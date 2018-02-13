Favourites for the nudie run this NRL season

The nude run is a long-standing NRL tradition, required of players who don’t score a try during the course of the season.

To be fair, scoring tries is certainly not what’s expected of the players listed below. They often do the hard yards to open defences up, laying the platform for their flashier teammates to plant the ball over the line.

But I’m sure they’d all like to cross the stripe at least once themselves in 2018.

Leeson Ah Mau – St George Illawarra

Big Leeson has scored five tries in his 154 NRL matches, but his last one was way back in 2014, so the nude run is nothing new for him.

Jordan McLean – North Queensland

Maybe the move from the Melbourne to North Queensland will help McLean, who also has a try-scoring drought stretching back to 2014.

But he did score three that year, and his overall record of four tries in 86 matches isn’t too bad. Still he’s my second favourite to be running again.

Shannon Boyd – Canberra

The Raiders’ man-mountain had a surprising dry spell last year, failing to score in his 23 appearances. But before that, he’d scored eight tries in his first 67 career games, so it’s unlikely he’ll have to get the gear off again at the end of 2018.

Sam Kasiano – Melbourne

Kasiano is another who’ll be hoping a new club will help to break his try-scoring drought. He didn’t get across the line in 22 matches for the Bulldogs last season, but his overall strike rate of 15 tries in 139 NRL matches isn’t too bad.

Who else would you nominate for this early market?