Simmons starting from scratch for Tahs

Seasoned Wallabies lock Rob Simmons feels like a rookie who needs to prove himself to teammates going into his first Super Rugby game for the NSW Waratahs.

Capped 82 times for Australia, Simmons was snapped up by the Tahs after he wasn’t retained by the Queensland Reds.

With fellow Wallabies Dean Mumm (retired) and Will Skelton (overseas) gone, Simmons instantly became the most experienced lock in the Tahs squad on arrival.

Fellow recruit Tom Staniforth and Test forward Ned Hanigan are other contenders for starting lock spots in the season opener against the Stormers at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

“I’m basically back at ground zero. I haven’t proven anything yet until we get out there on the field in round one,” Simmons said.

“I feel like I’ve got to show the team what my worth is.”

The 28-year-old second-rower is determined to keep improving after an erratic past couple of years.

Not only did he fall out of favour at Queensland, but he found himself in and out of Michael Cheika’s Wallabies team until making five straight starts at the end of last year.

He showed his desire to make an impact at NSW by working hard over the holiday period and setting personal best benchmarks at fitness training.

“I figure the last couple of years you can never stand still, you always want to improve and that’s something good,” Simmons said.

“I’m getting along with (Waratahs forwards coach) Simon Cron, we’re working well together and wanting to improve my game personally, as well the team’s game in the set piece.”

Simmons should go into the Stormers game more rested than he did in the final trial win against the Melbourne Rebels.

He entered that match fatigued and with virtually no sleep, as his wife had given birth to their first child early that morning.

The Tahs have worked on their lineout after losing some throws against the Rebels last week, when they deliberately didn’t use some of their plays.

“We were trying to put pressure on ourself, not take too many easy options and see where we’re at,” Simmons said.

“We’ve got something to work on there and we’ll be better this week.”