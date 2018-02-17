Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory: A-League preview and prediction

Wellington Phoenix return to the home comforts across the Tasman to play host to Perth Glory. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:35pm (AEDT).

How to watch

TV

This match will be broadcast exclusively by Fox Sports 501.

Live stream

You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage of the match by using the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.

Preview

The third and final Distance Derby in the 2017/18 A League season, and while their ladder positions remain somewhat disappointing, if these teams are going to make anything of this season, a win now is simply non-negotiable.

Wellington had managed to put together a few solid performances before their season hit the skids yet again and they lost three in a row. That three-game losing streak is even more disappointing for a team that looked like they had turned the corner.

Perth, equally, go from bad to worse, and it will be their ladder position alone that will give them some semblance of faith that they can nab a win here.

The key word tonight? Defence, in that neither team has a particularly good one, having conceded 40 (Wellington) and 39 (Perth) goals this season, they each have the worst two defences in the league.

So scoring should not be the problem.

To be fair to Perth, they were a lot better last weekend than Wellington, who were completely abhorrent against Sydney.

Perth are seven points behind sixth-placed Victory, so a win tonight will cut the gap to the finals spot to four points, and with seven rounds left, anything is possible.

Kenny Lowe’s most challenging season seems to have no sign of letting up, and he’ll be hoping beyond hope for a win tonight.

For Wellington, they are merely playing for hope under their new coach Darije Kalezic, as they try to take something from this season, because though they are not mathematically out, when you’re talking about things mathematically, it means you are basically out.

Prediction

I’ll back the home side tonight. Stinging from last week’s thumping, and with something to prove, they managed to hit five past Perth last time in Wellington, so I think they will tap into that sense of confidence, and return serve again.

Wellington 4-2.