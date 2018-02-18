Random pre-season rugby musings

As we approach the start of the new Super Rugby season, accepting of course that SA have already gone off early, it’s time to wave some burning sage around the room, cleanse all prior year grievances and start this year with a clean slate.

I would sit crossed legged and do some humming at this point, but it’s been many a year since the hamstrings would entertain that idea.

The Friday morning tee time is booked, copious amounts of Brown o’clock hydration are being iced and a welcome for the Blues at the new House of Pain is being prepared, let the season begin.

1. The name of my side is the Highlanders

For the benefit, primarily of for our Australian friends, Highlanders is one word not two, it is not hyphenated, there are neither imbedded stresses nor tonal requirements and it is not the opposite of Low Landers.

I understand the multi syllabic nature may be a challenge for some but let’s have a crack at getting this right in 2018 eh?

2. Assistant referees need to stop calling midfield back offsides

The saviour of the plodding halfback is the over officious assistant referee. What is particularly grating is when the AR is calling a midfield offside when the ball is on the other side of the park, there is no way you can see when the ball is being lifted from there Sir!

Attached is one from the 2016 Bledisloe, Owen Franks, hardly renowned for his terrific line speed was penalised here. Why the AR would make this call with the referee right there is beyond me. By all means put your flag up when the ball is out, or tell the ref to go the TMO cause you can’t make a call on the one thing you should do well, but leave those midfield calls alone and we will expose the plodding halfbacks for what they are.

3. The man of the match award

Those on The Roar after the Wales vs New Zealand EOYT match would have witnessed my minor meltdown at Rieko Ioane being awarded man of the match. It was a game where Sam Cane came close to redefining the modern open-side flanker role.

Ioane wasn’t even the best winger in the New Zealand side that day with two quite wonderful finishes under pressure by Waisake Naholo in the first half.

But I was prepared to let it lie, that is until England versus Italy a couple of weeks when winger Antony Watson was handed the Champers in a game where Sam Simmonds did the following:

– Made 22 tackles without a miss

– Scored two tries

– Ran 75 metres

– Made more line breaks and beat more defenders than Watson

– Had a further try assist

And yet the backs pick up another award, ridiculous.

So, I propose, that if your playing weight was below 95kgs then you are banned from selecting the man of the match award, and hopefully we will get some sense back in the process.

Jonathan Davies was the culprit in the Wales game, I am hunting the Italy/England offender, and really hoping it is not a forward but I suspect it may be Brian Moore.

4. Brilliant (or Bwilliant)

We all love this sport and there is a reason it is the game played in heaven, but not everything that happens is outstanding, magnificent or indeed brilliant. Much of what happens is functional, process driven and requires high level of execution from talented professionals, but again not always brilliant.

Given that most watch Super Rugby via a pay service there is no need to try to sell us the game we are trying to watch, we are already a done deal. Messrs Horan and Marshall, lets keep it real gents. The Horan/Bwilliant drinking game can be very dangerous.

5. Players of particular interest in 2018

Ben Smith

Bender’s sabbatical did not require him reporting for duty until the start of February, but there he was day one of preseason, peeking in the window, begging to be allowed to join in physical stuff for his first full preseason in years.

He was also the only international to play the full 80 as the Highlanders rolled the Crusaders in the Farmlands Cup pre-season last week too.

Last year an issue with an inner ear infection being confused with concussion symptoms, and then a real concussion bout interrupted what was to have been a shortened season anyway. With his first full preseason in years behind him I am really hoping we see Ben back to absolute best.

David Pocock

Well if anyone is going to be able to thrive in the post-new breakdown law environment then it is going to be David Pocock. The acid test of the breakdown will arrive when he returns from surgery and rhino duty to see if the laws can hold back the world’s best pilferer. It will be fascinating.

It has been reported that Robbie Deans has been playing Pocock wider of the ruck than he would normally play in an Australian side and this can only be of help for his offensive game.

I am one who does not share the general Australian positivity that Pocock has enough to his game to contribute at the top level if he doesn’t have the breakdown to focus on and consider that his lack of an offensive game can’t be carried at the very top level, we shall see.

(In a prior piece I argued that Pocock’s turnovers are worth less than to Australia than they would be to say New Zealand, as Australia is not set up to counterattack effectively, and that still holds based on 2017 structures.)

Jordie Barett

Has been reported that Jordie has reported back to training 6-7 kgs bigger than last year.

Hansen has a targeted program for upsising his players without it being allowed to speed and impact, and other than Ardie Savea, this has been an effective strategy.

The 6’4” (don’t do metric heights) talented kid with the extra weight now has the midfield as further option for him for this season. This guy could be anything.