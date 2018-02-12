New-look Rebels can fill AAMI Park, says new coach Wessels

The Melbourne Rebels can realise their massive Super Rugby potential and fill the empty stands at AAMI Park if they’re prepared to work hard enough, coach David Wessels says.
Since their inception in 2011, the Rebels have struggled to find a foothold in what Wessels rates is probably the sporting capital of the world.
Many felt during last year’s Super Rugby debate that they should have been the Australian team axed – rather than the Western Force – for that precise reason.
The Rebels have never qualified for the finals and averaged crowds of around 8,000 when they finished rock bottom of the overall ladder with just one win last season.
“That was one of the things that attracted me to the club. There’s just a huge amount of potential there,” Wessels told AAP.
“They love sport (in Melbourne) and I think they particularly love winning.
“Part of our responsibility as a team is to turn around some of those results and give them something to be excited about.
“It’s really just going to come down to how hard we’re prepared to work over the next couple of months.
“We don’t move from last to first, which is the ultimate goal, without a bit of blood, sweat and tears.”
The perfect blueprint for how to succeed in AFL-mad Melbourne is right under their noses, too.
The Rebels share a training field with the NRL’s Melbourne Storm, who have carved out their own niche by forging a winning culture under Craig Bellamy that has helped them build a modest but loyal fanbase.
“The intensity with which they train and prepare with is world class,” Wessels said.
“They’re not winning by accident.
“It’s a great model for our boys, to be able to see that day in, day out, for something we’re trying to emulate.”
Wessels said he was enjoying the challenge of managing a star-studded squad and melding together the existing Rebels with those, like him, who joined from the axed Western Force.
“It feels like a start-up. In many ways it is,” he said.
“We’ve been through a few iterations and made some mistakes but I think now we’ve got the right people on board to start to mature ourselves.”
February 12th 2018 @ 9:47am
Jim Lamb said | February 12th 2018 @ 9:47am | ! Report
The Storm have done a wonderful job in building up their fan base in Melbourne, considering there a few Rugby League clubs in Melbourne. The have achieved this partly because the competition is a national one and the teams they play against are easily related to by Victorians. The “enemy” are inter-state teams that fans can easily recognise. For the average Melbournian teams with names like Sharks, Cheetahs, Hurricanes could be from anywhere.
The other thing is that Victorians love a winner, and the Storm have been won and won. If the Rebels can achieve success on the field, the spectators will come.
Also, if Melbourne had been granted the franchise earlier rather than the Force, they would have built up the crowd numbers.
February 12th 2018 @ 11:03am
Bakkies said | February 12th 2018 @ 11:03am | ! Report
‘Also, if Melbourne had been granted the franchise earlier rather than the Force, they would have built up the crowd numbers.’
The VRU and the Bracks Vic Gov’t at the time (it definitely wouldn’t have been poorly planned under a Kennett Gov’t) have themselves to blame for that. The bid was poor and had no community and media engagement. Whereas the WA bid did. They showed no indication of how they would build up their membership base.
There were also no facilities ready for a Victorian team to play for in 2006. Just plans that would have taken a few years to complete. The team probably would have been stuck at Olympic Park which would have been a money pit for the Storm with its lack of facilities particularly for corporate sponsors. I don’t think the VRU has an asset for its state teams and club finals to be played at. Unlike the other state unions. The club finals are still played at Box Hole sorry Hill.
February 12th 2018 @ 1:57pm
Train Without A Station said | February 12th 2018 @ 1:57pm | ! Report
What asset does the WARU, or even for that matter the NSWRU have for the same purpose?
February 12th 2018 @ 11:08am
GusTee said | February 12th 2018 @ 11:08am | ! Report
Funny how Melbourne has had to steal both its rugby league team and its rugby union team from Western Australia in order to add to its sporting capital image.
February 12th 2018 @ 12:00pm
piru said | February 12th 2018 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
They’d better, Dave
Otherwise what was the point transplanting The Force?
February 12th 2018 @ 2:20pm
JPR said | February 12th 2018 @ 2:20pm | ! Report
Time will tell if the Rebels can achieve anything especially filling the AAMI park with a season long attendance.