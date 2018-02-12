Allan Border Medal: Cricket live updates, blog

A tour of South Africa is on the horizon, but Australia’s elite cricketers will gather for the Allan Border Medal before departure, with captain Steve Smith the red-hot favourite to win his second. Join The Roar for live updates and coverage.
Australian cricket’s biggest awards ceremony, which came into existence in 2000, has only seen four players win the major gong on more than one occasion.
Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke lead the way with four, while Shane Watson and David Warner – who has won the last two – are also multiple winners.
Smith’s only win of the award to date came during 2015, before the dominance of Warner began. The Aussie captain was second in 2017, but it’s almost a non-event this year.
Smith was arguably the best in the world during the 2017 calendar year, racking up a staggering 1305 runs at 76.76 in Test cricket. Obviously, expect him to also take out the award for Test player of the year.
The shorter forms are a little harder to tip. It’s unlikely to be Smith winning either of them though and his closest rival for the Allan Border Medal, David Warner, is likely to be in the reckoning again.
Warner was the only Aussie picked in the ICC ODI team of the year, so it’s hard to see him not picking up another local ODI player of the year.
While the Aussies only played five T20 matches during 2017, the race for player of the year appears to be between Aaron Finch and Adam Zampa.
Finch was consistent at the top of the order, making 158 runs at 31.6, with a healthy strike rate.
Zampa’s biggest problem is missing one game and only bowling a single over in another. He would have scored points in the other three games with plenty of wickets though.
The women’s award has been won by Meg Lanning for three of the last four years, however injuries mean it will change hands this year. Ellyse Perry, who took top honour in 2016, is favourite after a strong year with both bat and ball, headlined by her double century against England in the Ashes Test at North Sydney Oval.
Other awards to be decided include men’s and women’s domestic and young player of the year.
Prediction
Smith is going to win the Allan Border Medal and Test player of the year – that’s a given. Ellyse Perry should be his equal, taking the Belinda Clarke medal for a second time.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Allan Border Medal from 7:30pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
11:20pm
anon said | 11:20pm | ! Report
First time I have ever heard of Karen Rolton.
11:17pm
Ryan H said | 11:17pm | ! Report
Cheers Scott!
Amazing to think how world-beating Warner’s ODI form has been for almost all of the last 12 months, yet is currently struggling to get going in short-form at the moment.
Still backing him to score and score substantially in South Africa where he looked great the last time Aus played a test series there in 2014.
12:54am
Scott Pryde said | 12:54am | ! Report
No dramas Ryan,
Yup. I just tend to think Warner is need of a week or three off. He obviously won’t get that, but I reckon he will go big in South Africa. Should be able to play with a bit more freedom than he did in the Ashes because I can’t see SA employing the same ridiculously defensive tactics.
9:44pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:44pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this evening here on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2018 Allan Border Medal as Steve Smith and Ellyse Perry took out the top gongs.
Hopefully you enjoyed it.
Don’t forget to keep it locked to The Roar for all the best live coverage of the T20 Tri series and the upcoming tour of South Africa and all the analysis and opinion on everything cricket.
Bye for now.
9:42pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:42pm | ! Report
ALLAN BORDER MEDAL 2018 AWARD WINNERS
Allan Border Medal: Steve Smith
Test player of the year: Steve Smith
ODI player of the year: David Warner
T20 player of the year: Aaron Finch
Bradman young cricketer of the year: Jhye Richardson
State player of the year: George Bailey
Belinda Clark award: Ellyse Perry
Female domestic player of the year: Beth Mooney
Betty Wilson young female cricketer of the year: Georgia Redmayne
9:42pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:42pm | ! Report
So, with that, Smith becomes the fifth multiple-time award winner of the Allan Border Medal. Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting have four, while Shane Watson and David Warner both have two.
9:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:40pm | ! Report
Smith.
“Yeah, look, I don’t play for these personal accolades. I guess to be recognised with this award, thanks AB, I appreciate it. As a leader of the side, I need to be playing from the front.
“My Test form has been good. I’ve been disappointed with my one day form to be fair and that’s something I need to look at, but I’m happy with where my game is at. Looking forward to the tour of South Africa.
“You have to find what works for you. I’ve changed the way I’ve batted over a period of time and I never used to have that movement, but it works for me and it’s got bigger and bigger since I brought it in.
“Firstly I want to say thankyou to all my teammates. I absolutely love playing with all of you and those are special moments – when you’re in the sheds celebrating after a game. Thanks to all the support staff for preparing us. I want to make special mentions to Graeme Hick and Brad Haddin – they throw me thousands of balls.
Thanks New Balance, sponsors, fans, family.
9:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:36pm | ! Report
And the winner of the Allan Border Medal for 2018 is Steve Smith. In second place was daylight, followed by some more daylight.
9:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:35pm | ! Report
ALLAN BORDER MEDAL NOMINEES
– Steve Smith
– David Warner
– Nathan Lyon
9:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:34pm | ! Report
Allan Border on stage now.
9:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:30pm | ! Report
Allan Border medal is up next.