Fremantle Dockers vs Melbourne Demons: AFLW live scores, blog

Fremantle have upset Melbourne’s applecart, with an excellent display of accurate kicking in front of goal leading them to a five-point victory.
Final score
Fremantle Dockers 6.0 (36)
Melbourne Demons 4.7 (31)
Match preview:
The Fremantle Dockers host the Melbourne Demons at Fremantle Oval to complete the third round of the AFLW second season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 6:30pm (AEDT).
The Dockers are coming off a thrilling win over Collingwood in front of more than 40,000 fans last week at the new Perth Stadium.
However, playing at Fremantle Oval will only hold a minor advantage this week having played there just twice last year where they still remain winless.
They’re currently sitting in fifth on the ladder and will need a win here to remain in the race for the final.
The Demons are enjoying a fresh 2018 season with two wins to start the year, including a five-goal victory over the reigning premiers last week.
Although, this will be their first trip out west, they’ll be looking to cement themselves in the top tier, with a chance to claim top spot if other results fall their way.
A loss here would be a significant setback on their season.
Melbourne are running hot after two games in disposals with an average of 225 touches to Fremantle’s 169.
This has been helped by controlling the ball throughout the ground and retaining possession over their opponents, and again by leading centre clearances in the league.
Both sides are in the top tier of goal accuracy as well as inside 50s, making this matchup looking like a higher-scoring game on paper.
The Dockers also remain the most disciplined on-field giving away just 10.5 free kicks a game.
The last time these two met was in the final round of the season last year, when the Demons knew they had a chance to make the grand final.
With a thumping 54 point win at Casey Fields, they had an eye on the bigger prize, but it wasn’t meant to be when they lost their spot to the eventual premiers Adelaide.
Daisy Pearce was best afield that day, and the Dees recorded four dual-goalkickers for the match, while Fremantle only managed four behinds after quarter time.
Daisy Pearce and Elise O’Dea have picked up where they left off last year with 36 disposals each so far this year, while Lily Mithen is a couple behind.
Fremantle are a bit behind in this category with just Dana Hooker on 32 touches, before captain Kara Donnellan on 28.
Rookie signing Kate Hore has already had a positive effect on the team with 20 disposals, five marks and 15 hitouts last week against the Crows in just her second match.
29-year-old midfielder Karen Paxman has singled out that her best is yet to come with 21 disposals last week and a perfect 10 votes from the coaches.
Docker Emily McGuire (#31) slots in for her debut at Centre Half-Forward after being too young last year to play, and drafted at pick 33 in the fifth round.
At the Demons, Jas Grierson comes into the side with a withdrawal expected from the club closer to the team deadline.
Prediction
The Dees have too much to lose here, and although the Dockers will be buoyed by last week’s win, it will test them to see where they’ve come to from last year. Expect a hot start from both sides, but the Dees to get over the line.
Melbourne Demons by 18 points.
Join The Roar for all the action from 6:30pm (AEDT).
8:49pm
Damien Peck said | 8:49pm | ! Report
MATCH REPORT: Fremantle Dockers cause a boilover in AFLW thriller
The Fremantle Dockers have caused an upset at home in the AFLW by defeating the Melbourne Demons by 5 points in their first ever win at Fremantle Oval.
After starting the final term a goal behind, the Dockers showed desperation with a final quarter comeback to win 6.0 (36) to the Demons 4.7 (31) to finish the third round of the 2018 season.
After their win last week in front of a huge 40,000-plus crowd, it was a different affair at the suburban ground as the Dockers looked stale to open the match. The Demons came out firing to lead by 11 points at quarter time and keeping the Dockers scoreless, until Fremantle responded to take a one-point lead at the half.
A mark under the pump with 20 seconds to go inside the defensive 50 saw captain Kara Donnellan hold onto the game with both sides desperate to hold onto the ball. A final play in the last stage saw the Demons push forward as time ran out with the ball finishing inside their forward 50.
While most of the scoring for the day was down one end it was Emily McGuire who had a debut to remember with two creative goals — including a contender for goal o fit year form the boundary. After she was too young to be drafted last year, McGuire was picked up at number 33 in the draft, made the most of her opportunity with two memorable snap goals and looks ready-made for AFL Women’s.
Kara Donnellan (17 disposals, 8 tackles, 3 marks), Lisa Webb (17 disposals and 4 marks led the way for the home side while Evangaline Gooch (15 disposals) was a rock all day.
With a chance to go atop of the ladder, the Demons only have themselves to blame for poor kicking and missed shots on goal, and could end up costing them a spot in the final in a month’s time. It was their first time they’ve travelled to Western Australia, as the Demons dominated the stat sheet to lead the disposal count 216 to 187, Inside 50s 34 to 24, marks inside 50 by 11 to 2, tackles 66 to 57, and hitouts 35 to 18. But at the end of the day it was Fremantle who sent the Demons packing in the midfield by winnning clearances 28 to 11 as a telling factor of the day.
Skipper Daisy Pearce can hold her head up high with 23 disposals — including nine disposals in the second quarter — three marks and four tackles to lead the way for the Demons. After wasting a couple of opportunities, Tegan Cunningham showed promising signs with two goals, six marks and five tackles.
The result now leaves five teams on a 2-1 win-loss ratio leaving the race for the grand final wide open at the end of round three. With only a month left of the season, Melbourne now sit in second on the ladder and will head straight to Alice Springs in search of consistency against Collingwood on Saturday night, while the Dockers will travel to Brisbane on Saturday afternoon to try and maintain a presence in the race for the grand final.
8:28pm
Balthazar said | 8:28pm | ! Report
Tense game. Pity the AFL website decided to buffer for the last 2 and a half minutes.
Emily McGuire is a natural footballer. Melbourne will rue their inaccuracy in the first quarter
8:51pm
Damien Peck said | 8:51pm | ! Report
@Balthazar McGuire has a big career ahead! She’s great to watch already.
8:23pm
Damien Peck said | 8:23pm | ! Report
Full Time
0:00 – Stay tuned for the match report coming very shortly.
FREO: Donnellan (18), Miller, Webb (16).
MELB: Pearce (23), Paxman (16), Jakobsson (15)
Goals:
FREO: McGuire (2), Antonio, Caulfield, Lavell, Webb.
MELB: Cunningham (2), Newman, Paxman.
Freo won the match through winnning clearances 28 to 11 as a telling factor of the day. Melbourne led the disposal count 216 to 187, and inside 50s 34 to 24, and marks inside 50 by 11 to 2, tackles 66 to 57, and hitouts 35 to 18.
Fremantle Dockers: 6.0 (36)
Melbourne Demons: 4.7 (31)
8:16pm
Damien Peck said | 8:16pm | ! Report
Full Time
0:00 – That’s the game! Fremantle get up by 5 points! The Demons will rue their chances as they end up with the ball inside 50 but out of time.
Fremantle Dockers: 6.0 (36)
Melbourne Demons: 4.7 (31)
8:22pm
Haydos said | 8:22pm | ! Report
Okay that was actually an intense, exciting finish. Go Freo! 😁
8:15pm
Damien Peck said | 8:15pm | ! Report
00:20 – Pearce with a kick forward but Freo captain Kara Donnellan marks it. Compsoure needed.
Fremantle Dockers: 6.0 (36)
Melbourne Demons: 4.7 (31)
8:14pm
Damien Peck said | 8:14pm | ! Report
00:55 – Contested mark from Cunningham goes to the top of the square but it’s a ball up inside 50 for the Dees.
Fremantle Dockers: 6.0 (36)
Melbourne Demons: 4.7 (31)
8:13pm
Damien Peck said | 8:13pm | ! Report
1:30 – Melbourne HAVE TO GO now if they want to win. O’Dea misses a shot 40m out on the run and sprays it right.
Fremantle Dockers: 6.0 (36)
Melbourne Demons: 4.7 (31)
8:13pm
Damien Peck said | 8:13pm | ! Report
2:00 – Dockers are hodling on with stoppages galore. Ball remains in the middle of the ground once more.
Fremantle Dockers: 6.0 (36)
Melbourne Demons: 4.7 (31)
8:11pm
Damien Peck said | 8:11pm | ! Report
Behind
3:50 – A rushed behind from a desperate Leah Mascall means the Dees have missed another opportunity in the forward line. Great defensive effort. Not long to go.
Fremantle Dockers: 6.0 (36)
Melbourne Demons: 4.7 (31)
8:08pm
Damien Peck said | 8:08pm | ! Report
Goal
7:23 – WOW! Emily McGuire on debut gets a goal from the right-hand side boundary! What a kick. Dockers in front again.
Fremantle Dockers: 6.0 (36)
Melbourne Demons: 4.6 (30)
8:07pm
Damien Peck said | 8:07pm | ! Report
8:03 – Hayley Miller goes long inside 50 for Freo and it’s now a throw-in in the right-pocket.
Fremantle Dockers: 5.0 (30)
Melbourne Demons: 4.6 (30)