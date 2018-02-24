Magpies upset Demons in Alice Springs AFLW

Collingwood have broken through for their first win of the AFLW season, upsetting premiership favourites Melbourne in the heat at Alice Springs.

The Magpies used relentless pressure on Saturday night to thwart the Demons’ normally precise ball handling and movement to set up a 34-point victory, 9.4 (58) to 3.6 (24).

With the contest in the balance heading into the second half, Collingwood put the result beyond doubt early in the third quarter when Caitlyn Edwards twice goaled and veteran Meg Hutchins booted her first goal in the competition.

It was a stunning turnaround for the Pies who kicked nine of the last 10 goals of the game, a reflection of their tenacity and teamwork after being held scoreless in the first term.

Collingwood paid a heavy price for undisciplined free kicks in the opening quarter.

One infringement, compounded by a 50m penalty, drew Demons forward Kate Hore within range for the first goal.

And Melbourne took advantage of clean ball delivery when Elise O’Dea goaled on the run.

Collingwood tightened up their work in the second quarter and started to pressure the Demons’ defence with their workrate, particularly around the stoppages.

And the Magpies were right back in the contest after Christina Bernardi converted for their first goal after marking early in the second quarter.

Collingwood’s forward pressure gave Moana Hope the chance to snap her first goal to level the scores late in the quarter.

Unattended Hope was on the end of another Magpie forward assault to boot a simple goal from close range just before halftime to give the Pies a six-point lead at the main break.