T20 tri-series final: How to watch New Zealand vs Australia cricket on TV and live stream online

After an undefeated run through the round-robin stage of the trans-Tasman T20 tri-series, Australia will look to take home the silverware when they play New Zealand in the final at Eden Park in Auckland. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The final is set to get underway at 5pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, February 21.

How to watch the match on TV

There is only one way to watch the final of the tri-series, with Fox Sports holding the exclusive rights in Australia.

Their coverage will start half an hour before the first ball at 4:30pm (AEDT) on Fox Sports More, which can be found on Channel 507.

If you want to be able to watch the coverage on TV, you will need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package of channels.

How to live stream the match online

If you are looking to stream the match online to any device you may own, then you will need to use one of Foxtel’s dedicated streaming applications.

For those without a TV subscription to Foxtel, you will need to use Foxtel Now, with packages including sport starting from $44 per month. It also has a 14-day free trial.

On the other hand, if you already have a TV subscription, you can use the Foxtel App which is free to use and download with existing login details for Foxtel.

Key game information: New Zealand vs Australia T20 tri-series final

First ball: 5pm (AEDT) – 7pm (local)

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

TV: Live, Fox Sports 501

Online: Live, Foxtel app or Foxtel now

Betting: Australia $1.50, New Zealand $2.58

Overall record:

Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee (vc), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult Tom Bruce, Colin de Granhomme, Martin Guptill, Anaru Kitchen, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Ben Wheeler

Australia

David Warner (c), Aaron Finch (vc), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) Start (local) Finish (local) Duration First innings 5:00 PM 6:25 PM 7:00 PM 8:25 PM 1 hour and 25 minutes Innings break 6:25 PM 6:45 PM 8:25 PM 8:45 PM 20 minutes Second innings 6:45 PM 8:10 PM 8:45 PM 10:10 PM 1 hour and 25 minutes

