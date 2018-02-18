Fremantle Dockers vs Melbourne Demons: AFLW live scores, blog

Match result:

Fremantle have upset Melbourne’s applecart, with an excellent display of accurate kicking in front of goal leading them to a five-point victory.

Final score

Fremantle Dockers 6.0 (36)

Melbourne Demons 4.7 (31)

Match preview:

The Fremantle Dockers host the Melbourne Demons at Fremantle Oval to complete the third round of the AFLW second season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 6:30pm (AEDT).

The Dockers are coming off a thrilling win over Collingwood in front of more than 40,000 fans last week at the new Perth Stadium.

However, playing at Fremantle Oval will only hold a minor advantage this week having played there just twice last year where they still remain winless.

They’re currently sitting in fifth on the ladder and will need a win here to remain in the race for the final.

The Demons are enjoying a fresh 2018 season with two wins to start the year, including a five-goal victory over the reigning premiers last week.

Although, this will be their first trip out west, they’ll be looking to cement themselves in the top tier, with a chance to claim top spot if other results fall their way.

A loss here would be a significant setback on their season.

Melbourne are running hot after two games in disposals with an average of 225 touches to Fremantle’s 169.

This has been helped by controlling the ball throughout the ground and retaining possession over their opponents, and again by leading centre clearances in the league.

Both sides are in the top tier of goal accuracy as well as inside 50s, making this matchup looking like a higher-scoring game on paper.

The Dockers also remain the most disciplined on-field giving away just 10.5 free kicks a game.

The last time these two met was in the final round of the season last year, when the Demons knew they had a chance to make the grand final.

With a thumping 54 point win at Casey Fields, they had an eye on the bigger prize, but it wasn’t meant to be when they lost their spot to the eventual premiers Adelaide.

Daisy Pearce was best afield that day, and the Dees recorded four dual-goalkickers for the match, while Fremantle only managed four behinds after quarter time.

Daisy Pearce and Elise O’Dea have picked up where they left off last year with 36 disposals each so far this year, while Lily Mithen is a couple behind.

Fremantle are a bit behind in this category with just Dana Hooker on 32 touches, before captain Kara Donnellan on 28.

Rookie signing Kate Hore has already had a positive effect on the team with 20 disposals, five marks and 15 hitouts last week against the Crows in just her second match.

29-year-old midfielder Karen Paxman has singled out that her best is yet to come with 21 disposals last week and a perfect 10 votes from the coaches.

Docker Emily McGuire (#31) slots in for her debut at Centre Half-Forward after being too young last year to play, and drafted at pick 33 in the fifth round.

At the Demons, Jas Grierson comes into the side with a withdrawal expected from the club closer to the team deadline.

Prediction

The Dees have too much to lose here, and although the Dockers will be buoyed by last week’s win, it will test them to see where they’ve come to from last year. Expect a hot start from both sides, but the Dees to get over the line.

Melbourne Demons by 18 points.

