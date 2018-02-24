Lions vs Jaguares: Super Rugby live scores

The Lions will host the Jaguares in Round 2 of the 2018 Super Rugby season. Join The Roar for live scores of the match, beginning at 12:05am (AEDT).
The Lions began the new season on the right foot with a big 26-19 win over South African rivals, the Sharks. In a fiery clash at home, the Lions were able to make it two in a row against the Sharks, who they defeated in the quarter-finals of 2017.
The Jaguares, on the other hand, fell to the Stormers in a particularly scrappy clash with the final score reading 28-20. The Jaguares were rusty, however, they seemingly found their feet in the second half, almost completing a miraculous comeback.
The Lions will now set their sights on the Jaguares, who they go into the match against as heavy favourites.
After both teams competed in highly competitive South African derbys last week, another inter-conference matchup will be huge. An upset win for the Jaguares over the back-to-back runners-up would be a big confidence lift heading into Round 3.
Prediction
The Lions are undoubtedly the better of the two teams, even at this early point in the season. The 2017 runners-up certainly have a chip on their shoulder and will look to build open their big Round 1 win. The Jaguares will be looking to keep this one competitive, as a 0-2 hole early isn’t too positive.
Lions to win 31-12.
Johnno said | 3:01am | ! Report
Jags will be fine, they never expected to win any games this SA tour. They have four straight games now in Bunoas Aries to come… They look better than last year so they will be tough to beat at home.. I think they should play all 4 away games in SA to start the year, the final two rounds of the season they have to make another trip to SA….
Harry Jones said | 4:37am | ! Report
They look fit. Handsome. Sculpted.
biltongbek said | 2:14am | ! Report
Didn’t watch the full match but 7 tries to three suggest a bit more than home cooking.
Nobrain said | 3:13am | ! Report
Not really. Lions don not need Jaco’ s helpto beat Jaguares. But Jaco was embarrassing . I hope do not have to see hima again this season. A ridiculous penalty try at the end of the first half put this game away. Lions probably would have won anyway, but Jaco ruined the game.
Baylion said | 5:35am | ! Report
What’s so ridiculous about the penalty try? I called it as it happened. A wing in the open from 22m and the defender slaps down the pass. Simple really.
Peyper was too lenient with the Jaguares and punished the Lions so as not to seem biased
BlackWave said | 2:00am | ! Report
Home Cooking. Looked rigged.
Pure gold how Peyper threatens to send them off if they question the calls and proceeds to just shaft the Jaguares time and again.
Harry Jones said | 1:54am | ! Report
We must clarify the “intentional knockdown” rule.
It’s gettng absurd.
Nobrain said | 1:51am | ! Report
Jaco put this one away at the end of the first half.
Nobrain said | 1:07am | ! Report
Hahaha , second half started the same way the first half ended. Jaco you pls. Bofelli won that ball toatlly legally.
Nobrain said | 1:04am | ! Report
I mentioned this before Jaco Payper only see one side when it come to referre Jaguares. Why He was assigned this game and the opener to Jaguares game?