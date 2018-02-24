Perth Glory vs Melbourne City: A-League preview and prediction

The Perth Glory are beginning to approach danger territory as the A-League finals approach, but things won’t get any easier when they host third-placed Melbourne City. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 10pm (AEDT).

How to watch

TV

This match will be broadcast exclusively by Fox Sports 501.

Live stream

You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage of the match by using the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.

Preview

Perth are at the wrong end of the ladder and with just seven games to go in the regular season, they desperately require a win to stay in touch with the top six.

Sitting seven points behind the currently sixth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers, Perth are going to need to go on a winning streak and probably have results their way if they want to play knock-out football.

The chances of it happening are looking relatively slim though, given the side have the second worst defensive record in the competition and been producing poor football in recent weeks.

With just six wins and a draw from their 20 games, they were opened up by the Wellington Phoenix last weekend, falling two goals to one. It was their seventh loss in eight starts – a streak which started with a 6-0 thumping at the hands of Sydney FC at the end of December and has seen a combined scoreline of 22-9.

While City aren’t at the same level as the league-leading Sydney FC, they will be keen to make a statement here and continue pushing for a top-two berth.

They currently sit five points behind the Newcastle Jets and will need to start winning consistently, not only to catch the Jets, but to hold off the chasing pack, led by Adelaide United.

It’s difficult to get a read on the form of City. They come into the match off a 4-0 loss at the hands of Sydney FC, but before that had won four of their last six with a pair of draws ensuring they hadn’t lost a game in over a month.

While the loss to Sydney has every right to concern the men from Melbourne, they will be confident going into this fixture despite a loss to Perth last time the sides met, a red card not helping their cause.

City’s defence has been the telling point of their campaign so far, but their attack leaves plenty to be desired, despite Ross McCormack having 14 goals to his name. He has had to do it all for Melbourne and needs support if they are to compete at the pointy end of the season.

Prediction

Perth might be at home, but it won’t be enough to stop the Melbourne City train getting back in the winner’s circle and staying in touch with the top two.

Perth 1 – Melbourne 3

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Round 21 match from 10pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.