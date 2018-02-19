NBA All-Star game live stream: How to watch Team LeBron vs Team Stephen online or on TV in Australia

LeBron and Steph are at the forefront of this year's All-Star game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The NBA All-Star game has been given a shake-up in 2018, but that won’t make it any less entertaining as Team LeBron goes up against Team Stephen team.

The All-Star game signifies the NBA season is getting to the pointy end and you won’t want to fall behind the eight-ball. Luckily, you don’t have to be with The Roar‘s guide to streaming the weekend online, watching it on TV and everything else you need to know.

How to watch the All-Star weekend on TV

The All-Star weekend will be broadcast exclusively by ESPN, who have all rights to NBA coverage within Australia.

To watch the coverage on ESPN, you will need to have a valid Foxtel iQ3 subscription, which includes the sports package.

How to live stream the All-Star weekend online

Looking to stream the NBA All-Star weekend rather than watch it on the big (well, big-ish) screen? Luckily for you, there are two dedicated Foxtel streaming applications which will allow you to do so.

The first of those is the Foxtel App³, which works with for free with an existing Foxtel TV subscription’s usernmame and password.

If you don’t already have access to a Foxtel TV subscription, the best bet will be for you to purchase a subscription to Foxtel Now, again with the sports package.

All you need to know about the weekend

The premier event of the weekend is the All-Stars match, which has taken a dramatic format twist this year.

Formerly, the match was played between an Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars team.

This year though, to try and reinvigorate a game which has been played with minimal to no defence for the last two years, the players were pooled together and put into a draft.

The players with the highest votes from each conference, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, were announced as captains of either team. They then had the right to draft the rest of the players from the pool, who were split into starters and bench players.

Unfortunately, Team LeBron have suffered plenty of injuries, so their line-up has fluctuated considerably. DeMarcus Cousins has had to drop out with an achilles injury, as have John Wall (knee surgery), Kevin Love (broken hand) and Kristaps Porzingas (ACL) are also out, with Paul George, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic and Kemba Walker coming into the side.

For some unbeknown reason, Australian star Ben Simmons was overlooked as a replacement player. Hopefully the Philadelphia 76ers phenomenon will be included in 2019.

Here is how the teams ended up for the main game of the weekend.

Team LeBron

Guards: Kyrie Irving, TBC

Forwards: LeBron James, Kevin Durant

Centre: Anthony Davis

Bench: Bradley Beal, LaMarcus Aldridge, Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo, Kemba Walker, Paul George, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic (one to start)

Team Stephen

Guards: Stephen Curry, James Harden

Forwards: DeMar De Rozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Centre: Joel Embiid

Bench: Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Kyle Lowry, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Al Horford

Make sure you don't miss a minute of the all-new NBA All-Star game today by watching it on ESPN through Foxtel