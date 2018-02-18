Collingwood Magpies vs GWS Giants: AFLW live scores, blog

The Collingwood Magpies host the Greater Western Sydney Giants at Olympic Park Oval in a must-win game for both teams. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4:35pm (AEDT).

Collingwood was expected to hang down the bottom of the ladder and GWS came into the season carrying a wooden spoon, but both have still largely disappointing across the first two rounds.

Both suffered losses to Carlton in winnable games and while GWS looked good against Melbourne in Round 1, they ultimately were beaten by the better side.

Collingwood, meanwhile, opened Optus Stadium with a loss to Fremantle, where they barely fired a shot after quarter time.

The biggest question surrounding the Pies is how they’re going to get their forward line working. They are ranked last for total points scored so far this season and given their strength was supposed to be their forward line, something drastically needs to change.

Number three draft pick Chloe Molloy has looked an immediate star of the game down back, but made a name for herself as a key forward and the move needs to be made this week.

As for GWS, this is a game they should be winning despite it being in Victoria. They showed drastic improvement from last season in Round 1 and there’s no reason they can’t finish in the top four.

In another world, the Giants win the tug-of-war with the Demons and immerge victorious in that game. Then they face Carlton in conditions not featuring torrential rain and use their outside skills to beat the Blues and go 2-0.

Unfortunately, they had to take on a Carlton side that dominates contested possession and were beaten.

Prediction

GWS is the better team on paper and should dominate through the midfield. If the Giants can capitalise early and find avenues to goal, this Collingwood side is going to be in a lot of trouble.

GWS by 9 points