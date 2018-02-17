South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wigan Warriors: World Club Series rugby league live scores, blog

Match result:
The South Sydney Rabbitohs have completed a 3-0 sweep for NRL clubs in the World Club series with a ten-point win over the Wigan Warriors on Saturday night.
Match preview:
The South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wigan Warriors are set to play the second game of the World Club Series double header on Saturday night at ANZ Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:40pm AEDT.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs will hope to kick off 2018 with a bang when they take on the Wigan Warriors at ANZ Stadium on Saturday night.
Unlike Melbourne who fielded a full-strength squad last night in their 38-4 preseason demolition of the Leeds Rhinos, the South Sydney squad under new coach Anthony Seibold is without the likes of Adam Reynolds, Sam Burgess, Greg Inglis and big-name off-season recruit Dane Gagai.
Wigan will rate their chances against an under-strength Rabbitohs outfit.
Wigan head into this game with two convincing Super League wins to kick off their campaign in 2018 and could look to capitalise on a depleted Rabbitoh lineup.
Head Coach Anthony Seibold will be hoping to get the most out of the likes of Damien Cook and Robbie Farah to put themselves on the right track heading into a season filled with expectation.
John Bateman and Sam Powell are the key players to watch from a side unfamiliar to Australian audiences. Watch them direct and look to attack at every opportunity.
Prediction
The strength of Wigan will prove too much for a Rabbitohs outfit minus key members to kick off their 2018 campaign.
Wigan Warriors by 20 points.
9:47pm
Jacob Cocciolone said | 9:47pm | ! Report
Despite missing big name players and with a team boasting plenty of youth, South Sydney have overcome the strength of Wigan Warriors to secure victory. The first half was fast paced with plenty of action, the second half was a stark contrast with plenty of grinding defence. Wigan were desperate to get out of their own half conceding 98% possession and back to back repeat sets without giving away points. Unfortunately they were unable to convert with errors tarnishing any chance they had of securing a victory on Australian soil. The three English sides from Super League have all been unsuccessful despite showing fight and bringing with them loyal fanbases, vocal even in defeat.
Hymel Hunt looked promising from Souths with his touches and Tom Burgess looks to have taken his game to another level. Whether they can continue this form over the coming weeks leading into the season opener will certainly give Anthony Seibol some headaches in the selection process. Souths showed they are willing to play a more uptempo pace, transitioning away from the Maguire era. It will be intriguing to see the make up of this side with the likes of Inglis, Reynolds, Burgess, Sutton and Gagai.
FINAL SCORE: South Sydney 18 Wigan Warriors 8
Thank you for joining in my first hit out at live blogging and I look forward to covering more games soon!
9:36pm
Jacob Cocciolone said | 9:36pm | ! Report
Full Time
That’s it! Full-time in the second match of the international double header sees Souths victors over Wigan.
South Sydney: 18
Wigan Warriors: 8
9:33pm
Jacob Cocciolone said | 9:33pm | ! Report
Conversion
Doueihi converts his own try.
South Sydney: 18
Wigan Warriors: 8
9:32pm
Jacob Cocciolone said | 9:32pm | ! Report
Try
Adam Doueihi breaks the deadlock and seals the deal for the South Sydney side.
South Sydney: 16
Wigan Warriors: 8
9:26pm
Jacob Cocciolone said | 9:26pm | ! Report
10 minutes to go, no change in scores. These missed conversations seem critical now.
9:18pm
Jacob Cocciolone said | 9:18pm | ! Report
Wigan have survived the last five minutes without conceding a point with Souths holding 98% of possession. Surely something must come soon from defence.
9:13pm
Jacob Cocciolone said | 9:13pm | ! Report
Here’s a stat that will help you determine the rate of possession – Wigan 7 dropouts, Souths 0