Origin ‘outgrown’ two-venue season

Queensland Rugby League boss Robert Moore says State of Origin has “gone beyond” the days of a team hosting two games every year after Adelaide was unveiled as the latest venue.

The NRL confirmed on Wednesday that one of the first two games of the 2020 series would be held at Adelaide Oval.

It will be the third consecutive series in which a game will be played outside NSW and Queensland with matches allocated for the MCG in 2018 and Perth next year.

The Origin schedule beyond 2020 is yet to be confirmed.

NSW are next to host two games a year after Queensland had their turn in 2017.

But they will not get their first chance until at least 2021 after the Adelaide announcement.

While Queensland will have to wait until 2022 at the earliest, Moore had no problem with neutral venues and believed the benefits to the game far outweighed a home series advantage.

“I don’t know if the days of a team hosting two games a year are numbered but the game has gone beyond that,” he told AAP.

“We will always maintain that on occasion there will be two games in each of the states.

“But I can see the benefits of playing outside our states from the point of view of promoting expansion and the benefits to the game through revenue which goes back to grass roots footy.”

Moore said it made sense to take Origin games to other venues – even throwing out Townsville’s new 25,000-seat stadium to be completed by 2020 as a potential host.

“Origin is played in 50,000 seat stadiums and Townsville is not that, that could be an issue,” he said.

“But who is to say in the future. I wouldn’t want to discount it.

“New Zealand is also a very strong market.

“I am not convinced that the market is mature enough for us to take games to Hong Kong or Singapore like other sports but maybe in the future – we will wait and see.”

Meanwhile, NRL football boss Brian Canavan talked down the prospect of a backlash from Queensland or NSW fans for taking the game to neutral territory.

“We’ve been through that before with Melbourne and that doesn’t seem to worry us,” he said.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters added: “They’d play in a bindi field if they had to, they just love what Origin’s about.”

Canavan and South Australia sports minister Leon Bignell declined to say what SA paid to host the game.

The AFL usually have scheduling priority at Adelaide Oval but have guaranteed a date will be available in June 2020 for the Origin clash.

Adelaide Oval will also host Sydney Roosters’ Round 16 NRL clash with Melbourne this year.

Three NRL matches have been played at the venue since 2010 with a combined crowd of 41,800 – well short of the ground’s 53,500 capacity.