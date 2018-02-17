South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wigan Warriors: World Club Series rugby league live scores, blog

Match result:

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have completed a 3-0 sweep for NRL clubs in the World Club series with a ten-point win over the Wigan Warriors on Saturday night.

Final score

South Sydney Rabbitohs 18

Wigan Warriors 8

Match preview:

The South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wigan Warriors are set to play the second game of the World Club Series double header on Saturday night at ANZ Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:40pm AEDT.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs will hope to kick off 2018 with a bang when they take on the Wigan Warriors at ANZ Stadium on Saturday night.

Unlike Melbourne who fielded a full-strength squad last night in their 38-4 preseason demolition of the Leeds Rhinos, the South Sydney squad under new coach Anthony Seibold is without the likes of Adam Reynolds, Sam Burgess, Greg Inglis and big-name off-season recruit Dane Gagai.

Wigan will rate their chances against an under-strength Rabbitohs outfit.

Wigan head into this game with two convincing Super League wins to kick off their campaign in 2018 and could look to capitalise on a depleted Rabbitoh lineup.

Head Coach Anthony Seibold will be hoping to get the most out of the likes of Damien Cook and Robbie Farah to put themselves on the right track heading into a season filled with expectation.

John Bateman and Sam Powell are the key players to watch from a side unfamiliar to Australian audiences. Watch them direct and look to attack at every opportunity.

Prediction

The strength of Wigan will prove too much for a Rabbitohs outfit minus key members to kick off their 2018 campaign.

Wigan Warriors by 20 points.

Join The Roar for live scores and blog of the match starting at 7:40pm AEDT.