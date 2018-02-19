Karmichael Hunt pleads guilty, cops fine

Karmichael Hunt has pleaded guilty to possession of Xanax and contravening a police direction in court on Monday, and has been hit with a $600 fine.
Hunt failed to report to his local police station inside the requested time frame to provide fingerprints, leading to the charge for contravening a police direction.
The initial charge of possession of cocaine was dropped by police due to a lack of evidence. No conviction was recorded against his name.
Hunt was charged with drug possession late last year after being arrested in Brisbane, after having previously plead guilty to four charges of cocaine possession in 2015.
He was shortly afterwards stood down from all rugby activities including training and playing commitments. It is not clear yet what his future will be in the Super Rugby competition.
The Reds signed Aidan Toua from the Brumbies earlier this month, and he looks likely to be the replacement for Hunt in their side should Hunt be unavailable.
More to come.
February 19th 2018 @ 11:03am
Tony said | February 19th 2018 @ 11:03am | ! Report
Watch Dumbo Thorn rush him back into the team this week.
February 19th 2018 @ 12:50pm
Paul D said | February 19th 2018 @ 12:50pm | ! Report
You’d have to think Hunt ain’t that interested in his kids and family if he needs a whole bunch of blowie for a night out. Lack of evidence is all that saved him here, the only time someone is out in a carpark with a Xanax on them on a night out is to bring themselves down from a drug induced high, but whatever.
February 19th 2018 @ 2:58pm
KingCowboy said | February 19th 2018 @ 2:58pm | ! Report
Don’t kids these days take Xanax with energy drinks, its a way of beating the drug testers?
February 19th 2018 @ 4:00pm
Train Without A Station said | February 19th 2018 @ 4:00pm | ! Report
Stilnox.
February 19th 2018 @ 12:53pm
Cantab said | February 19th 2018 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
Good go for the reds then.
February 19th 2018 @ 1:20pm
Malo said | February 19th 2018 @ 1:20pm | ! Report
Make him captain of the wallabies and give him a top up
February 19th 2018 @ 1:32pm
Ballymore Brumby said | February 19th 2018 @ 1:32pm | ! Report
Hopefully this puts the current matter to rest and that the QRU act in a reasonable and logical manner going forward – there is now no reason why Hunt should not restart training again with the group – I’m sure Thorn can lay down the law to him and make his terms clear.
Its to soon play him in round one however.
Hopefully the relentless character assassination and innuendo will subside and the sooner he’s on the field the better.
After all, its rather paltry compared to Michael Cheika’s two fines for his behaviour…. but *ho hum* and still waiting for his repair bill to be paid for smashing up Canberra Stadium in 2014…
February 19th 2018 @ 1:47pm
Tony said | February 19th 2018 @ 1:47pm | ! Report
If Hunt plays after his second run in with the law and Thorn plays him this year but not Quade, it definatley smacks of sour grapes and jobs for mates. ( Brad Thorns Team culture ) Remember Brad Thorn and Hunt were teammates in that 2006 Broncos premiership team.Thorn loves Karmichael. He will play this year for the Reds.Lock it in Eddie.
February 19th 2018 @ 2:51pm
Paul D said | February 19th 2018 @ 2:51pm | ! Report
Honestly I’d much rather see Hunt playing than Quade – at least he’s only a —- off the field
February 19th 2018 @ 3:20pm
Ballymore Brumby said | February 19th 2018 @ 3:20pm | ! Report
“Scott Higginbotham has charge of obstructing police dropped after ‘negotiations’” – ABC article headline September 2017. He’s now the skipper. So yeah there’s that.
February 19th 2018 @ 4:36pm
Tony said | February 19th 2018 @ 4:36pm | ! Report
Higgers captain after that.Well that just confirms Thorns eating of sour grapes over the QC issue then doesn`t it Ballymore Brumby.- Is that an ” Oxymoron ” BTW ?
February 19th 2018 @ 5:28pm
Redsfan1 said | February 19th 2018 @ 5:28pm | ! Report
You are kidding of course? Hunt pleaded guilty. Second time in as many years before court and he has been found guilty let’s not forget.
Has most definitely brought the Reds and rugby into disrepute. He has got to go for the credibility and standard of the game.
February 19th 2018 @ 5:33pm
Paul D said | February 19th 2018 @ 5:33pm | ! Report
What’s left to bring into disrepute?
February 19th 2018 @ 2:15pm
Michael R said | February 19th 2018 @ 2:15pm | ! Report
Relevant point re: something that was dealt with 4 years ago bro