately for the Crows, they’ll still be without All-Australian duo Erin Phillips and Courtney Cramey and it’ll be on the next wave of players to get the side back on track.

As for the Demons, they’ve brought back club leading goal-kicker Alyssa Mifsud after naming her as an emergency last week. Mifsud kicked nine goals last season and gives the side another tall target next to Tegan Cunningham.

Melbourne has also named midfield gun Karen Paxman, despite the back injury she suffered in the first quarter against the Giants last week, which saw her sitting out the rest of the game.

Given it’s a seven-week competition, starting a season with two losses makes the climb back to finals very difficult.

Adelaide will need more from superstar Sarah Perkins. She looked hampered by injury last week and was completely smothered by a Brisbane defence that restricted her to one disposal for the match.

Prediction

Melbourne has only been beaten at Casey Fields once and that was in howling rain. An understrength Adelaide will need everything to go right if they want to pull off an upset here.

Expect the Demons to dominate through the midfield and send a memo to the rest of the competition that they are the team to beat this year.

Melbourne Demons by 17 points