 

Demons dominate Kangaroos in AFL trial

By Ethan James,

    A three-goal haul from Jesse Hogan helped Melbourne to a convincing 53-point win over North Melbourne in their AFL pre-season match in Hobart.

    Melbourne broke the back of the Kangaroos with seven third-quarter goals in the 19.10 (124) to 11.5 (71) victory at a blustery Kingston Twins Oval.

    Bayley Fritsch also booted three majors for the Demons, while James Harmes, Alex Neal-Bullen and Tomas Bugg kicked two each.

    Michael Hibberd finished with a game-high 27 disposals in the dominant performance.

    Star signing Jake Lever had a tidy first match in Demons’ colours after his controversial switch from Adelaide.

    Recruit Billy Hartung, meanwhile, caught the eye for the Kangaroos in front of a crowd of 1,957.

    The 23-year-old provided the second-quarter highlight with a running goal from a tight angle.

    Both teams appeared to end the game with a clean bill of health in their first proper hit-out of the year.

