The biggest question marks hanging over GWS Giants

With injuries and departures looming large in pre-season, do GWS have the required depth to compete for the flag?

Defender Zac Williams ruptured his Achilles tendon in training last week, dealing the Giants a long-term blow for the 2018 season. Factoring in the players GWS have already lost through retirement and the trade period – such as Nathan Wilson’s return to Fremantle – their squad depth is being seriously tested.

With no Wilson or Williams, their run from defence will now hinge on Ryan Griffen and Brett Deledio – the two most injury-prone players at the club – who are both on modified training programs at this stage.

Their best 22 is no doubt one of the strongest in the league. However, while they’re well covered for key defensive stocks, Dylan Buckley, Aidan Bonar, Lachlan Tiziani, Harry Perryman, Daniel Lloyd, Sam Reid and Adam Kennedy seem to be their only options for depth.

It’s imperative that the squad is fit and ready for Round One in March. A clean bill of health for the year will be the top priority. If they can keep it that way, they’ll certainly be in contention. If a couple go down, however, the side suddenly looks very thin.

Matt De Boer, Tim Taranto, Will Setterfield, Jacob Hopper and Harrison Himmelberg are included in the best 22 already. If a couple of big names go down, it’s hard to see them really competing.

There’s certainly been some upheaval in the off-season. Wilson sought his move back to Perth. Devon Smith, likewise, forced a move to Essendon, while Matthew Kennedy left for Carlton. Shane Mumford and Steve Johnson retired, the latter taking up an assistant coaching role at the Swans.

Now with a serious injury to Williams, the question is how far might they fall?

All big losses to the side, unfortunately. After consecutive fourth-place finishes in the past two seasons, it could definitely cause a knock-on effect, seeing them drop down the ladder. The side suddenly looks a lot younger. It might be a case of having to take a step back this season in order to reload for 2019.

That said, the group could band together in adversity and new players might arise. Or we could see greater responsibilities for aging stars Brett Deledio and Ryan Griffen.

It’s make or break for…

Heath Shaw. This is his most important season to date. If he gets back to his best, GWS look like a quality outfit again. However, he could just as easily drop off, leaving their defensive line more depleted than it already is. GWS’ 2018 fortunes are in his hands essentially.

What does the future look like?

While the Giants are no longer one of the youngest sides in the competition, they’re still stocked with young talent such as Will Setterfield, Tim Taranto, Harry Perryman, Jacob Hopper and Aidan Bonar. GWS’ future looks well placed and their current premiership window should last several years as their main stars aren’t ageing any time soon.

The next in line to retire seem to be Deledio and Griffen, and neither have been focal points as of yet.

So Roarers, where do you see the Giants finishing in 2018?