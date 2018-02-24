Five observations from the Reds’ inauspicious start

The Reds’ 45-19 loss to the Rebels was clearly disappointing for the Reds faithful, but I still enjoyed watching an entertaining losing game of footy like only a Reds and Wallabies fan can. And there were definitely a few take homes from the performance which I reckon are worth talking about, so here goes.
1. In 2018 if you are loose, you lose
The Reds were handed a manure sandwich in the nith minute by none other than their new Captain Courageous, Scott Higginbotham, who dropped his shoulder into Matt Phillip’s head and was red carded for his trouble.
It was a stupid act by a player who should know better, but coach Brad Thorn needs to make sure right now that this isn’t a systemic issue. In times gone by players may have gotten away with that sort of thing, but with World Rugby taking a very dim view of head contact it won’t wash in 2018.
As Thorn’s old Captain Richie McCaw said in his book, don’t whinge when rugby changes, just adapt, so Thorn needs to ensure that his coaching is adapted to the new reality.
2. The best defence to ever leak 45 points
Thorn has rightly placed emphasis on improving the Reds’ defence this season and despite leaking seven tries, it was actually pretty good in the context of playing a man down for 61 minutes and two men down for 10.
The Red’s tackle completions were 78 per cent, by comparison the Rebels were at 58 per cent, so for a depleted team the Reds did very well at defending.
The Rebels scored a lot of their tries off lineouts of scrum penalties against a depleted reds scrum, and most of the tries not because of poor tackling, rather good exploitation of overlaps and mismatches by the Rebels. So I still have some comfort in the Reds’ defence going forward.
3. Attacking enterprise
For a depleted team the Reds showed a lot of enterprise in attack, scoring one of their tries with 14 players on the park and another with 13.
The last try in particular, by Chris Flong-range was a long range ensemble effort that shows that this young team has a lot of potential.
Samu Kerevi’s cross field kick, which didn’t come off by which was a good effort, as well as Aiden Toua’s effort to set up a kick chase at the death, showed that these Reds aren’t scared to take chances and they have the raw material to turn those chances into tries.
4. Spend more time on catch, pass and kick
While the Reds may have the raw material in attack, it is not enough if those players core skills let them down when it counts. Handling and kicking errors persist like they did in the trial game against the Fiji Warriors last week, and perhaps suggest that for the next few weeks Thorn needs to recalibrate training schedules away from defence and fitness, and towards skills.
5. Run straight from 10 and run the attack from 15
Jono Lance seems to me to be a bit rusty after some time off with injury, as he isn’t a player normally associated with the kicking and passing errors that we have seen. Hopefully emphasis on skills will get him back up to speed.
However, his running game shows unrealised potential. Lance isn’t a speedster but he is solid and evasive, so can typically break a couple of tackles to make good ground. Unfortunately against the Rebels he just wasn’t getting the support he needed to turn it into more.
I would suggest support play to take advantage of Lance’s running game should be a big emphasis at Reds training going forward, as well as perhaps Lance himself practicing getting the ball to the toe for a speculative kick chase when there are no other options.
At 15 Aiden Toua showed himself to be an enterprising playmaker, with a natural ability to find space, make long and accurate passes and kick in attack, evidenced by his close involvement in the second and third tries of the match.
He has only been back at the Reds for a couple of weeks, but as the combinations develop I wonder whether he could be encouraged to step up and play an even greater role in calling the shots in attack, much like Hunt did last year and like Beale does for the Tahs?
Having a hole running 10 to create space, backed up by a second-wide running playmaker works well for them, so I would like to see Lance and Toua try to combine in that way to spark the Reds attack.
Until next week and the Brumbies, we are Red!
Thanks Rhys. I was disappointed to see Higgers coach killing stupidity (no other description) – not without track record either. Perhaps suspension if it comes will give opportunity to another captain (Kerevi? Slipper?) Good to read your comments on our defensive stats which the scoreboard didn’t reveal. Looking forward to the brumbies..
Thanks Jock
The two games yesterday showed why Super Rugby as a concept is flawed at the bone. The talent is too concentrated to a few teams. Everyone says Super Rugby needs to be competitive to thrive, still we have this huge pink elephant in the room everyone refuses to address.
As wonderful as it was to watch Highlanders-Blues game, spectacular Kiwi derbies alone will not save Sanzaar’s bacon. Another clean sweep season by the Kiwi teams is the worst possible outcome for involved parties, including NZR.
Clean sweep?!
They’ve played one game each and not against each other.
The talent in the Reds is these wallabies: Douglas, Tui, Higgers, Kerevi, Hunt, Slipper and many others.
Aus dropped to 4 teams to match NZs quality more closely and it looks to be working.
So Neutral, what do you suggest, that NZ weakens it’s teams? I agree we don’t want to (nor will we) see another whitewash, but it can’t be fixed without Aus teams improving, and we may yet see Tahs etc will be stronger this year.
How much of this is down to coaching rather than player talent?
McKenzie took the Reds from bottom feeders to regular contenders, since then they have gone back to being bottom feeders.
Jake White took the Brumbies to contenders within 2 years and they have been slipping ever since he left, only saved by being conference leaders.
Dave Wessels tripled the Force’s wins in his first year from 2 in 2016 to 6 in 2017. Who knows what he could have done with another 2 or 3 years
Johan Ackermann took the Lions from wooden spooners to finalists within 3 years. And he’s already making an impact at Gloucester in his first year.
The Blues have been struggling since 2012 regardless of their playing talent and it is only under Umaga that they now seem to moving up again
The Tahs have gone from contenders (and champions) to wooden spooners since Gibson took over
Neutral S, to be honest there were few memorable impressions that would suggest the contest at AAMI Park, was offering a new direction for either team. This also included the commentary which was abysmal at times. I also acknowledge the fact the match at Forsyth Bar, by the two presumed underperformers in the NZ conference. Made, our local derby look somewhat quotidian which basically means the off season was not that productive. Every season NZ reset the marker, but we don’t appear to have the coaching depth or innovation to achieve this level of polish. Although still early days but if this rend is any indication of the season, all four franchisers will struggle at the sharp end. Hence challenging NZ teams on home soil is now critical.
The commentary was simply awful wasn’t it.
Mate I HATE to say this but i watched it at the local surf club and they had the mungo on the other tv so you can watch both or either. I really don’t like league but the first 10 minutes of the Reds game was so terrible – NOTHING happened for 4 minutes except a couple of dropped balls and a scrum (probably re-set but I can’t remember)…but it sort of forced me to watch the league and the rain was TORRENTIAL. However there didn’t seem to be any handling errors, no balls kicked out on the full and no scrum resets. The rugby on the other hand was like watching the under 13’s on a wet track – so if they want Super Rugby to work they are going to have to improve the product because what is being served up by the Australian franchises for the last couple of years is just rubbish. As a long suffering Waratahs fan now living in Qld I will go to some venue tonight to watch them because of course it’s only on pay tv and I don’t hold out much hope that we will be much better. Some of those blokes last night can’t even catch and pass a ball and they are being paid to play footy. The Kiwi teams will be shaking in their boots after that!
That was for the spoon. Sunwolves to beat both these teams.
Why do you even bother?
Wait and see. How’s pocock playing still worth 3 mill. Give me Hooper and Filey any day than pocock and qc
Whatever you say, Malo.
Look at the scireboard 7-3 sunwolves
That is why Cheika is a great coach, because he has crap cattle but still gets the results
Whether Cheika is a great coach or not, were losing seasons in 2016 and ’17 “the results”?
Thanks Rhys,
I think the fact that one team was called Reds and the other Rebels is muddying the discussion.
This is not the Rebels. This is some hybrid mega team that also managed to snap up Genia.
The Reds is also a new team. Jeez they look young. But as you have pointed out there is genuine potential in attack and defence. And a chance at actually building a team.
So I don’t think all is lost for the Reds.
But the Rebels too have much work to do.
Thanks Dwards
If I was a Reds fan, wouldn’t be overly concerned, losing a player so early makes most of what follows a poor indicator of how you are going to go, and if anything it looked like the Reds were organised and had some spirit about them, and being down to 13 is just physically so demanding you are stuffed even when you get back to 14.
True. Very hard to play good rugby when you are down a man most of the game. But both the Reds and the Rebels displayed the poor skills that are typical of Australian rugby at the moment. After watching the Wallaby games on the tour over here and hearing the litany of excuses for record losses, one wonders what will be the circuit breaker? Thorn at least seems to be engendering a more positive culture but words are not what Australian rugby needs right now.
Highlander, the problem is that it was an extremely worrying signal that the Reds’ atrocious discipline issues (matched perhaps only but the Jaguares last year) may be continuing under Thorn.
For what it’s worth the Reds’ centres actually looked really good, and Toua had a few good touches also.
Fionn personally I think you’re over playing the discipline issue.
I’m not sure the stats but excluding the 2 cards I’m not convinced the discipline was generally poor.
Higgs actually already had a hand on the guy before the shoulder and Tui was helped by another Rebels player but I suspect he’ll miss a few weeks.
How can you exclude the two cards though?
Only that they both come from tackling errors rather than professional fowls.
Higgs was an error IMO.
Tui was poor technique exacerbated by extra force from a rebels player (incidentally) – you could call it poor discipline I guess, I think it was poor technique caught in an awkward position.
Don’t misunderstand me, I’m not excusing it, but I don’t think we should judge Thorn too harshly yet based on two tackles.
I’m not judging him yet. It’s a long season and he has many matches to redeem himself.
But it wasn’t a great start.
I liked the backline though.
Professional fowls are a blight on the game. They should go play league for Manly or Easts.
Having reread my comment there are not too many birds causing trouble in super rugby, paid or otherwise.
But professional fouls are indeed a blight on the game.
🙂
Don’t disagree with that
I was watching this at the pub, was Kerevi lucky to stay on too?
Indeed Highlander
Agreed Dan