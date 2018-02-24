Victory vanquish Adelaide 3-0

Melbourne Victory have revitalised their season, and sent a warning to the rest of the competition: the giant is waking.

On a night when Besart Berisha shook off some ordinary form, and Melbourne jumped back into the top four race, Adelaide were again forced to look within, as their horrid disciplinary record came back to haunt them.

The first half was evenly poised, though Victory seemed nervous.

Such nerves were even evident in their opening goal, when Leroy George crossed in to find James Troisi, who moved the ball back seemingly towards Berisha. However, Berisha would not get a touch, and the ball instead continue into the goal, despite Taylor Regan’s efforts.

From there, the night was Victory’s, as George again was involved in the second goal. However, this time, entirely on his own, as he scored with a free kick that should make highlight reels for years to come. Paul Izzo again exposed in the Reds goal from a set piece.

Adelaide, at 2-nil down, would not have lost heart, having come back from the same deficit a week earlier, but still with all their players on the park.

That would all change in the second half.

In a match that had been bubbling below the surface all night, mostly though between Regan and Berisha, a clash between substitute Dzengis Cavusevic and Rhys Williams was an ultimately turning point. When Cavusevic laid a hand on Williams’ face, the defender went down, and the ref pulled out the red card.

From there, Victory took hold of the match. George again sending the ball into the area, landing at the feet of Berisha, who finally had the ball in the net, and the game in Melbourne’s hands.

Melbourne would spend the rest of the game banging on the door for a fourth, but to Adelaide’s credit, the score did not change.

Melbourne will look to the next round with energy, as they get ready for the Melbourne Derby.

Adelaide will need to look at their discipline. They have received five red cards this season, and their coaching staff were yellow carded again. Kurz might blame the officials as much for the result as anything, however they were still down 2 goals when Cavusevic was sent from the park.

A thrilling and exciting contest, despite the result being clear early in the second half. Melbourne now can use this as a charge up the table, and take some confidence into the Asian Champions League fixtures to come.

Melbourne Victory: 3

Adelaide United: 0