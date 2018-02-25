Scotland have produced a blistering display of attacking rugby to hand Eddie Jones just his second defeat as England head coach and end the visitors’ Grand Slam aspirations with a 25-13 Six Nations victory at Murrayfield.
Led by the brilliance of Huw Jones, who scored a brace of tries, and Finn Russell – criticised before the game but at the heart of Scotland’s best play – the hosts opened up a 16-point halftime lead, with Sean Maitland also touching down.
England improved after the break with a converted Owen Farrell try, but Sam Underhill was shown a yellow card to inhibit England’s hopes as the hosts expertly navigated the final 35 minutes to register a famous victory.
With Ireland earlier securing a bonus point win against Wales, their five-point lead over England in the standings puts them in a strong position to reclaim the title they last won in 2015.
Following a pre-game scuffle in the tunnel, the opening exchanges were full-blooded but dominated by Scotland who showed plenty of attacking intent which yielded a penalty, kicked by Greig Laidlaw for a 3-0 lead.
Buoyed by a vociferous Murrayfield crowd, the hosts consistently stretched the visitors’ defence and Jones collected a deft Russell grubber kick to dive over next to the posts to score Scotland’s first home try against England since 2004.
Farrell kept the visitors in touch with two penalties, but their attack was lethargic and in defence they simply could not contain Scotland with Russell and Jones combining to create the field position for Maitland to dive over in the corner.
At 15-6 down, a series of attacking penalties hampered England and their indiscipline was compounded shortly before halftime when Jones burst through and held off Mike Brown and Anthony Watson to score.
England’s response after the break was emphatic with Farrell cutting a superb line through the Scottish defence to reduce the deficit to nine points in the 44th minute.
Farrell had a second try ruled out following a knock on in the build-up but any hopes of closing the gap further were dealt a major blow when Underhill was shown yellow for a dangerous tackle in the 66th minute.
Russell’s resulting penalty gave Scotland a 12-point lead which they defended superbly to seal a stunning victory in Gregor Townsend’s first Calcutta Cup clash as coach.
“It’s a great feeling,” Townsend said. “We knew how important this week was going to be, what it meant to our supporters and the players played with some real pride.”
Pilferer said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:04am | ! Report
Well done Scotland,
mzilikazi said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:22am | ! Report
Great win, Scotland will be a happy place to be this morning….and last night !!
PeterK said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:32am | ! Report
Scotland is the team Wallabies should be studying and emulating in terms of patterns of play, and style.
Their improvements have been rapid and with a similar lack of depth that australia has.
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:45pm | ! Report
That is a great point PeterK. You have very similar players to Scotland in almost every position also.
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:51pm | ! Report
But they have proper playmakers (in the most mercurial sense of the word) at both 10 and 15…
We don’t have those at either 10 or 15. We have a 10 who (whatever one thinks of him, good or bad) plays as more of a 12 with an extremely good running and support game, limited but okay passing game and very poor out of hand kicking game, and the best strike runner and high ball catcher in world rugby at 15, but someone who cannot be termed as a playmaker.
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:02pm | ! Report
But they have proper playmakers (in the most mercurial sense of the word) at both 10 and 15…
That is a very fair point Fionn.
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:07pm | ! Report
If Hunt is out (and it looks like he is out…) then we have a few options in terms of a playmaker at 15. Dane Haylett-Petty is one, Jack Maddocks is another and Tom Banks is the third.
Maddocks is being groomed for 10 and is very young, however.
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:23pm | ! Report
The more I think about it, the more your points rings home with me. Hogg has all the speed Izzy has, the same nous for tries, but his kicking game and playmaking skills are on another level. And last night, when England clearly put a lot of effort to starve Hogg on any ball and space, he adapts and puts in a good shift for the team.
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:56pm | ! Report
It’s not something that I can really see being rectified in the short term.
I’ve given up being upset about Cheika’s Wallabies. I don’t think that they will do brilliantly over hte next two years. We might have a good RWC because Cheika showed he can get the team firing for short bursts, but I don’t see the consistency happening. I think we have the nucleus of a strong team post-2019 though, if we can get a good coach.
A possible post-2019 23 is the following. Those I’ve marked with a ‘*’ I think have demonstrated they have the capacity to become very special players. Those with ‘***’ already are very good internationals.
1. Sio
2. Uelese*
3. Ala’alatoa*
4. Tui*
5. Coleman***
6. Valetini*
7. Hooper***
8. Naisarani*
9. Gordon
10. Maddocks*
11. Koroibete*
12. Hodge*
13. Kerevi* / Magnay
14. Perese*
15. Banks*
16. Slipper
17. Latu*
18. Tongan Thor*
19. Rodda
20. Dempsey/Korczyk/Wright/Cusack
21. Powell
22. Paia’aua / Magnay
23. Peni
I predicate this on an assumption that Izzy and Beale and Pocock and co will go overseas post-RWC, which I think is most likely. They deserve to earn their fortunes in their limited window.
Scrumma said | February 25th 2018 @ 3:45pm | ! Report
Izzy ain’t going nowhere if his snene has anything to do with it 🤣
concerned supporter said | February 25th 2018 @ 4:52pm | ! Report
Fionn,
you are a funny bloke, most rugby fanatics & daydreamers are concentrating on 2018 Super Rugby & Wallabies.
Mate, you have taken it to a new level,
you say” A possible post-2019 23 is the following. Those I’ve marked with a ‘*’ I think have demonstrated they have the capacity to become very special players. Those with ‘***’ already are very good international”
I am amazed, no criticism, you seem to be a very decent bloke, but your time allocation to Rugby must be huge.
Ever heard of the Monkees?
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:16pm | ! Report
I’m excited about our young talent, concerned supporter, and the potential they have in the future.
They’re not there yet, but I believe we’ll enter a much better period for Aussie rugby in the future.
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:46pm | ! Report
Peter, Scotland have playmakers who can distribute and kick at 10 and 15, and speed at 10, 11, 13, 14 and 15. The fact that they can score despite Laidlaw’s often ponderous clearance is a testament to Russell, Hogg, Jones and the coaching.
If Australia wants to copy Scotland we will need more players with high speed as well as distributors and kickers at 10 and 15.
That would mean Naivalu or Hodge replaces Kuridrani (or even Kerevi is quicker than TK), and it would mean shifting Folau to the wing and putting a kicker/distributor at fullback. It would also mean playing someone with a better kicking game at 10. It remains to be seen who will play the best this season out of Foley, Lealiifano and Lance.
PeterK said | February 25th 2018 @ 7:06pm | ! Report
exactly
CLL at 10, Hodge at 15, Folau at 11.
Beale at 12 is fast.
I also do not mean exactly copying but looking at patterns and styles and adapting to the personnel and strengths of the wallabies.
Fox Saker said | February 25th 2018 @ 2:09pm | ! Report
Yeah good point peterk but the do have a winner take all back row and dominated both Australia and England in this area of the game. In fact they have very good technique under the new laws to counter the advantage the attacking team now has.
I don’t think Australia has the same ferocity and power in their back row at this point.
This now moves Scotland ahead of Australia in the rankings to 4th apparently and it looks that way – and based in their results against Australia and now a win against England I don’t think anyone can say that is not a pretty fair ranking.
But they will be a force in the 2019 WC that is for sure.
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 25th 2018 @ 2:38pm | ! Report
Greeting Fox
I know you love your rugby and your AB’s, and your belief and confidence in the AB’s are very logic and fair. So I am not here to stick my finger in your eyes (or any Kiwi), but are you not a little bit concerned with the WC draw? The AB’s will play Ireland or Scotland in the QF. Both teams have enough quality to cause the “unthinkable” upset on their day I say.
The other side of the draw looks a lot easier to me (when I look with my NZ googles).
Wobblies said | February 25th 2018 @ 3:57pm | ! Report
The AB’s will play Ireland or Scotland in the QF. Both teams have enough quality to cause the “unthinkable” upset on their day I say.
Not at all… Bring it on… If they are good enough to knock over the AB’s then they deserve it. True AB fans are never concerned about the strength of the opponent, they want the best of them. I do wonder how much you believe it… if you were forced to put everything you have on the line you’d take Scots, or the Irish??? I doubt it. But keep posting empty rubbish, it amuses me continually.
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 25th 2018 @ 4:14pm | ! Report
LOL
Are you having trouble understanding English mate?
Did I in any way suggest I back the Scots or the Irish in a possible QF?
Wobblies said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:27pm | ! Report
Yep… Empty
Or unavailingly obvious. You decide.
February 25th 2018 @ 6:54pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:54pm | ! Report
I always prefer to read things at face value. Try it mate, a new world could open up for you.
PeterK said | February 25th 2018 @ 7:06pm | ! Report
no scotland move to 5th still behind australia
Kia Kaha said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:37am | ! Report
Has Scotland gone up to fourth in the rankings and England down to 3 below Ireland?
I remember the last Calcutta Cup victory like it was yesterday. But it’s been a decade!
February 25th 2018 @ 10:01am
Poth Ale said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
Nope. England stay second. Ireland stay in third. Scotland up to fifth.
February 25th 2018 @ 10:03am
Neil Back said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:03am | ! Report
Nah, England stay where they are in second but Scotland leap frog SA and Wales to go fifth behind Australia
If Ireland were to play their game against England right now and win at Twickenham, then they’d go second.
February 25th 2018 @ 10:04am
Kia Kaha said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:04am | ! Report
Cheers, guys.
Ben said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report
3 tries to 1 is fairly emphatic .
But the issue for me was;
Lions v ABs no arms shoulder to the head; SBW red card.
Reds v Rebels no arms shoulder to the head; Higginbotham red card.
Eng v Scotland no arms shoulder to the head; Underhill yellow card.
As soon as they replayed it at every angle i thought red. Same ref too for the SBW red card, not that im hinting at any sort of bias.
Its just so inconsistent.
Love the passion of the Scots crowd and the post match interview with Finn Russell cracked me up. I couldnt understand a word he said!
For me Maro Itoje is the most over rated player in world rugby.
I always watch him closely since hes hyped up so much. Ive seen nothing really since the second Lions test.
Even Steve Thompson in the postmatch analysis questioned where hes at since last year, stating that he seems to be doing more off the field than on it.
I think EJ has the 6 lock combo around the wrong way with Lawes at 6 and Itoje lock.
Either way neither are genuine loosies and he needs to rethink that.
2 games in a row his loosies have been completly outplayed.
Every Scotsman ive spoken to has always told me they love beating the poms more than anyone else….their passion after the game showed that.
Is it fair to say the poms are trending downhill atm?…not massively but downhill all the same.
Hoy said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:02am | ! Report
It’s hard to stay high for so long (ABs aside)… their improvement under EJ was instant but it’s hard to hold as other teams build for their 4 yearly cycle we all have to put up with now.
Well done Scotland! I agree with PeterK… we need to be watching them.
February 25th 2018 @ 10:09am
Jameswm said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:09am | ! Report
Itoje is so far off side most of the time he makes Richie look legal by comparison
February 25th 2018 @ 10:35am
sheek said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report
Jameswm,
Richie who…..?
Well done to Scotland.
February 25th 2018 @ 10:58am
Jameswm said | February 25th 2018 @ 10:58am | ! Report
The half decent former AB. Or Was your tongue in your cheek?
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
Richie Mounga, yeah??
February 25th 2018 @ 12:58pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
It was tongue in sheek….
February 25th 2018 @ 1:05pm
Fionn said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:05pm | ! Report
‘It was tongue in sheek….’
Yes! Hahahahhahahahhaha
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:00pm | ! Report
Itoje is so far off side most of the time he makes Richie look legal by comparison
Nah. Itoje is a lot faster than Richie was (not sure about now though, Richie look very slim on all pictures I see of him)
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 25th 2018 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
That your first “issue” is to bring up SBW’s no-arms tackle after an epic Test between Scotland-England is pretty amazing. Leave it and move on mate,
That you single out Maro Itoje is even more amazing: he was far from outstanding, but he was most def one of very few English players that played rather well, made no mistakes, was dominant in the tackle, stole a couple of lineouts. did tons of nitty-gritty work and never took one backward step. Lawes, on the other hand, had a poor performance and cracked a bit under the pressure and Launchbury had his first poor performance in a very long time.
Ben said | February 25th 2018 @ 1:05pm | ! Report
If you read it properly the first issue is SBW and Higginbotham got red cards.
Underhill got a yellow for the samething.
Thats the issue….dont try to make it a SBW issue…..
And the fact i single out Itoje…..Steve Thompson singled him out also…amazing…..
February 25th 2018 @ 3:53pm
Scrumma said | February 25th 2018 @ 3:53pm | ! Report
don’t forget Ireland
February 25th 2018 @ 9:55am
Cynical Play said | February 25th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
England had no answer to the Sottish plan and skill, When Ford was pulled they lost their way further. They have been exposed as several fronts and were simply out-played, 3 tries to 1.
I thought the English forwards could have been penalised 10 times more with their illegal tactics over the ball, slowing it down while resting hands on the ground. Brown was ordinary. Front row were tubby and slow. Plodders.
Eddie’s eyebrow went skyward in the post-march interview. Says it all.