Hayne set for first Eels game since 2014

Jarryd Hayne will play for Parramatta for the first time in four years after being named in the centres for the Eels’ NRL trial with Newcastle at Maitland.

The code hopper will line up on Saturday night in a daunting three-quarter combination with Michael Jennings.

Utility Brad Takairangi has been named in the back-row, while Cameron King will start at hooker ahead of Kaysa Pritchard.

At Sydney Roosters, star recruits Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco will make their tri-colours debut with coach Trent Robinson unveiling a near full-strength 19-strong squad for Saturday night’s trial with Manly at Gosford.

Captain Boyd Cordner (knee) and playmaker Luke Keary (broken jaw) were not considered.

Mitchell Cornish will combine with Cronk in the halves while Ryan Matterson will start alongside Mitchell Aubusson in the second-row.

At North Queensland, Melbourne recruit Jordan McLean will make his Cowboys debut against his old club after being named in the front row for Friday night’s blockbuster trial at Suncorp Stadium.

McLean will form an engine room combination with Test prop Matt Scott in the 2017 grand final rematch that will double as a testimonial for Cowboys co-captain Johnathan Thurston and Storm skipper Cameron Smith.

Michael Morgan, Jason Taumalolo and Gavin Cooper will play their first games of the year for North Queensland. Cowboys fullback Lachlan Coote has been cleared of a hamstring niggle.

At Gold Coast, new coach Garth Brennan has named his strongest line-up for their final trial on Saturday against the Warriors on the Sunshine Coast.

The Titans’ mentor has called up every fit player on his roster including new faces Michael Gordon, Will Matthews and Mitch Rein against a star-studded Warriors.

Halfback Ash Taylor, Konrad Hurrell, Nathan Peats and Ryan James will have their first hit-outs.

However Jai Arrow (ribs), Anthony Don (shoulder), Morgan Boyle (shoulder), Ryan Simpkins (knee), Jack Stockwell (shoulder), Brenko Lee (knee), Kevin Proctor (throat) and Jarrod Wallace (suspension) remain sidelined.

At St George Illawarra, Jack de Belin and Tyson Frizell have been named for their first games of the year in Saturday night’s Charity Shield against South Sydney at Mudgee.

At Canterbury, new coach Dean Pay has kept his stars in cotton wool for Saturday night’s trial with Penrith at Belmore.

After giving every available squad member a run in last week’s trial win over Canberra, Pay has rested prized recruit Kieran Foran for their final pre-season game.

Wests Tigers recruit Aaron Woods misses another chance to make his Bulldogs debut due to a hamstring concern.

Pay has named former Titan John Olive at centre and ex-Cronulla player Fa’amanu Brown at hooker with Greg Eastwood at lock.

Lachlan Burr – back at the Bulldogs after a UK stint – is on the bench.