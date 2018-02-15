Mo Salah is the buy of the EPL season

Liverpool’s purchase of Mohamed Salah is the best business transaction in world football this season by a mile.

Salah arrived from Roma in the summer in a $AUD62 million move, leaving many scratching their heads as to why Liverpool had parted with such an amount of money for a player who failed to perform at Chelsea.

However, with his goal in Wednesday morning’s Champions League clash against Porto, Salah continued to silence those doubters, reaching 30 goals for the season across all competitions.

And it’s only February. February.

To put his stellar season into perspective, in 2017-18 he has scored more times than Neymar (27) who cost PSG $AUD348.8 million – more than five times as much as Salah.

He also has more goals than each of Cristiano Ronaldo (22), Lionel Messi (26), and former Liverpudlian Luis Suarez (19).

The real kicker to this is that he isn’t even a forward – he’s a midfielder. It’s unprecedented that he should be scoring this many goals, which make his numbers below even more incredulous – especially when stacked up against focal-point Spurs striker Harry Kane.

For the English Premier League season alone, Salah is:

First in score involvements (27: 22 goals and 7 assists)

Second top scorer (22), behind only Kane (23)

Second for shots attempted (103), behind only Kane (150)

Second for shots on target (49), behind Kane (62)

Sixth for assists (7)

Second for scoring two or more goals in a game (5) behind Kane (6)

First for goals scored with the left foot (18)

First in minutes played for Liverpool (2036)

First in minutes per goal (92.5) for players with more than one goal

He has also scored more goals than Swansea or West Brom have managed in total.

In his debut season at Anfield, Salah has become the fastest ever Liverpool player to score 20 EPL goals (25 matches), eclipsing icons such as Fernando Torres, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen. He’s also the fastest to 20 goals for the Reds in their 113 years of top-flight history.

He’s only the fourth Liverpool player in EPL history to score at least 20 EPL goals in a season, and only their second to score 20 goals in his debut season – Torres was the other, and he finished with 33 across all competitions, hwile Salah already has 30.

Finally, the Egyptian has the best goals-per-minute ratio in the Premier League for any Liverpool player who has scored five or more goals. His record of a goal every 92.5 minutes is well ahead of Torres, in second, who scored every 121 minutes.

Liverpool get a fair bit of transfer business wrong (who would pay $AUD120 million for Virgil van Dijk?!) but they deserve full credit for this brilliant bit of business.

While other teams are still waiting to reap the rewards of their transfers, the Merseyside club are soaring in the Champions League and flying high in the Premier League thanks to the exciting Egyptian.

We can only wonder what records this wizard will have broken come the end of the season.