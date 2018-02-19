NRL Women’s: Lack of bids doesn’t mean lack of interest

Over the last couple of days I have seen some exceptionally lazy commentary about the upcoming NRL Women’s competition, particularly following Friday, when bids to have a team in the inaugural competition officially closed.
According to reports, the teams that have expressed interest and put in bids were the St George Illawarra Dragons, the Cronulla Sharks, the Sydney Roosters, the Brisbane Broncos and the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
What’s missing from that geographical spread is a team in traditional rugby league heartland, Western Sydney.
Some have been critical of clubs in these areas, like the Wests Tigers, Parramatta Eels and Canterbury Bulldogs, for initially expressing interest in the competition but not following that up with a formal bid, and some have labelled it a demonstration of a lack of interest in women’s rugby league.
That accusation is ill-informed.
The NRL made its announcement about the women’s competition on 5 December 2017 just after the conclusion of the Rugby League World Cup. It made sense to make the announcement at this point in time given the victory and success of our Australian Jillaroos at the tournament, but it didn’t make much sense from a planning and administrative point of view, particularly if the NRL was hoping the teams that would show interest in that competition would bear the financial costs of fielding a team.
By December of any given year, a club has worked out its budget for the coming season and have allocated spend. We read countless articles about how few clubs are profitable, so it’s fair to say that there would be very few with buckets of money sitting aside for miscellaneous purposes, particularly the sort of cash required to properly field and support an additional team.
This lack of funds is an even more pronounced problem for clubs that are at the beginning of their women’s rugby league journey, because these teams will have start-up costs. For example, many stadia do not have women’s changerooms. Getting the right facilities is a necessity for most clubs, but they’re ultimately costs they must budget for.
It therefore comes as no surprise that teams like the Sharks and Dragons are in a position to put in bids. These are the two Sydney teams that have led the way for women’s rugby league. Not only did both participate in the Sharks nines competition last year, meaning that appropriate facilities are available and they have strong talent to draw upon from the local women’s competitions in the south, but the Sharks even went as far as contracting players last year, including Ruan Sims. Kezie Apps is also linked with the Dragons.
I understand that when AFLW started the clubs that were granted licenses were also given a grant from the AFL to help support the establishment of the teams. If a similar offer is not made to rugby league teams, then I can completely understand why clubs would tread carefully in the coming year, particularly when Todd Greenberg made it abundantly clear earlier this year that the NRL does not have the funds to ‘bail out’ clubs that operate at a loss. Financial survival is paramount.
But even if we only have four teams in the initial competition, so what? I’m really comfortable with the NRL and the clubs taking this process slowly and starting with a six-week, four-team competition this year with a view to growing in coming years.
Now that clubs have been given the opportunity to go through the bid process and see what is required of them, each team that hasn’t put in an application can begin planning and working towards having the funds necessary to field a team in 2020.
The Eels, Tigers and Bulldogs all have a team in the Tarsha Gale competition, so to say they have no interest in women’s rugby league is completely unwarranted and unfair. I have every confidence that these particular three teams will be in a much better position to put in a bid for an entry in 2020 when the competition is ready to expand again.
I still remain really excited about the NRL’s announcement last year because I know that the game will be able to stand on its own two feet as a product.
There has been plenty of media attention over the last two weeks on the AFLW, particularly surrounding the infamous ‘leaked memo’ which went to AFLW coaches telling them how to structure their teams and how to play the game to make it more appealing and higher scoring.
While I question the AFL for doing this, particularly since I am of the view that the game needs time to develop organically, I am confident that this would never happen in rugby league, because our product is already good and has the excitement in attack and ferocity in defence that we are so used to in the men’s competition.
You only need to tune in to watch the Jillaroos play the Kiwi Ferns or the Interstate Challenge to see this on show.
So whether we start with four teams or eight teams and whether it takes two years or ten to get to a geographically representative competition, I have enough faith in the quality of play and in the women playing rugby league to know that the NRL’s women’s competition will be a success.
February 19th 2018 @ 6:57am
BA Sports said | February 19th 2018 @ 6:57am | ! Report
Understand your two key points about the difference between Interest and lack of club sign up and the budget/ set-up cost component. But I have to say for Penrith and Parramatta to suggest they are not in a financial position to put forward a team is rather concerning to me. Haven’t the Panthers just developed the ducks nuts of academies for rugby league? Did they not factor female athletes into the project?
To me, it is consistent with what many of us have been saying for years – Clubs have no interest in the development of the game and it is a narrow sightedness that kills the game. The NRL needs to put minimum requirements on the clubs in order for them to receive their annual grant – or if that exists, the requirements need to be far more detailed and all encompassing..
not t
February 19th 2018 @ 8:50am
tyrone said | February 19th 2018 @ 8:50am | ! Report
Clubs are businesses, the days of being all about the game stopped when George Piggins stopped his association with the Rabbitohs, and look how they changed when they became a professional business.
Every clubs priority is to win games and make money, it would be nice for them to also develop the game but this does not help with the clubs overall goals and results expected from members or shareholders.
Developing the game is the job of the NRL/ARL/NSWRL/QRL not the teams.
February 19th 2018 @ 4:53pm
Cadfael said | February 19th 2018 @ 4:53pm | ! Report
Agree about the clubs but the ARL/NRL should be doing what the AFL did in providing grants for AFLW to take off. Do the funds provided by the NRLARL to clubs include funding for juniors and country in both NSW and Qld plus funding for the other states? Or is the funding solely for te NRL clubs.
February 19th 2018 @ 8:57am
Mary Konstantopoulos said | February 19th 2018 @ 8:57am | ! Report
Hi BA Sports – thanks for your comment.
You’ll notice that in my piece, I really focused on the Eels, Tigers and Bulldogs. Each of these teams has demonstrated their interest in women’s footy at a top level, with key leaders at the clubs coming out last week and reaffirming the club’s interest in women’s footy but acknowledging the resource challenges. For the Eels specifically, I’ll direct you to this article which details some of the financial pressures the club is dealing with at the moment –
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/league-news/parramatta-eels-post-an-official-loss-of-more-than-10-million-for-2017-season-20180130-h0qmes.html
So despite the Eels having access to a junior nursery, that doesn’t absolve them off the costs associated with starting a competition.
In terms of Penrith, I don’t have as much of a link with that club so can’t really speak about their connection to women’s footy. I don’t think it is fair to assume though that clubs have buckets of money sitting around.
February 19th 2018 @ 9:18am
spruce moose said | February 19th 2018 @ 9:18am | ! Report
I would imagine it’s just a matter of poor timing for the Eels. I suspect the priority for them is to hold the fort until their new stadium (and thus training facilities) are completed and then they will bid for an expansion team.
Penrith on the other hand I have absolutely no idea why they wouldn’t. They own their own stadium, they have a regional NSW network too – they could have showcased a couple of games in Bathurst and Port Macquarie as part of that. They are, if I understand, cash rich as well.
Weird.
February 19th 2018 @ 9:24am
Mary Konstantopoulos said | February 19th 2018 @ 9:24am | ! Report
I have suspicions as to why Penrith wouldn’t, but as I said I don’t have as much insight into how that club operates, particularly financially.
I think your comments about the Eels are spot on.
February 19th 2018 @ 8:21am
McNaulty said | February 19th 2018 @ 8:21am | ! Report
The NRL should offer the Bears a WNRL franchise.
Get the Bears brand on Fox and Nine again.
Run the comp with:
Sydney Roosters
North Sydney Bears
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Cronulla Sharks
St George Dragons
Brisbane Broncos
When those other NRL clubs want in next year the NRL should say “no, sorry we aren’t ready for expansion into your areas for another 5 years. Though we are taking expansion bids from Perth etc”.
February 19th 2018 @ 9:00am
Mary Konstantopoulos said | February 19th 2018 @ 9:00am | ! Report
McNaulty why are you looking to punish teams for not having the funds to enter a team next year?
February 19th 2018 @ 9:11am
Mary Konstantopoulos said | February 19th 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
*this year
February 19th 2018 @ 9:15am
McNaulty said | February 19th 2018 @ 9:15am | ! Report
Mary, these Western Sydney clubs have the funds. Their League’s clubs are money pits.
But anyway, I am just on about getting on with the womens game ASAP with clubs that will support it. We should forge ahead without these Western Sydney teams. With 4 Sydney teams already keen and as I suggest the Bears (hypothetical to get it up to the 6 clubs) we really don’t need any more Sydney teams. When the competition expands they can bid but we should be expanding to Melbourne, Brisbane 2, Newcastle and other places first.
February 19th 2018 @ 9:23am
Mary Konstantopoulos said | February 19th 2018 @ 9:23am | ! Report
This article certainly suggests otherwise –
http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/league-news/parramatta-eels-post-an-official-loss-of-more-than-10-million-for-2017-season-20180130-h0qmes.html
February 19th 2018 @ 11:09am
McNaulty said | February 19th 2018 @ 11:09am | ! Report
That is just Leagues club trickery.
They count money spent as an expense but they don’t count the leagues club grant which pays for the spending as revenue – which it is. The football club does not have to spend $10mill on whatever but because they have the Leagues club grant of $10mill they do spend it.
That isn’t making a loss anywhere in the business world.
February 19th 2018 @ 12:26pm
Your kidding said | February 19th 2018 @ 12:26pm | ! Report
It all looks a bit shaky. The Broncos are the only club making a profit and can afford to gamble on a women’s team. But can the others?
February 19th 2018 @ 9:08am
jeff dustby said | February 19th 2018 @ 9:08am | ! Report
Craziest idea ever
February 19th 2018 @ 10:12am
Greg said | February 19th 2018 @ 10:12am | ! Report
“Many stadia do not have women’s changerooms”. What’s the difference between a men’s changeroom and a women’s changeroom?
February 19th 2018 @ 10:14am
terrence said | February 19th 2018 @ 10:14am | ! Report
Greg.
Urinals.
February 19th 2018 @ 10:16am
Mary Konstantopoulos said | February 19th 2018 @ 10:16am | ! Report
And what if the men and women are training/playing at the same time…
February 19th 2018 @ 11:56am
Oingo Boingo said | February 19th 2018 @ 11:56am | ! Report
That would be financial suicide , to have a massive drawcard like a woman’s game run at the same time as the men’s.
February 19th 2018 @ 1:08pm
Mary Konstantopoulos said | February 19th 2018 @ 1:08pm | ! Report
Oingo, not to have them at the same time, but what if they were played as double headers? Each team would need a change room.
February 19th 2018 @ 11:49am
McNaulty said | February 19th 2018 @ 11:49am | ! Report
So is the competition still going to go ahead this year?
February 19th 2018 @ 1:09pm
Mary Konstantopoulos said | February 19th 2018 @ 1:09pm | ! Report
Of course it will go ahead.
February 19th 2018 @ 2:40pm
McNaulty said | February 19th 2018 @ 2:40pm | ! Report
Well, thats good. This year hopefully though I have my doubts.
February 19th 2018 @ 2:44pm
Mary Konstantopoulos said | February 19th 2018 @ 2:44pm | ! Report
As I set out above, at least 4 clubs have put in bids. I’m not sure whether there were any additional ones (i.e. NZ may have put one in too).
The NRL was looking to have a 4-6 team comp so I’m hopeful that each team that applied will be granted a licence and the competition will kick off later this year.
February 19th 2018 @ 11:52am
Your kidding said | February 19th 2018 @ 11:52am | ! Report
Call it what it is. It’s a joke. The NRL claimed there was great interest from clubs and now it looks a 4 or 5 team thrown together competition.
Western Sydney have been gifted a brand new stadium at Parramatta. You’d think that at least one of the clubs in the west would help the game grow with a women’s team. Why bother if the women’s soccer, AFL, union, basketball leagues etc are so much better organised.
February 19th 2018 @ 1:09pm
Mary Konstantopoulos said | February 19th 2018 @ 1:09pm | ! Report
Did you read my article at all?
February 19th 2018 @ 5:48pm
Your kidding said | February 19th 2018 @ 5:48pm | ! Report
Yes Mary, I read it. Are you on the NRL payroll?
Cricket, soccer, AFL, union, basketball etc can do it but not the NRL. At the moment it would seem that a women’s competition is a bridge too far. Better to launch something with more participation.
February 19th 2018 @ 5:53pm
Mary Konstantopoulos said | February 19th 2018 @ 5:53pm | ! Report
And all these sports did it overnight did they?
It’s completely unfair to suggest that just because teams do not put in a bid in the initial year, that they have no interest in women’s footy. We can make judgement calls when bids are asked for for 2020, but it’s absolutely ridiculous to make those calls now.
February 19th 2018 @ 2:09pm
Matt H said | February 19th 2018 @ 2:09pm | ! Report
There’s no law that says the women’s comp has to start with a massive bang and take on all comers in its first year. A cautious approach is sensible for the long term survival of the comp. Imagine the publicity if 8 teams went ahead and then 4 pulled out next year? We don’t have AFL levels of cash to throw around so let’s take it slow and get it sustainable.
From a Brisbane point of view it makes sense to get in early. We have some money, but also you would think this would have some sort of flow on effect to have girls and families supporting the male team as well. Also Brisbane you would think would be strong with the entire QLD squad to choose from.
February 19th 2018 @ 4:23pm
McNaulty said | February 19th 2018 @ 4:23pm | ! Report
how hard is it. If A-League clubs can afford a womens comp then what is the deal with the NRL?
February 19th 2018 @ 4:28pm
Mary Konstantopoulos said | February 19th 2018 @ 4:28pm | ! Report
McNaulty, its not that they can’t afford it. It is that they can’t afford it this coming financial year. I’m not sure why that is so challenging to understand.
February 19th 2018 @ 5:04pm
McNaulty said | February 19th 2018 @ 5:04pm | ! Report
St George and Cronulla can find the money for this year but a club like Parra can’t?
They just aren’t particularly interest Mary. There are waiting around to see what transpires.
The competition does not need them. I’d tell each of these Western Sydney clubs if they aren’t willing to put the yards in in the foundation year then they aren’t welcome at all.
February 19th 2018 @ 5:07pm
Mary Konstantopoulos said | February 19th 2018 @ 5:07pm | ! Report
McNaulty, I’m not going to rehash what I have written in my article.
The start up costs for the Dragons and Sharks are NOT THE SAME as they are for other clubs, given their participation in the nines comp last year. The Sharks have led the way in this space so have many of the facilities already required.
I’ve said my piece – if you have an agenda, feel free to pursue it. But you aren’t listening at all.
February 19th 2018 @ 5:23pm
McNaulty said | February 19th 2018 @ 5:23pm | ! Report
I’ve already moved on.
The Parramatta Eels are more than welcome to become a WNRL feeder club for the Dragons or Roosters.