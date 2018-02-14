AFLX start time: When does AFLX start? Dates, venues, full fixtures, squads, broadcast information

AFLX is a new, fast-paced version of Australian rules football, set to be played in three mini-tournaments during the pre-season. The first will be played on Thursday, February 15 at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, followed by one on Friday, February 16 at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne and then Saturday, February 17 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

The tournaments being played on Thursday and Friday will begin at 6:40pm (AEDT), while the tournament to be played on the Saturday in Sydney will begin at the earlier afternoon timeslot of 4:10pm (AEDT).

Each of the three mini-tournaments will feature six teams. They are then split into two pools at each venue, with the winner of each pool then to play a grand final at the end of the tournament.

While AFLX has received a mixed reaction on social media, it’s the AFL’s supposed answer to the short-form sports phenomenon (T20 cricket, rugby sevens) along with being able to expand AFL around the world as it’s played on rectangular fields rather than ovals.

The games will be split into two halves of ten minutes, with seven players on the field at a time.

AFLX Adelaide: Thursday, February 15

Start time: 6:40pm (AEDT)

Venue: Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, South Australia

TV: Live, 7TWO, Fox Footy

Online: Live, AFL Live Pass, Foxtel app or Foxtel Now

Pool A: Fremantle Dockers, Geelong Cats, Port Adelaide Power

Pool B: Adelaide Crows, Collingwood Magpies, West Coast Eagles

Full fixtures

Pool Match Time (AEDT) A Port Adelaide vs Geelong 6:40 PM B Adelaide vs Collingwood 7:08 PM A Geelong vs Fremantle 7:36 PM B West Coast vs Adelaide 8:04 PM A Fremantle vs Port Adelaide 8:32 PM B Collingwood vs West Coast Eagles 9:00 PM GF Pool A winner vs Pool B winner 9:33 PM

Squads

Fremantle Dockers

2. Griffin Logue, 3. Brandon Matera, 6. Danyle Pearce, 8. Andrew Brayshaw, 9. Bradley Hill, 10. Michael Walters, 11. Tommy Sheridan, 12. Mitchell Crowden, 18. Darcy Tucker, 19. Connor Blakely, 23. Cameron McCarthy, 24. Tom North, 26. Ed Langdon, 28. Brady Grey, 33. Cameron Sutcliffe, 36. Brennan Cox, 38. Luke Ryan, 41. Bailey Banfield, 42. Stefan Giro, 44. Taylin Duman

Geelong Cats

3. Brandan Parfitt, 10. Daniel Menzel, 11. Tim Kelly, 12. Wylie Buzza, 13. Lachie Fogarty, 21. Jordan Murdoch, 22. Mitch Duncan, 23. Aaron Black, 24. Jed Bews, 26. Tom Hawkins, 27. Sam Menegola, 31. Jordan Cunico, 32. Gryan Miers, 34. James Parsons, 39. Zach Guthrie, 40. Jackson Thurlow, 44. Tom Stewart, 46. Mark Blicavs

Port Adelaide Power

9. Robbie Gray, 12. Trent McKenzie, 13. Todd Marshall, 15. Karl Amon, 17. Tom Clurey, 18. Jimmy Toumpas, 19. Jack Trengove, 23. Jack Watts, 24. Kane Farrell, 26. Riley Bonner, 27. Joel Garner, 29. Jasper Pittard, 32. Dougal Howard, 37. Jake Patmore, 40. Jarrod Lienert, 41. Dom Barry, 43. Dan Houston, 44. Cameron Hewett, 46. Sam Gray

Adelaide Crows

7. Jordan Gallucci, 8. Jake Kelly, 17. Curtly Hampton, 19. Jackson Edwards, 22. Andy Otten, 25. Kyle Cheney, 28. Cam Ellis-Yolmen, 31. Patrick Wilson, 34. Elliott Himmelberg, 35. Matthew Signorello, 37. Paul Hunter, 38. Harry Dear, 39. Tom Doedee, 40. Ben Davis, 42. Alex Keath, 43. Reilly O’Brien, 44. Lachie Murphy, 45. Ben Jarman

Collingwood Magpies

11. Jarryd Blair, 14. James Aish, 21. Tom Phillips, 22. Steele Sidebottom, 24. Josh Thomas, 25. Jack Crisp, 28. Nathan Murphy, 29. Tim Broomhead, 32. Will Hoskin-Elliott, 35. Jaidyn Stephenson, 37. Brayden Maynard, 39. Ben Crocker, 40. Josh Smith, 44. Jack Madgen

West Coast Eagles

10. Jarrod Brander, 14. Liam Duggan, 18. Daniel Venables, 21. Jack Petruccelle, 22. Hamish Brayshaw, 26. Francis Watson, 28. Tom Cole, 30. Jackson Nelson, 32. Ryan Burrows, 33. Brayden Ainsworth, 35. Josh Rotham, 39. Malcolm Karpany, 43. Matt Allen, 44. Willie Rioli, 45. Jake Waterman

AFLX Melbourne: Friday, February 16

Start time: 6:40pm (AEDT)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV: Live, 7TWO, Fox Footy

Online: Live, AFL Live Pass, Foxtel app or Foxtel Now

Pool A – Carlton Blues, Melbourne Demons, North Melbourne Kangaroos

Pool B – Essendon Bombers, Hawthorn Hawks, St Kilda Saints

Full fixtures

Pool Match Time (AEDT) A Carlton vs Melbourne 6:40 PM B Hawthorn vs Essendon 7:08 PM A North Melbourne vs Carlton 7:36 PM B Essendon vs St Kilda 8:04 PM A Melbourne vs North Melbourne 8:32 PM B St Kilda vs Hawthorn 9:00 PM GF Pool A winner vs Pool B winner 9:33 PM

Squads



1. Jack Silvagni, 2. Paddy Dow, 4. Lochie O’Brien, 7. Matthew Kennedy, 11. Sam Kerridge, 13. Jed Lamb, 22. Caleb Marchbank, 24. Cameron O’Shea, 25. Zac Fisher, 26. Harrison Macreadie, 27. Matthew Lobbe, 28. David Cuningham, 29. Cameron Polson, 31. Tom Williamson, 33. Jarrod Pickett, 42. Kym LeBois

Melbourne Demons

4. James Harmes, 5. Christian Petracca, 9. Charlie Spargo, 10. Angus Brayshaw, 15. Billy Stretch, 18. Jake Melksham, 20. Corey Maynard, 25. Tom McDonald, 30. Alex Neal-Bullen, 31. Bayley Fritsch, 32. Tomas Bugg, 33. Oskar Baker, 37. Dion Johnstone, 39. Neville Jetta, 42. Josh Wagner

North Melbourne Kangaroos

1. Majak Daw, 4. Shaun Higgins (c), 9. Luke Davies-Uniacke, 10. Ben Cunnington, 11. Luke McDonald, 12. Jy Simpkin, 15. Paul Ahern, 18. Shaun Atley, 24. Sam Durdin, 30. Jarrad Waite, 31. Braydon Preuss, 34. Jamie Macmillan (c), 39. Billy Hartung, 41. Gordon Narrier, 44. Cameron Zurhaar

Essendon Bombers

1. Andrew McGrath, 3. Darcy Parish, 4. Kyle Langford, 8. Marty Gleeson, 11. David Zaharakis (c), 15. Josh Green, 16. Josh Begley, 20. Jackson Merrett, 27. Mason Redman, 29. Patrick Ambrose, 35. Matt Guelfi, 41. Ben McNiece, 42. Adam Saad, 43. Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, 44. Shaun McKernan, 45. Conor McKenna, 49. Matt Dea

Hawthorn Hawks

5. Ryan Burton, 6. James Sicily, 15. Blake Hardwick, 17. Dan Howe, 19. Jack Gunston, 20. Dallas Willsmore, 21. Kieran Lovell, 22. Luke Breust, 23. Tim O’Brien, 25. Ryan Schoenmakers, 26. Liam Shiels (c), 32. David Mirra, 35. Harry Morrison, 37. Jackson Ross, 38. James Worpel, 41. Oliver Hanrahan, 42. Teia Miles, 45. Conor Nash, 46. James Cousins

St Kilda Saints

5. Shane Savage, 6. Seb Ross, 7. Luke Dunstan, 8. Blake Acres, 9. Jack Steele, 11. Hunter Clark, 13. Jack Lonie, 19. Sam Gilbert, 21. Ben Long, 25. Koby Stevens, 26. Josh Battle, 28. Tim Membrey, 29. Jimmy Webster, 30. Ed Phillips, 33. Nick Coffield, 35. Jack Sinclair, 37. Bailey Rice, 40. Ray Connellan, 43. Rowan Marshall, 44. Maverick Weller

AFLX Sydney: Saturday, February 17

Start time: 4:10pm (AEDT)

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, 7Mate, Fox Footy

Online: Live, AFL Live Pass, Foxtel app or Foxtel now

Pool A – Brisbane Lions, Greater Western Sydney Giants, Richmond Tigers

Pool B – Gold Coast Suns, Sydney Swans, Western Bulldogs

Full fixtures

Pool Match Time (AEDT) A GWS vs Richmond 4:10 PM B Sydney vs Bulldogs 4:38 PM A Richmond vs Brisbane 5:06 PM B Bulldogs vs Gold Coast 5:34 PM A Brisbane vs GWS 6:02 PM B Gold Coast vs Sydney 6:30 PM GF Pool A winner vs Pool B winner 7:03 PM

Squads

Brisbane Lions

1. Ben Keays, 3. Allen Christensen, 5. Mitch Robinson, 7. Tom Bell, 8. Rohan Bewick, 10. Daniel Rich, 19. Jacob Allison, 20. Cedric Cox, 26. Tom Cutler, 33. Zac Bailey, 36. Rhys Mathieson, 39. Corey Lyons, 42. Mitchell Hinge, 43. Jake Barrett

Greater Western Sydney Giants

6. Lachie Whitfield, 9. Tom Scully, 10. Aiden Bonar, 11. Will Setterfield, 13. Isaac Cumming, 31. Jeremy Finlayson, 20. Adam Tomlinson, 25. Lachlan Keeffe, 33. Lachie Tiziani, 34. Nick Shipley, 36. Harry Perryman, 38. Daniel Lloyd, 41. Jack Buckley, 42. Jake Stein, 43. Dylan Buckley, 50. Sam Reid

Richmond Tigers

7. Daniel Butler, 11. Jason Castagna, 15. Jayden Short, 27. Sam Lloyd, 28. Jack Higgins, 30. Reece Conca, 32. Corey Ellis, 35. Nathan Broad, 26. Callum Moore, 38. Noah Balta, 41. Mabior Chol, 43. Derek Eggmolesse-Smith, 44. Tyson Stengle, 46. Ben Miller, 48. Liam Baker

Gold Coast Suns

6. Alex Sexton, 8. Brayden Fiorini, 10. Kade Kolodjashnij, 11. Touk Miller (c), 12. Sam Day, 15. Aaron Young, 18. Brad Scheer, 23. Sean Lemmens, 29. Jack Bowes, 36. Josh Schoenfeld, 38. Jesse Joyce, 39. Nick Holman, 43. Max Spencer, 44. Darcy Macpherson

Sydney Swans

1. James Rose, 6. Jordan Foote, 7. Harry Cunningham, 13. Oliver Florent, 20. Sam Reid, 22. Dean Towers, 24. Dane Rampe, 25. Ben Ronke, 27. Daniel Robinson, 28. Nic Newman, 29. George Hewett, 30. Tom McCartin, 31.Harrison Marsh, 32. James Bell, 38. Colin O’Riordan, 40. Nick Smith, 41. Jake Brown, 42. Robbie Fox, 44. Jake Lloyd, 45. Angus Styles

Western Bulldogs

2. Lewis Young, 19. Lukas Webb, 20. Ed Richards, 26. Billy Gowers, 27. Patrick Lipinski, 28. Callum Porter, 30. Fergus Greene, 33. Aaron Naughton, 37. Roarke Smith, 40. Nathan Mullenger-McHugh, 43. Jack Redpath (c), 44. Tim English