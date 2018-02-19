Karmichael Hunt pleads guilty, cops fine

Karmichael Hunt has pleaded guilty to possession of Xanax and contravening a police direction in court on Monday, and has been hit with a $600 fine.

Hunt failed to report to his local police station inside the requested time frame to provide fingerprints, leading to the charge for contravening a police direction.

The initial charge of possession of cocaine was dropped by police due to a lack of evidence. No conviction was recorded against his name.

Hunt was charged with drug possession late last year after being arrested in Brisbane, after having previously plead guilty to four charges of cocaine possession in 2015.

He was shortly afterwards stood down from all rugby activities including training and playing commitments. It is not clear yet what his future will be in the Super Rugby competition.

The Reds signed Aidan Toua from the Brumbies earlier this month, and he looks likely to be the replacement for Hunt in their side should Hunt be unavailable.

More to come.