The Waratahs are ready to be better in 2018, and so am I

I grew up playing rugby league and watching New South Wales play Queensland in State of Origin. It’s the kind of event where the passion and pride you can see in the eyes of the players as they run out is simply unmistakable.

That’s one of the reasons I keep coming back to the Waratahs – I’ve had stints at the Rebels and more recently Wasps, but I was born and bred in Sydney, I’m a proud New South Welshman, and to be able to represent this state is one of the best things that I’ve ever achieved.

I’ve got special relationships here and there are many great fans and loyal members out there that always come out to support the team. To be involved in that is something that keeps me going and makes me appreciate being here at the Waratahs.

The Waratahs gave me my first opportunity. To be able to pull on the jersey again in 2018, I’m excited, and with all the experiences I’ve had over the years and the knowledge I’ve built up over that time, I’m ready to come back and have a big impact.

Spending time in the northern hemisphere playing for Wasps has made me a better player and prepared me to have that big impact on my return to Super Rugby.

It allowed me to regroup and rejuvenate myself. I learned a lot about myself both on and off the field, and I also learned a lot about rugby. I’m coming back refreshed and with a good attitude, ready to approach my rugby at a different level.

I got a new look at the way the game is played, met new players, new friends. There are huge talents up there in the northern hemisphere, different styles, different coaches, different players. It was an eye-opener but I’ve come back with more knowledge.

Holistically looking at the game, the best thing about rugby is that there are so many different ways to play it. Northern hemisphere teams are really big on set-piece dominance, the way they control the ball with pressure and their kicking game. You don’t really get that much down here. It’s something that I’ve really taken to, and that’s helped me become the player I want to be.

I had the opportunity to do that with the Wallabies in the back-end of last year and I felt like it was good – the challenge now is to continue my form from the end of last season and bring that into the Waratahs’ campaign.

There’s more to improve in my game, and going up to Wasps allowed me to pick up on different skills and learn to look at the game in a different way. That’s going to allow me to be a better player. Now that I’m home, I’m excited to pull all the pieces together and hopefully contribute to a successful Waratahs season.

Those have been some big changes for me but things have changed at the Waratahs as well. The biggest change is the way we’re playing – there’s going to be a big focus on defence this year.

It’s something that last year was a disappointment to a lot of the guys and the coaching staff – but we’ve put a big emphasis on defence, we’re changing our mindset and attitude so we can be more effective on game day. I can see it amongst the team.

The performance of the team in the Brisbane Tens showed a lot of the trademarks that we’ve been working on in the pre-season. There’s a lot to work on, but there’s a lot of positives there, and it’s something we’re looking forward to building.

It’s a young group, they’re enthusiastic, and there’s a lot of good energy. These guys are putting their hand up saying they want to make a difference, and we’re telling them instead of trying to make a difference in attack, let’s make a difference in defence.

When I left in 2016 and in the seasons before that, we had a certain identity in terms of how we played the game – we wanted to throw the ball around, create space for our outside backs, and be a dominant forward pack.

The challenge for us this year is to play a brand that all of our fans and the rugby community can not only respect, but love watching. As players, it’s at the forefront of our minds and we’re going to do anything we can put our best foot forward and deliver those performances. It’s something to look out for.

I’m an optimist and I believe any team in the competition these days has the opportunity to be successful, to win, to hold the trophy in the end. I don’t think any player rocks up to a game not thinking they can win.

For us, we’ll be happy to fly under the radar, slowly grind teams down, and hopefully get the right results. We’re doing all the right things to take it to the next level.