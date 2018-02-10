 

Melbourne Demons vs Adelaide Crows: AFLW live scores, blog

By , 10 Feb 2018 Nic Negrepontis is a Roar Pro

    Melbourne Demons vs Adelaide Crows

    AFLW 2018
    Casey Fields
    Melbourne Demons Adelaide Crows
    56 SCORE 24
    8 Goals 0
    8 Behinds 4

    Match result:

    Melbourne have put an exclamation point on their status as AFLW premiership contenders with a comfortable 32-point win over last year’s champs.

    Final score
    Melbourne 8.8 (56)
    Adelaide 4.0 (24)

    Match preview:

    The two teams touted as favourites to make the grand final go head-to-head when the Melbourne Demons host the Adelaide Crows at Casey Fields. Join The Roar for all the action from 5:05pm (AEDT).

    It’s only the second round of the AFL Women’s season, but this is a must-win game for an Adelaide side looking to defend their crown.

    After going down to Brisbane at home last week, they now have to make the trek out to Casey Fields and face maybe the best side in the competition.

    Unfortunately for the Crows, they’ll still be without All-Australian duo Erin Phillips and Courtney Cramey and it’ll be on the next wave of players to get the side back on track.

    As for the Demons, they’ve brought back club leading goal-kicker Alyssa Mifsud after naming her as an emergency last week. Mifsud kicked nine goals last season and gives the side another tall target next to Tegan Cunningham.

    Melbourne has also named midfield gun Karen Paxman, despite the back injury she suffered in the first quarter against the Giants last week, which saw her sitting out the rest of the game.

    Given it’s a seven-week competition, starting a season with two losses makes the climb back to finals very difficult.

    Adelaide will need more from superstar Sarah Perkins. She looked hampered by injury last week and was completely smothered by a Brisbane defence that restricted her to one disposal for the match.

    Prediction
    Melbourne has only been beaten at Casey Fields once and that was in howling rain. An understrength Adelaide will need everything to go right if they want to pull off an upset here.

    Expect the Demons to dominate through the midfield and send a memo to the rest of the competition that they are the team to beat this year.

    Melbourne Demons by 17 points

    • 6:48pm
      Nic Negrepontis said | 6:48pm | ! Report

      Full Time
      Thanks for tuning in everyone! See you next week. We move on to Optus Stadium!

      Melbourne: 8.8 (56)
      Adelaide: 4.0 (24)

    • 6:47pm
      Nic Negrepontis said | 6:47pm | ! Report

      Full Time
      Votes:
      3. Karen Paxman
      2. Bianca Jakobsson
      1. Tegan Cunningham

      Melbourne: 8.8 (56)
      Adelaide: 4.0 (24)

    • 6:47pm
      Maggie said | 6:47pm | ! Report

      Some lovely footy by the Dees. They have really gelled as a team. Crows desperately need Erin Phillips back.

    • 6:45pm
      Nic Negrepontis said | 6:45pm | ! Report

      Full Time
      Melbourne has stamped its authority today and proven they’re the team to beat this season. What a performance. Adelaide need some soul searching.

      Melbourne: 8.8 (56)
      Adelaide: 4.0 (24)

    • 6:43pm
      Nic Negrepontis said | 6:43pm | ! Report

      Goal
      Q4: 1:10 – Jenna McCormick runs into an open goal and gets herself a consolation prize.

      Melbourne: 8.7 (55)
      Adelaide: 4.0 (24)

    • 6:38pm
      Nic Negrepontis said | 6:38pm | ! Report

      Q4: 5:25 – Adelaide has gone to sleep here. Melbourne is playing against witches hats.

      Melbourne: 8.7 (55)
      Adelaide: 3.0 (18)

    • 6:36pm
      Nic Negrepontis said | 6:36pm | ! Report

      Goal
      Q4: 7:09 – Alicia Newman crumbs the pack and Melbourne has another. They are teaching the reigning premiers a lesson today.

      Melbourne: 8.7 (55)
      Adelaide: 3.0 (18)

    • 6:33pm
      Nic Negrepontis said | 6:33pm | ! Report

      Behind
      Q4: 10:00 – Tegan Cunningham roosts one from 50 and it’s touched on the goal line!

      Melbourne: 7.7 (49)
      Adelaide: 3.0 (18)

    • 6:31pm
      Nic Negrepontis said | 6:31pm | ! Report

      Behind
      Q4: 11:46 – Some more brilliance from Richelle Cranston, but her kick on the run just misses.

      Melbourne: 7.6 (48)
      Adelaide: 3.0 (18)

      6:30pm
      Cat said | 6:30pm | ! Report

      Super super soft 50 there

    • 6:29pm
      Nic Negrepontis said | 6:29pm | ! Report

      Behind
      Q4: 13:54 – Bianca Jakobsson looks twice the player we saw last year at Carlton. Been fantastic today across half back. Her set shot from 50 is rushed through for a behind.

      Melbourne: 7.5 (47)
      Adelaide: 3.0 (18)

