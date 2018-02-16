AFLX debut hailed by coaches and players

The AFLX experiment could be a monster success as coaches, players and fans instantly warmed to the short format.
The debut of the abbreviated format in Adelaide on Thursday night has been hailed a resounding triumph by all involved.
Fans flocked to the fresh format; players loved it; and coaches welcomed both the spectacle and benefit for their teams.
About 10,253 spectators attended Coopers Stadium and watched Adelaide win the inaugural AFLX grand final.
The Crows pipped Geelong by eight points in the last of seven games crammed into a tick over three and a half hours.
Geelong coach Chris Scott led a chorus of approval for the format, featuring seven players a side and played on a soccer-sized, rectangular field.
Scott said the format appealed not only as an elite-level spectacle, but would be an invaluable game for children to learn Australian Rules football.
“Our footy club really supports the concept,” Scott said.
“We think it not only has a good chance at the top level but probably more importantly, it has a good chance to succeed at the amateur level, and internationally as well.
“I have a view, and I think it’s shared by a few of the senior coaches around the competition, that 18 (players) versus 18 on a huge field is not the right way to go for young kids who can only kick the ball 30 metres.
“I think this (AFLX) is a really good way to learn the game.”
And Scott had a simple message for traditionalists likely to baulk at the razzle-dazzle of AFLX: flashing LED goal-posts, frequent loud music during play, and at-ground commentary.
“Too bad,” Scott said.
“We’re at the stage where we have got to move past those sort of negative people.
“They don’t have to watch.
“But they’re the same people that don’t like Twenty20 (cricket) either and I think that is succeeding in spite of them.”
Scott’s views were supported by other coaches including Collingwood assistant Robert Harvey.
“From a coaching point of view, I think it’s a great concept,” Harvey said.
Players universally expressed enjoyment of the format while noting the fast pace of the games.
“It’s a fun game,” Fremantle’s acting captain Michael Walters said.
“But you have also got to play the team game as well as the individual game.
“There’s a lot of flashy stuff that is going to happen out there but if the team does’t work as a unit, it can go pear-shaped very quickly.”
February 16th 2018 @ 9:05am
Aligee said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:05am | ! Report
I watched most of it and liked what i saw.
However many traditionalists wont.
The pack mark is missing a bit, the physicality compared to 18 a side is non existent, in fact if you look at tapes from the 1980’s you see some similarities, 80’s football was tackle free and compared to today very open and flowing, the game was not in close hard defensive football.
It certainly has more chance than 18 a side football to grow the game O/S and maybe just maybe the AFL will get serious about it.
I think we will see specialist 7’s players, of that i have no doubt.
Gillon was talking about AFLX teams being privatised – that is big for a league that has prided itself on its socialist policies.
Is the injury factor less in AFLX ?
February 16th 2018 @ 9:29am
mds1970 said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:29am | ! Report
Hard to tell with the injury factor. We’ll need more data than last night. There didn’t seem to be any injuries last night so far as I saw; but there’s always the potential for something to go wrong.
There’s no pack marking, the ball never seemed to go to any bigger group than a one-on-one contest. And it would have been good to see someone go up for a speckie, but no-one did.
One thing that didn’t work was the silver ball. I found it hard to see on the telly, and it was something of a relief when they ditched it and went for the yellow ball once the lights had taken over.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:44am
Aligee said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:44am | ! Report
When the ball and players went over some black advertising i couldnt see a thing.
I think zoopers ridiculous
No big packs = less injuries although the knee injuries etc can happen anywhere, but less tangles of players would seem to equate to less on the face of it.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:15am
Mark said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:15am | ! Report
Of course they did, I wouldn’t have expected any different no matter how much of a steaming pile of rubbish it was. They know where their bread is buttered.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:25am
Aligee said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:25am | ! Report
I have actually been a long time advocate for small sided games on smaller grounds.
At youth level because parents are involved in boundary umpiring you would need ( usually) 4 less parents officiating – 2 per side of the ground.
Did people watching notice the lack of runners and water carriers on the ground?..
February 16th 2018 @ 9:35am
Cat said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:35am | ! Report
My local Masters league has just informed us we will be playing without any boundary umpires this year. Any out of bounds will be brought 10m in and thrown up.
February 16th 2018 @ 12:53pm
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 16th 2018 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
I would rather watch Cat run around with other unfit, bald blokes in the over 50’s than AFLX or AFLW and that’s saying something!
February 16th 2018 @ 9:24am
Penster said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:24am | ! Report
If this is played during summer when more rectangular ovals are available (not sure how much space A-League takes up), it will reduce off season melancholy and provide a satisfactory alternative for those of us who don’t care for cricket.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:31am
Aligee said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Dare i say it but it could be played midweek during the season proper with different/specialist squads as well – or would that be a football overload ?.
Particularly suited to the Sydney market IMO – smaller grounds, less space, not as averse to changing from traditional footy as that is is not as ingrained etc
Less physical game as well.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:43am
AdelaideDocker said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
Suited to the Sydney market? Definitely.
Played mid-week in season proper? Nah, I’m not sure that would work well. It’s a nice idea in theory, I just think there’d be a million and one logistical/practical issues.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:26am
Mark said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:26am | ! Report
We will get a better indication of the popularity of AFLX when it hits Sydney this weekend.
We all know in Adelaide and Melbourne it will get a reasonable crowd because parts of the populace will happily consume any piece of rubbish the AFL serves them. Sydney is a different story.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:32am
Cat said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:32am | ! Report
Only issue with summer, is who is actually going to play it? Won’t be any AFL listed players giving up their off season. Recently retired player perhaps, but this is a fast paced game and most recently retired have lost pace.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:42am
AdelaideDocker said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report
The draftees, or younger players?
February 16th 2018 @ 9:48am
Penster said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:48am | ! Report
Completely different list & coaches altogether, maybe not even restricted to AFL clubs. They’re going for a different, younger market with all the gimmicks, bells & whistles; Aligee’s reasoning for it flying in Sydney is quite true. Listed players can’t play or train any more than they do & retired players will be too slow, maybe rookies or players we don’t know about – it’s not really Australian Football. The likes of Billy Hartung – small but fast – spring to mind or that category of player described as athletic but no football smarts given there is less congestion to negotiate and easier to move the ball around.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:41am
TomC said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:41am | ! Report
I might be projecting my own views onto this, but there seemed to be quite a bit of insincerity about the praise of the game from players and coaches.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:50am
Aligee said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report
Snouts in the trough for some/many ? and more than likely they talk it day in day out, probably even before the season starts they are jaded to some degree.
Its a huge BUSINESS and that is the key word.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:02am
TomC said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:02am | ! Report
Yeah it could be that simple. The players and coaches are representatives of the clubs, and for the clubs there’s nothing to be gained from trashing it.
I expect Chris Scott is being sincere – I think he’s a candid person – but my feeling is that anyone who has a negative view about the game probably isn’t sticking their head out to say so.
But to touch on Rick’s point below, I was a little concerned about just how effusive the praise for it seemed to be. It almost looked coordinated. My guess is that the AFL have signalled to all involved to treat this positively, and that they’ll be disappointed if you don’t. Having McLachlan present and in a prominent role drives home the AFL’s commitment and the seriousness of the event.
That lighthearted moment with the cheap trophy was the most genuine of the night.
But just to be clear, this isn’t to dismiss the whole concept. Just to point out that not everyone gets the chance to give their unencumbered opinion.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:13am
Rick Disnick said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:13am | ! Report
Oh, I think the negative opinions will come. Last night wasn’t the time nor place to make them. Well, not from the people who really count anyway.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:51am
Rick Disnick said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
With Gill hanging around like Lurch last night… that really doesn’t surprise me.
February 16th 2018 @ 12:54pm
Harsh Truth Harry said | February 16th 2018 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
McLachlan has turned our wonderful, precious game into Gilligans Island with AFLW and AFLX.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:20am
Penster said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:20am | ! Report
They’ve got to tow the party line for the Clayton’s footy, Michael Voss & Johnny Platten looking bemused in the rent-a-crowd too.
February 16th 2018 @ 9:46am
Aligee said | February 16th 2018 @ 9:46am | ! Report
The trophy is a definite winner for the Front Bar panel.
February 16th 2018 @ 10:25am
Tom M said | February 16th 2018 @ 10:25am | ! Report
One thing missing from this game from the 2 matches I watched was the physicality. Contested possessions were non existent. Also in a 20min game with no time on I found it frustrating to watch players milk the clock while lining up for goal.