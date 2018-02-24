Lions vs Jaguares: Super Rugby live scores

The Lions will host the Jaguares in Round 2 of the 2018 Super Rugby season. Join The Roar for live scores of the match, beginning at 12:05am (AEDT).

The Lions began the new season on the right foot with a big 26-19 win over South African rivals, the Sharks. In a fiery clash at home, the Lions were able to make it two in a row against the Sharks, who they defeated in the quarter-finals of 2017.

The Jaguares, on the other hand, fell to the Stormers in a particularly scrappy clash with the final score reading 28-20. The Jaguares were rusty, however, they seemingly found their feet in the second half, almost completing a miraculous comeback.

The Lions will now set their sights on the Jaguares, who they go into the match against as heavy favourites.

After both teams competed in highly competitive South African derbys last week, another inter-conference matchup will be huge. An upset win for the Jaguares over the back-to-back runners-up would be a big confidence lift heading into Round 3.

Prediction

The Lions are undoubtedly the better of the two teams, even at this early point in the season. The 2017 runners-up certainly have a chip on their shoulder and will look to build open their big Round 1 win. The Jaguares will be looking to keep this one competitive, as a 0-2 hole early isn’t too positive.

Lions to win 31-12.

