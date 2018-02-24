Demons dominate Kangaroos in AFL trial

A three-goal haul from Jesse Hogan helped Melbourne to a convincing 53-point win over North Melbourne in their AFL pre-season match in Hobart.

Melbourne broke the back of the Kangaroos with seven third-quarter goals in the 19.10 (124) to 11.5 (71) victory at a blustery Kingston Twins Oval.

Bayley Fritsch also booted three majors for the Demons, while James Harmes, Alex Neal-Bullen and Tomas Bugg kicked two each.

Michael Hibberd finished with a game-high 27 disposals in the dominant performance.

Star signing Jake Lever had a tidy first match in Demons’ colours after his controversial switch from Adelaide.

Recruit Billy Hartung, meanwhile, caught the eye for the Kangaroos in front of a crowd of 1,957.

The 23-year-old provided the second-quarter highlight with a running goal from a tight angle.

Both teams appeared to end the game with a clean bill of health in their first proper hit-out of the year.